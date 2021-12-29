Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Yes Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YESBANK   INE528G01035

YES BANK LIMITED

(YESBANK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yes Bank : Details of interest payable during the Quarter Jan - Mar 2022 under Regulation 57(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

12/29/2021 | 10:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YBL/CS/2021-22/Debt/011

December 29, 2021

BSE Limited

Debt Segment

1st Floor, P.J Towers,

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Kind Attn.: Mr. Jeevan Noronha

Dear Sir,

Sub: Details of interest payable during the Quarter January 01, 2022 to March 31, 2022 under Regulation 57(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In accordance with Regulation 57(4) of Chapter V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we hereby submit the details of interest payable during the Quarter commencing from January 01, 2022 to March 31, 2022, in respect of all Non-Convertible Debt Securities issued by the Bank as mentioned below:

Sr.

Particulars

ISIN

Scrip Code

Interest payment

No.

Due Date

1.

Tier 2 Bonds

INE528G08311

953220

Jan 17, 2022

2.

Tier 2 Bonds

INE528G08329

953235

Jan 20, 2022

3.

Tier 2 Bonds

INE528G08402

957656

Feb 22, 2022

4.

Senior Long term Bonds

INE528G08279

951713

Feb 24, 2022

5.

Lower Tier II Bonds

INE528G08212

972728

Mar 28, 2022*

6.

Tier 2 Bonds

INE528G08337

953688

Mar 31, 2022

  • As informed vide our letter dated December 24, 2021 9.90% Unsecured Non-Convertible Lower Tier II Bonds in the nature of debentures issued by the Bank on March 28, 2012 on private placement basis are due for redemption on March 28 2022, subject to receipt of approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

You are requested to take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For YES BANK LIMITED

Shivanand R. Shettigar

Company Secretary

Regd. & Corporate Office: YES BANK Limited, Yes Bank House, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East, Mumbai 400055, India Tel: +91 (22) 5091 9800, +91 (22) 6507 9800, Fax : +91 (22) 2619 2866

Website: www.yesbank.inEmail: communications@yesbank.inCIN - L65190MH2003PLC143249

Disclaimer

Yes Bank Limited published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 15:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YES BANK LIMITED
10:37aYES BANK : Details of interest payable during the Quarter Jan - Mar 2022 under Regulation ..
PU
09:37aYES BANK : Confirmation of interest payment - December 29, 2021
PU
12/21YES Bank Gets Board Nod to Raise Up to $1.32 Billion
MT
12/16Yes Bank to Consider Fund Raise
CI
12/14YES BANK : Record Date for interest payment - December 13, 2021
PU
12/08YES BANK : partners with The Fintech Meetup to drive fintech innovation at grass root leve..
PU
12/06YES BANK : launches credit cards on RuPay Platform
PU
12/02YES BANK : Green Bond Impact Report - FY 2020-21
PU
12/02India's Bharti Airtel in talks to buy majority stake in Dish TV - report
RE
11/30Fitch Affirms ICICI Bank at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YES BANK LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 105 B 1 399 M 1 399 M
Net income 2022 2 567 M 34,4 M 34,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 206x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 348 B 4 663 M 4 660 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 22 270
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart YES BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yes Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 13,45 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Prashant Kumar Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Niranjan Banodkar Group Chief Financial Officer
Sunil Mehta Non-Executive Chairman
Mahesh Ramamoorthy Chief Information Officer
Anita Pai Chief Operating Officer & Senior Group President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YES BANK LIMITED-13.45%4 512
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.84%468 823
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION47.28%365 829
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.93%247 417
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.92%197 101
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.60%193 062