Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSXv: YERB.u; OTCQX: YERBF), a plant-based energy beverage company, today announced Brock Purdy, quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, has signed on to its growing roster of luminary investors. While Purdy has endorsement deals with a variety of other companies and causes, his relationship with Yerbaé is his first as an investor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231010241379/en/

49ers Superstar Brock Purdy Joins the Yerbaé Family (Photo: Business Wire)

"The best competitors analyze everything about their performance, including taking nutrition seriously. I’m excited pure plant-based energy is now available in an energy drink without sugar. Yerbae, it’s a Game Changer," said Purdy.

Brock Purdy – known as the former “Mr. Irrelevant” as the last player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft – continues to establish himself as one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, leading a team with strong Super Bowl prospects. Hailing from Gilbert Perry High School in Queen Creek AZ, only about thirty miles from Yerbaé’s Scottsdale headquarters, Purdy’s stature as an influencer, investor and brand spokesperson is blossoming along with his accomplishments as an NFL superstar.

“Brock Purdy has worked his way from the last pick of his draft to become an elite NFL quarterback while staying true to his values and beliefs as a person. He is changing the game and delivering wins for his team with his mind, heart, and talent,” said Todd Gibson, co-founder and chief executive officer, Yerbaé. “He is absolutely an inspiration to his teammates, the 49ers Faithful, and the community at large. We’re thrilled he’s part of the Yerbaé family of investors.”

Brock Purdy joins the Yerbae family along with his head coach, Kyle Shanahan, and fellow NFLers Brandon Staley (Head Coach, Los Angeles Chargers), Ben Johnson (Offensive Coordinator, Detroit Lions), Ejiro Evero (Defensive Coordinator, Carolina Panthers), Nathaniel Hackett (Offensive Coordinator, New York Jets), Anthony Weaver (Assistant Head Coach, Baltimore Ravens) and others from Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, college football and CrossFit.

About Yerbaé

Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSXv: YERB.u; OTCQX: YERBF) makes great-tasting energy beverages with yerba mate and other premium, plant-based ingredients. All Yerbaé energy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, vegan and gluten free. Founded in Scottsdale, AZ in 2017, Yerbaé seeks to disrupt the energy beverage marketplace by offering a no-compromise energy solution, with input and support from its recently-announced Yerbaé Advisory Board, Sports and Entertainment. Find us @DrinkYerbae on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X and TikTok, or online at https://yerbae.com.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including: the anticipated use of proceeds of the Initial Tranche; that Yerbaé will close a second tranche of the offering; that Yerbaé will receive the necessary approvals from the TSXV or otherwise for the closing of the offerings noted herein; that Yerbaé will deliver consistent growth; the Sports & Entertainment Board’s role in guiding Yerbaé’s strategic decisions, brand positioning, marketing campaigns and product innovation and that Yerbaé’s ability to be a leading player in the plant-based functional energy beverage industry. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the Company will receive the necessary approval for the offerings noted herein; that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that the Company’s brokers and distributors will continue to sell and prioritize the Company’s products; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of energy drinks; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s products; additional competitors selling energy drinks reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the potential for supply chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be increases in costs and/or shortages of raw materials and/or ingredients and/or fuel and/or costs of co-packing; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace energy drink products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers, brokers, and distributors; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this presentation are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in greater detail under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Information Circular dated November 15, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231010241379/en/