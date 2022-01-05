Yes Bank : Certificate under Regulation 57(5) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021
01/05/2022 | 09:08am EST
YBL/CS/2021-22/Debt/014
January 5, 2022
BSE Limited
Debt Segment
1st Floor, P.J Towers,
Fort, Mumbai - 400 001
Sub: Certificate confirming payment of interest/principal obligations during the quarter i.e. October 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and details of all unpaid interest/principal obligations for the quarter ended December 31, 2021
Ref: Regulation 57(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir/Madam
In accordance with Regulation 57(5) of Chapter V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby certify following interest / principal was paid during the quarter from October 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021:
Issue
ISIN
Scrip
Date of
Interest
Amount (Rs.
Code
Payment
/Principal
In lakhs)
(BSE)
payment
Tier 2 Bonds
INE528G08386
957039
Oct 04, 2021
Interest
11,700.00
Lower Tier II Bonds
INE528G09129
972762
Oct 16, 2021
Interest
2,000.00
Lower Tier II Bonds
INE528G08204
947612
Oct 28, 2021
Interest and
26,778.60
Principal
Lower Tier II Bonds
INE528G08246
972776
Nov 01, 2021
Interest
2,571.03
Upper Tier II bonds
INE528G08253
972782
Nov 10, 2021
Interest
2,818.75
Upper Tier II bonds
INE528G09137
972818
Dec 27, 2021
Interest
1,699.46
Long Term Bonds
INE528G08360
955478
Dec 29, 2021
Interest
2,514.60
(Green Bonds)
**Additional Tier I
Perpetual Bonds-
INE528G08261
972864
Dec 31, 2021
Interest
2,940.00
BASEL III
Tier 2 Bonds
INE528G08303
953144
Dec 31, 2021
Interest
13,350.00
**Note: Interest payment made through NEFT on December 31, 2021 to the Bondholders bearing
ISIN: INE528G08261, wherein few of the payments made to the Bondholders through NEFT got rejected. However, the Bank has issued the Demand Drafts to those bondholders.
