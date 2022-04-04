Yes Bank : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
04/04/2022 | 11:58pm EDT
YBL/CS/2022-23/002
April 5, 2022
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015
In accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 and Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information in terms of Regulation 8 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Bank would like to intimate the following:
Particulars(Figures in Rs. Crore)
Mar 31, 2022*
Dec 31, 2021
QoQ Growth
Mar 31, 2021
YoY Growth
A. Net Advances
181,508#
176,241
3.0%
166,893
8.8%
Gross Retail Disbursements (during the quarter)
10,324
9,313
7,530
B. Deposits
197,281
184,288
7.1%
162,947
21.1%
Certificate of Deposits (CDs)
4,264
5,080
6,896
CASA
61,449
55,997
9.7%
42,587
44.3%
CASA / Total Deposits (ex. CDs)
31.8%
31.2%
27.3%
C. Credit to Deposit Ratio (A/B)
92.0%
95.6%
102.4%
D. Liquidity Coverage Ratio
(LCR)
126.0%
130.0%
122.3%
Average Quarterly LCR
114.6%
123.8%
113.9%
*Please note that the above information is provisional and being released ahead of the official announcement of the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022, which is subject to approval by the Audit Committee of the Board, Board of Directors and audit by the Statutory Auditors of the Bank.
#Specific provision as on December 31, 2021 considered for the purposes of arriving at Net Advances as on March 31, 2022.
Thanking you
Yours truly,
For YES BANK LIMITED
Shivanand R. Shettigar Company Secretary
