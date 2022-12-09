Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Yes Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YESBANK   INE528G01035

YES BANK LIMITED

(YESBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:58 2022-12-09 am EST
20.10 INR   +13.24%
01:33aYes Bank : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
12/06India's central bank set to raise rates; outlook on growth, inflation in focus
RE
12/01Indian shares set to open lower after 8-day rally
RE
Yes Bank : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

12/09/2022 | 01:33am EST
YBL/CS/2022-23/108

December 09, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051.

Scrip Code: 532648

Scrip Symbol: YESBANK

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("SEBI LODR Regulations")

Re: Intimation dated December 1, 2022 and July 29, 2022 under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI LODR Regulations

This is in relation to the proposed investment by CA Basque Investments (CA Basque Investments is part of the group of entities doing business globally as 'The Carlyle Group') and Verventa Holdings Limited (affiliate of funds advised/managed by Advent) (each, an "Investor" and collectively, the "Investors") in the equity shares of face value Rs. 2 (Rupees Two only) each and share warrants of Yes Bank Limited (the "Bank" and together with the foregoing, the "Subscription Securities").

Further to the Reserve Bank of India, issuing a conditional approval to each Investor with respect to the proposed acquisition by each of them of up to 9.99% of paid up share capital of the Bank through subscription to equity shares and share warrants of the Bank vide separate letters dated November 30, 2022, we wish to hereby inform that the Bank is now in receipt of two further letters (separate to each investor) from the RBI in relation to the proposed investment. Pursuant to which, the Bank shall now engage with the Investors for the completion of the proposed capital raise, subject to various regulatory compliances and conditions precedent as per the respective Investment Agreements.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For YES BANK LIMITED

SHIVANAND Digitally signed by

RAMA

SHIVANAND RAMA

SHETTIGAR

SHETTIGAR

Date: 2022.12.09

11:26:02 +05'30'

Shivanand R. Shettigar

Company Secretary

Registered & Corporate Office: YES BANK Limited, YES BANK House, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz (East), Mumbai 400055 Tel: +91 (22) 5091 9800 / +91 (22) 6507 9800, Fax: +91 (22) 2619 2866 Website: www.yesbank.inEmail: shareholders@yesbank.inCIN: L65190MH2003PLC143249

Yes Bank Limited published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 118 B 1 429 M 1 429 M
Net income 2023 15 062 M 183 M 183 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 445 B 5 403 M 5 403 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,78x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 25 592
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart YES BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yes Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YES BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 17,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prashant Kumar Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ashish Kapahi President
Niranjan Banodkar Head-Financial & Investor Strategy
Rama Subramaniam Gandhi Non-Executive Chairman
Mahesh Ramamoorthy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YES BANK LIMITED27.37%5 403
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.90%385 716
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.41%262 654
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.64%208 245
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.55%161 755
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%151 890