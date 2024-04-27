MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Yes Bank on Saturday said its fourth-quarter net profit more than doubled on a year-on-year basis as loan-loss provisions dropped.

The Mumbai-based private lender's standalone net profit increased to 4.52 billion rupees ($54.20 million) in the three months ended on March 31, from 2.02 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net profit of 3.41 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 83.4000 Indian rupees)

