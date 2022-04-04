Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Yes Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YESBANK   INE528G01035

YES BANK LIMITED

(YESBANK)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03-31
12.65 INR   +2.85%
04/04YES BANK : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
03/22Yes Bank in Talks With Private Equity Firms to Divest Up To 10% Stake
MT
03/20YES BANK LIMITED(BSE : 532648) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yes Bank : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

04/04/2022 | 11:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YBL/CS/2022-23/002

April 5, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Corporate Relations Department

Plot no. C/1, G Block,

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Tel.: 2272 8013/15/58/8307

NSE Symbol: YESBANK

BSE Scrip Code: 532648

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015

In accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 and Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information in terms of Regulation 8 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Bank would like to intimate the following:

Particulars (Figures in Rs. Crore)

Mar 31, 2022*

Dec 31, 2021

QoQ Growth

Mar 31, 2021

YoY Growth

A. Net Advances

181,508#

176,241

3.0%

166,893

8.8%

Gross Retail Disbursements (during the quarter)

10,324

9,313

7,530

B. Deposits

197,281

184,288

7.1%

162,947

21.1%

Certificate of Deposits (CDs)

4,264

5,080

6,896

CASA

61,449

55,997

9.7%

42,587

44.3%

CASA / Total Deposits (ex. CDs)

31.8%

31.2%

27.3%

C. Credit to Deposit Ratio (A/B)

92.0%

95.6%

102.4%

D. Liquidity Coverage Ratio

(LCR)

126.0%

130.0%

122.3%

Average Quarterly LCR

114.6%

123.8%

113.9%

*Please note that the above information is provisional and being released ahead of the official announcement of the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022, which is subject to approval by the Audit Committee of the Board, Board of Directors and audit by the Statutory Auditors of the Bank.

# Specific provision as on December 31, 2021 considered for the purposes of arriving at Net Advances as on March 31, 2022.

Thanking you

Yours truly,

For YES BANK LIMITED

Shivanand R. Shettigar Company Secretary

Registered & Corporate Office: YES BANK Limited, YES BANK House, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz (East), Mumbai 400055 Tel: +91 (22) 5091 9800 / +91 (22) 6507 9800, Fax: +91 (22) 2619 2866

Website: www.yesbank.in Email: shareholders@yesbank.in CIN: L65190MH2003PLC143249

Disclaimer

Yes Bank Limited published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 03:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YES BANK LIMITED
04/04YES BANK : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
03/22Yes Bank in Talks With Private Equity Firms to Divest Up To 10% Stake
MT
03/20YES BANK LIMITED(BSE : 532648) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
03/17YES BANK : Re-appointment
PU
03/09THE RISE OF MONEY LAUNDERING IN BANK : How Unsafe Is The Public Money?
AQ
03/04Yes Bank Looks to Raise Up to INR 100,000 Million Equity Capital
CI
03/04Carlyle and Advent International Reportedly Plan to Acquire 10% in Yes Bank
CI
02/10Cerberus Reportedly the Top Bidder for Yes Bank's ARC
CI
02/08Yes Bank Reportedly Gets Bids from JC Flowers, Cerberus for ARC
CI
01/27Yes Bank Appoints Lavesh Sardana as Head for Retail Assets and Debt Management Business
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YES BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 97 794 M 1 297 M 1 297 M
Net income 2022 6 280 M 83,3 M 83,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,5x
Yield 2022 0,09%
Capitalization 328 B 4 352 M 4 352 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 22 270
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart YES BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yes Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 13,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prashant Kumar Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Niranjan Banodkar Head-Financial & Investor Strategy
Sunil Mehta Non-Executive Chairman
Mahesh Ramamoorthy Chief Information Officer
Anita Pai Chief Operating Officer & Senior Group President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YES BANK LIMITED-13.45%4 171
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.55%399 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.23%329 853
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.10.00%256 591
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.81%191 476
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.31%188 921