  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Yes Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YESBANK   INE528G01035

YES BANK LIMITED

(YESBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:48 2023-01-20 am EST
19.75 INR   -1.99%
06:35aIndia's Yes Bank has 'strong' grounds to appeal ATI bonds court order, CEO says
RE
04:51aIndia's Yes Bank reports surprise 80% plunge in quarterly profit
RE
01/20India court quashes write-off of Yes Bank's AT1 bonds - order
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

India's Yes Bank reports surprise 80% plunge in quarterly profit

01/21/2023 | 04:51am EST
Employees enter a Yes Bank branch at its headquarters in Mumbai

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Yes Bank reported a surprise 80% plunge in quarterly profit on Saturday as provisions for bad loans increased.

Net profit fell to 515.20 million rupees ($6.36 million) for the three months through December from 2.66 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier. Analysts had expected profit to rise to 3.36 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

But net interest margin, a key indicator of a bank's profitability, rose 10 basis points to 2.5%.

The bank's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets declined to 2.02% of total loans from 12.89% in the September quarter. Net non-performing assets declined to 1.03% from 3.60%.

Net interest income, the difference between the interest income from lending and that paid to depositors rose 11.7% to 19.71 billion rupees.

Provisions increased to 8.44 billion rupees from 5.82 billion rupees the previous quarter.

Yes Bank in December completed the transfer of bad loans worth 480 billion rupees to private equity firm J.C. Flowers, in a deal aimed at cleaning up its balance sheet.

The lender's loan growth improved by 10% while deposits rose 16%.

This is contrary to the trend in India's banking industry. Bank loans rose nearly 15% in the fortnight to Dec. 30 from a year earlier, outpacing a 9.2% increase in deposits, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India.

($1 = 80.9790 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nupur Anand and Siddhi Nayak; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 0.17% 90.2 Delayed Quote.2.21%
YES BANK LIMITED -1.99% 19.75 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
Financials
Sales 2023 118 B 1 458 M 1 458 M
Net income 2023 15 062 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 568 B 7 012 M 7 012 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,81x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 25 592
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart YES BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yes Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YES BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 19,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prashant Kumar Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ashish Kapahi President
Niranjan Banodkar Head-Financial & Investor Strategy
Rama Subramaniam Gandhi Non-Executive Chairman
Mahesh Ramamoorthy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YES BANK LIMITED-4.13%7 012
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.48%396 217
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.33%270 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 919
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.02%168 381
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 542