Yes Bank : Details of interest payable during the Quarter Jan - Mar 2022 under Regulation 57(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

YBL/CS/2021-22/Debt/011

December 29, 2021

BSE Limited

Debt Segment

1st Floor, P.J Towers,

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Kind Attn.: Mr. Jeevan Noronha

Dear Sir,

Sub: Details of interest payable during the Quarter January 01, 2022 to March 31, 2022 under Regulation 57(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In accordance with Regulation 57(4) of Chapter V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we hereby submit the details of interest payable during the Quarter commencing from January 01, 2022 to March 31, 2022, in respect of all Non-Convertible Debt Securities issued by the Bank as mentioned below:

Sr. Particulars ISIN Scrip Code Interest payment No. Due Date 1. Tier 2 Bonds INE528G08311 953220 Jan 17, 2022 2. Tier 2 Bonds INE528G08329 953235 Jan 20, 2022 3. Tier 2 Bonds INE528G08402 957656 Feb 22, 2022 4. Senior Long term Bonds INE528G08279 951713 Feb 24, 2022 5. Lower Tier II Bonds INE528G08212 972728 Mar 28, 2022* 6. Tier 2 Bonds INE528G08337 953688 Mar 31, 2022

As informed vide our letter dated December 24, 2021 9.90% Unsecured Non-Convertible Lower Tier II Bonds in the nature of debentures issued by the Bank on March 28, 2012 on private placement basis are due for redemption on March 28 2022, subject to receipt of approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

You are requested to take the above on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For YES BANK LIMITED

Shivanand R. Shettigar

Company Secretary

Regd. & Corporate Office: YES BANK Limited, Yes Bank House, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East, Mumbai 400055, India Tel: +91 (22) 5091 9800, +91 (22) 6507 9800, Fax : +91 (22) 2619 2866

Website: www.yesbank.inEmail: communications@yesbank.inCIN - L65190MH2003PLC143249