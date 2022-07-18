Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Yes Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YESBANK   INE528G01035

YES BANK LIMITED

(YESBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
13.30 INR    0.00%
03:56aIndia's Yes Bank to raise $1 billion this year - CEO
RE
07/15Yes Bank Limited Approves Board Appointments
CI
07/15Yes Bank Selects JC Flowers ARC as Base Bidder for Sale of Stressed Loan
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India's Yes Bank to raise $1 billion this year - CEO

07/18/2022 | 03:56am EDT
People wait outside a Yes Bank branch to withdraw their money in Ahmedabad

(Corrects typo in first paragraph)

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Yes Bank is seeking to raise about $1 billion this financial year, its chief executive officer said on Monday, as the private lender exits a reconstruction scheme after two years.

Yes Bank CEO Prashant Kumar's comments come days after the lender said it had selected an asset reconstruction company belonging to private equity firm JC Flowers as the base bidder for the sale of bad loans worth 480 billion rupees ($6.01 billion).

($1 = 79.9000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in Mumbai; Writing by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 119 B 1 495 M 1 495 M
Net income 2023 16 138 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,9x
Yield 2023 0,16%
Capitalization 333 B 4 180 M 4 180 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 24 346
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart YES BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yes Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YES BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 13,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prashant Kumar Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Niranjan Banodkar Head-Financial & Investor Strategy
Sunil Mehta Non-Executive Chairman
Mahesh Ramamoorthy Chief Information Officer
Anita Pai Chief Operating Officer & Senior Group President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YES BANK LIMITED-2.92%4 180
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.67%331 237
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.51%259 834
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.86%217 104
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 865
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.28%156 005