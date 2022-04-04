Yes Bank : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

YBL/CS/2022-23/002 April 5, 2022 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Corporate Relations Department Plot no. C/1, G Block, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street Bandra - Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Tel.: 2272 8013/15/58/8307 NSE Symbol: YESBANK BSE Scrip Code: 532648 Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015

In accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 and Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information in terms of Regulation 8 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Bank would like to intimate the following:

Particulars (Figures in Rs. Crore) Mar 31, 2022* Dec 31, 2021 QoQ Growth Mar 31, 2021 YoY Growth A. Net Advances 181,508# 176,241 3.0% 166,893 8.8% Gross Retail Disbursements (during the quarter) 10,324 9,313 7,530 B. Deposits 197,281 184,288 7.1% 162,947 21.1% Certificate of Deposits (CDs) 4,264 5,080 6,896 CASA 61,449 55,997 9.7% 42,587 44.3% CASA / Total Deposits (ex. CDs) 31.8% 31.2% 27.3% C. Credit to Deposit Ratio (A/B) 92.0% 95.6% 102.4% D. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) 126.0% 130.0% 122.3% Average Quarterly LCR 114.6% 123.8% 113.9%

*Please note that the above information is provisional and being released ahead of the official announcement of the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022, which is subject to approval by the Audit Committee of the Board, Board of Directors and audit by the Statutory Auditors of the Bank.

# Specific provision as on December 31, 2021 considered for the purposes of arriving at Net Advances as on March 31, 2022.

