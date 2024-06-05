BioFunctional Health Solutions (“BHS”), a leader in conservative care and brain and body optimization, is thrilled to announce the preliminary results of an informal, non-funded research initiative investigating the effects of yerba mate (the “Study”). The Study prominently utilized a yerba mate-based product from Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSXV: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) (“Yerbaé”), a pioneer in the clean energy beverage sector based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and aims to elevate BHS’s brain health optimization programs with innovative solutions to improve cognitive function and overall brain health.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604793890/en/

BioFunctional Health Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with Yerbaé (Photo: Business Wire)

Key Findings:

Enhanced Cognitive Function: The initial results indicate that Yerbaé’s beverage products complement BHS’s brain optimization services, boosting focus, memory, and mental performance.

The initial results indicate that Yerbaé’s beverage products complement BHS’s brain optimization services, boosting focus, memory, and mental performance. Natural Energy Boost: Yerbaé’s plant-based ingredients provide a natural energy source, aligning with BHS’s commitment to holistic health.

Yerbaé’s plant-based ingredients provide a natural energy source, aligning with BHS’s commitment to holistic health. Comprehensive Health Optimization: The initial results support a further study to explore the potential health benefits of yerba mate and Yerbaé’s products, focusing on weight loss and metabolic health in diabetic and pre-diabetic individuals.

Brent Kruel, CEO of BHS stated, “We are raving fans of Yerbaé, not just for their great taste, but also for the perceived benefits derived from the yerba mate tea base, which is known for promoting satiety through various mechanisms. Our Study seeks to prove, with medical efficacy, the induction and/or enhancement of intestinal glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which plays a crucial role in regulating appetite and glucose metabolism. These mechanisms ultimately help with weight loss and metabolic health in diabetic and pre-diabetic individuals.”

About BioFunctional Health Solutions

BHS is a privately-owned national healthcare leader based out of Colorado Springs, CO. Our mission is to redeem healthcare with the world's best mental and physical health medicine and technology, providing personalized solutions for both employers and individuals. Founded in 2007, BHS was created to resolve pain and musculoskeletal disorders while saving employers money. We have since become an expert in utilizing cutting-edge technologies and personalized treatment plans to help individuals achieve optimal health and performance for both brain and body. Our services include specialized employer plans that are covered by insurance, as well as optimization programs and memberships for individual consumers. At BHS, we are committed to providing innovative and conservative care solutions to enhance overall well-being. Find us @BioFunctionalHealth on Instagram, or @BioFunctionalHealthSolutions on Facebook and LinkedIn, or online at https://biofunctionalhealth.com/.

About Yerbaé

Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSXV: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) makes great-tasting energy beverages with yerba mate and other premium, plant-based ingredients. All Yerbaé energy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, vegan, kosher, keto-friendly, paleo-approved, gluten free and diabetic-friendly. Founded in Scottsdale, AZ in 2017, Yerbaé seeks to disrupt the energy beverage marketplace by offering a no-compromise energy solution, with input and support from its recently-announced Yerbaé Advisory Board, Sports and Entertainment. Find us @DrinkYerbae on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X and TikTok, or online at https://yerbae.com.

Yerbaé has not conducted any scientific studies on the effects of Yerbaé’ products which have been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking Yerbaé’ products may vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of Yerbaé’ products on an individual’s health and wellbeing. The Study and any other research initiative of BHS is not a paid promotion or advertising of Yerbaé. BHS conducted this Study independently, with no financial support from Yerbaé. Any findings and conclusions of the Study are solely those of BHS and have not been influenced by any external parties.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604793890/en/