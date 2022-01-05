Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Yes Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    YESBANK   INE528G01035

YES BANK LIMITED

(YESBANK)
  Report
Yes Bank : Certificate under Regulation 57(5) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021

01/05/2022 | 09:08am EST
YBL/CS/2021-22/Debt/014

January 5, 2022

BSE Limited

Debt Segment

1st Floor, P.J Towers,

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Sub: Certificate confirming payment of interest/principal obligations during the quarter i.e. October 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and details of all unpaid interest/principal obligations for the quarter ended December 31, 2021

Ref: Regulation 57(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam

In accordance with Regulation 57(5) of Chapter V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby certify following interest / principal was paid during the quarter from October 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021:

Issue

ISIN

Scrip

Date of

Interest

Amount (Rs.

Code

Payment

/Principal

In lakhs)

(BSE)

payment

Tier 2 Bonds

INE528G08386

957039

Oct 04, 2021

Interest

11,700.00

Lower Tier II Bonds

INE528G09129

972762

Oct 16, 2021

Interest

2,000.00

Lower Tier II Bonds

INE528G08204

947612

Oct 28, 2021

Interest and

26,778.60

Principal

Lower Tier II Bonds

INE528G08246

972776

Nov 01, 2021

Interest

2,571.03

Upper Tier II bonds

INE528G08253

972782

Nov 10, 2021

Interest

2,818.75

Upper Tier II bonds

INE528G09137

972818

Dec 27, 2021

Interest

1,699.46

Long Term Bonds

INE528G08360

955478

Dec 29, 2021

Interest

2,514.60

(Green Bonds)

**Additional Tier I

Perpetual Bonds-

INE528G08261

972864

Dec 31, 2021

Interest

2,940.00

BASEL III

Tier 2 Bonds

INE528G08303

953144

Dec 31, 2021

Interest

13,350.00

**Note: Interest payment made through NEFT on December 31, 2021 to the Bondholders bearing

ISIN: INE528G08261, wherein few of the payments made to the Bondholders through NEFT got rejected. However, the Bank has issued the Demand Drafts to those bondholders.

Regd. & Corporate Office: YES BANK Limited, Yes Bank House, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East, Mumbai 400055, India Tel: +91 (22) 5091 9800, +91 (22) 6507 9800, Fax : +91 (22) 2619 2866

Website: www.yesbank.inEmail: communications@yesbank.inCIN - L65190MH2003PLC143249

Further, following are the details of all unpaid/unclaimed interest in relation to non-convertible securities as on December 31, 2021:

Issue

ISIN

Scrip

Due date of

Unclaimed/

Status of Payment

Code

Payment

Unpaid

(BSE)

Interest

Amount

Additional Tier I

INE528G08261

972864

31/12/2020

1,050,000.00

Interest paid but not yet

Perpetual Bonds

encashed

by

the

debenture holder

Additional Tier I

INE528G08394

957075

18/10/2019

900,000.00

Interest paid

transfer

to

Perpetual Bonds

unclaimed DD account

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For YES BANK LIMITED

SHIVANAN

  1. RAMA SHETTIGAR

Digitally signed by SHIVANAND RAMA SHETTIGAR Date: 2022.01.05 17:21:23 +05'30'

Shivanand R. Shettigar

Company Secretary

Regd. & Corporate Office: YES BANK Limited, Yes Bank House, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East, Mumbai 400055, India Tel: +91 (22) 5091 9800, +91 (22) 6507 9800, Fax : +91 (22) 2619 2866

Website: www.yesbank.inEmail: communications@yesbank.inCIN - L65190MH2003PLC143249

Disclaimer

Yes Bank Limited published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 14:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
