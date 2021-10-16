Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Yes Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YESBANK   INE528G01035

YES BANK LIMITED

(YESBANK)
  Report
Yes Bank : Confirmation of interest payment - October 16, 2021

10/16/2021 | 09:02am EDT
YBL/CS/2021-22/Debt/004

October 16, 2021

BSE Limited

Debt Segment

1st Floor, P.J Towers,

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Kind Attn.: Mr. Jeevan Noronha

Dear Sir,

Sub: Certificate of payment of interest under Regulation 57(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In accordance with Regulation 57(1) of Chapter V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we hereby confirm that the payment of interest in respect of Non-Convertible Debt Securities issued by the Bank has been duly and timely paid to the concerned debenture holders as mentioned below:

Particulars

ISIN

Scrip

Record

Interest

Rate of

Amount of

Code

Date for

payment

Interest

Interest paid

interest

Due Date

(Rs. In lakhs)

payments

Lower Tier

INE528G09129

972762

October 4,

October

10.00%

2,000

II Bonds

2021

16, 2021

You are requested to take the same on record.

For YES BANK LIMITED

Shivanand R. Shettigar

Company Secretary

Regd. & Corporate Office: YES BANK Limited, Yes Bank House, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East, Mumbai 400055, India Tel: +91 (22) 5091 9800, +91 (22) 6507 9800, Fax : +91 (22) 2619 2866

Website: www.yesbank.inEmail: communications@yesbank.inCIN - L65190MH2003PLC143249

Disclaimer

Yes Bank Limited published this content on 16 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2021 13:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 114 B 1 520 M 1 520 M
Net income 2022 2 817 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 857x
Yield 2022 0,05%
Capitalization 331 B 4 410 M 4 409 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 22 270
Free-Float 53,0%
Managers and Directors
Prashant Kumar Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Niranjan Banodkar Group Chief Financial Officer
Sunil Mehta Non-Executive Chairman
Mahesh Ramamoorthy Chief Information Officer
Anita Pai Chief Operating Officer & Senior Group President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YES BANK LIMITED-13.45%4 410
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.65%492 383
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION52.99%382 146
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%247 559
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.30%208 500
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.30%193 371