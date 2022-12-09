Yes Bank : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

YBL/CS/2022-23/108

December 09, 2022

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P J Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400001. Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051. Scrip Code: 532648 Scrip Symbol: YESBANK Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("SEBI LODR Regulations")

Re: Intimation dated December 1, 2022 and July 29, 2022 under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI LODR Regulations

This is in relation to the proposed investment by CA Basque Investments (CA Basque Investments is part of the group of entities doing business globally as 'The Carlyle Group') and Verventa Holdings Limited (affiliate of funds advised/managed by Advent) (each, an "Investor" and collectively, the "Investors") in the equity shares of face value Rs. 2 (Rupees Two only) each and share warrants of Yes Bank Limited (the "Bank" and together with the foregoing, the "Subscription Securities").

Further to the Reserve Bank of India, issuing a conditional approval to each Investor with respect to the proposed acquisition by each of them of up to 9.99% of paid up share capital of the Bank through subscription to equity shares and share warrants of the Bank vide separate letters dated November 30, 2022, we wish to hereby inform that the Bank is now in receipt of two further letters (separate to each investor) from the RBI in relation to the proposed investment. Pursuant to which, the Bank shall now engage with the Investors for the completion of the proposed capital raise, subject to various regulatory compliances and conditions precedent as per the respective Investment Agreements.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For YES BANK LIMITED

SHIVANAND Digitally signed by RAMA SHIVANAND RAMA SHETTIGAR SHETTIGAR Date: 2022.12.09 11:26:02 +05'30'

Shivanand R. Shettigar

Company Secretary

Registered & Corporate Office: YES BANK Limited, YES BANK House, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz (East), Mumbai 400055 Tel: +91 (22) 5091 9800 / +91 (22) 6507 9800, Fax: +91 (22) 2619 2866 Website: www.yesbank.inEmail: shareholders@yesbank.inCIN: L65190MH2003PLC143249