    YESBANK   INE528G01035

YES BANK LIMITED

(YESBANK)
Yes Bank : Confirmation of interest payment - December 31, 2021

01/01/2022 | 03:07am EST
YBL/CS/2021-22/Debt/013

December 31, 2021

BSE Limited

Debt Segment

1st Floor, P.J Towers,

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Kind Attn.: Mr. Jeevan Noronha

Dear Sir,

Sub: Certificate of payment of interest under Regulation 57(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In accordance with Regulation 57(1) of Chapter V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we hereby confirm that the payment of interest in respect of Non-Convertible Debt Securities issued by the Bank has been duly and timely made to the concerned debenture holders as mentioned below:

Particulars

ISIN

Scrip

Record

Interest

Rate of

Amount of

Code

Date for

payment

Interest

Interest paid

interest

Due Date

(Rs. In lakhs)

payments

Additional Tier

INE528G08261

972864

December

December

10.50%

I Perpetual

16, 2021

31, 2021

2,940

Bonds- BASEL

III

Tier 2 Bonds

INE528G08303

953144

December

December

8.9%

13,350

16, 2021

31, 2021

You are requested to take the same on record.

For YES BANK LIMITED

SHIVANAN

  1. RAMA SHETTIGAR

Digitally signed by

SHIVANAND RAMA SHETTIGAR Date: 2021.12.31 18:59:10 +05'30'

Shivanand R. Shettigar

Company Secretary

Regd. & Corporate Office: YES BANK Limited, Yes Bank House, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East, Mumbai 400055, India Tel: +91 (22) 5091 9800, +91 (22) 6507 9800, Fax : +91 (22) 2619 2866

Website: www.yesbank.inEmail: communications@yesbank.inCIN - L65190MH2003PLC143249

Disclaimer

Yes Bank Limited published this content on 01 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2022 08:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
