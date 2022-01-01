Yes Bank : Confirmation of interest payment - December 31, 2021

YBL/CS/2021-22/Debt/013

December 31, 2021

Sub: Certificate of payment of interest under Regulation 57(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In accordance with Regulation 57(1) of Chapter V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we hereby confirm that the payment of interest in respect of Non-Convertible Debt Securities issued by the Bank has been duly and timely made to the concerned debenture holders as mentioned below:

Particulars ISIN Scrip Record Interest Rate of Amount of Code Date for payment Interest Interest paid interest Due Date (Rs. In lakhs) payments Additional Tier INE528G08261 972864 December December 10.50% I Perpetual 16, 2021 31, 2021 2,940 Bonds- BASEL III Tier 2 Bonds INE528G08303 953144 December December 8.9% 13,350 16, 2021 31, 2021

You are requested to take the same on record.

