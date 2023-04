Net profit fell to 2.02 billion Indian rupees ($24.63 million) for the reporting quarter from 3.67 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier. Analysts had expected profit to drop to 2.88 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 82.0300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Kim Coghill)