Yes Bank : Confirmation of interest payment - October 16, 2021

YBL/CS/2021-22/Debt/004

October 16, 2021

BSE Limited

Debt Segment

1st Floor, P.J Towers,

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Kind Attn.: Mr. Jeevan Noronha

Dear Sir,

Sub: Certificate of payment of interest under Regulation 57(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In accordance with Regulation 57(1) of Chapter V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we hereby confirm that the payment of interest in respect of Non-Convertible Debt Securities issued by the Bank has been duly and timely paid to the concerned debenture holders as mentioned below:

Particulars ISIN Scrip Record Interest Rate of Amount of Code Date for payment Interest Interest paid interest Due Date (Rs. In lakhs) payments Lower Tier INE528G09129 972762 October 4, October 10.00% 2,000 II Bonds 2021 16, 2021

You are requested to take the same on record.

For YES BANK LIMITED

Shivanand R. Shettigar

Company Secretary

Regd. & Corporate Office: YES BANK Limited, Yes Bank House, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East, Mumbai 400055, India Tel: +91 (22) 5091 9800, +91 (22) 6507 9800, Fax : +91 (22) 2619 2866

Website: www.yesbank.inEmail: communications@yesbank.inCIN - L65190MH2003PLC143249