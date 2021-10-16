Yes Bank : Confirmation of interest payment - October 16, 2021

YBL/CS/2021-22/Debt/004
October 16, 2021
BSE Limited
Debt Segment
1st Floor, P.J Towers,
Fort, Mumbai - 400 001
Kind Attn.: Mr. Jeevan Noronha
Dear Sir,
Sub: Certificate of payment of interest under Regulation 57(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
In accordance with Regulation 57(1) of Chapter V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we hereby confirm that the payment of interest in respect of Non-Convertible Debt Securities issued by the Bank has been duly and timely paid to the concerned debenture holders as mentioned below:
|
Particulars
|
ISIN
|
Scrip
|
Record
|
Interest
|
Rate of
|
Amount of
|
|
|
Code
|
Date for
|
payment
|
Interest
|
Interest paid
|
|
|
|
interest
|
Due Date
|
|
(Rs. In lakhs)
|
|
|
|
payments
|
|
|
|
Lower Tier
|
INE528G09129
|
972762
|
October 4,
|
October
|
10.00%
|
2,000
|
II Bonds
|
|
|
2021
|
16, 2021
|
|
You are requested to take the same on record.
For YES BANK LIMITED
Shivanand R. Shettigar
Company Secretary
Regd. & Corporate Office: YES BANK Limited, Yes Bank House, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East, Mumbai 400055, India Tel: +91 (22) 5091 9800, +91 (22) 6507 9800, Fax : +91 (22) 2619 2866
Website: www.yesbank.inEmail: communications@yesbank.inCIN - L65190MH2003PLC143249
Disclaimer
Yes Bank Limited published this content on 16 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2021 13:01:05 UTC.