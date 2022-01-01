Yes Bank : Confirmation of interest payment - December 31, 2021
01/01/2022 | 03:07am EST
YBL/CS/2021-22/Debt/013
December 31, 2021
BSE Limited
Debt Segment
1st Floor, P.J Towers,
Fort, Mumbai - 400 001
Kind Attn.: Mr. Jeevan Noronha
Dear Sir,
Sub: Certificate of payment of interest under Regulation 57(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
In accordance with Regulation 57(1) of Chapter V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we hereby confirm that the payment of interest in respect of Non-Convertible Debt Securities issued by the Bank has been duly and timely made to the concerned debenture holders as mentioned below:
