Yes Bank : Certificate under Regulation 57(5) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021

YBL/CS/2021-22/Debt/014

January 5, 2022

BSE Limited

Debt Segment

1st Floor, P.J Towers,

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Sub: Certificate confirming payment of interest/principal obligations during the quarter i.e. October 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and details of all unpaid interest/principal obligations for the quarter ended December 31, 2021

Ref: Regulation 57(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir/Madam

In accordance with Regulation 57(5) of Chapter V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby certify following interest / principal was paid during the quarter from October 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021:

Issue ISIN Scrip Date of Interest Amount (Rs. Code Payment /Principal In lakhs) (BSE) payment Tier 2 Bonds INE528G08386 957039 Oct 04, 2021 Interest 11,700.00 Lower Tier II Bonds INE528G09129 972762 Oct 16, 2021 Interest 2,000.00 Lower Tier II Bonds INE528G08204 947612 Oct 28, 2021 Interest and 26,778.60 Principal Lower Tier II Bonds INE528G08246 972776 Nov 01, 2021 Interest 2,571.03 Upper Tier II bonds INE528G08253 972782 Nov 10, 2021 Interest 2,818.75 Upper Tier II bonds INE528G09137 972818 Dec 27, 2021 Interest 1,699.46 Long Term Bonds INE528G08360 955478 Dec 29, 2021 Interest 2,514.60 (Green Bonds) **Additional Tier I Perpetual Bonds- INE528G08261 972864 Dec 31, 2021 Interest 2,940.00 BASEL III Tier 2 Bonds INE528G08303 953144 Dec 31, 2021 Interest 13,350.00

**Note: Interest payment made through NEFT on December 31, 2021 to the Bondholders bearing

ISIN: INE528G08261, wherein few of the payments made to the Bondholders through NEFT got rejected. However, the Bank has issued the Demand Drafts to those bondholders.

Regd. & Corporate Office: YES BANK Limited, Yes Bank House, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East, Mumbai 400055, India Tel: +91 (22) 5091 9800, +91 (22) 6507 9800, Fax : +91 (22) 2619 2866

Website: www.yesbank.inEmail: communications@yesbank.inCIN - L65190MH2003PLC143249