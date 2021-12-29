Yes Bank : Details of interest payable during the Quarter Jan - Mar 2022 under Regulation 57(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

YBL/CS/2021-22/Debt/011
December 29, 2021
BSE Limited
Debt Segment
1st Floor, P.J Towers,
Fort, Mumbai - 400 001
Kind Attn.: Mr. Jeevan Noronha
Dear Sir,
Sub: Details of interest payable during the Quarter January 01, 2022 to March 31, 2022 under Regulation 57(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
In accordance with Regulation 57(4) of Chapter V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we hereby submit the details of interest payable during the Quarter commencing from January 01, 2022 to March 31, 2022, in respect of all Non-Convertible Debt Securities issued by the Bank as mentioned below:
|
Sr.
|
Particulars
|
ISIN
|
Scrip Code
|
Interest payment
|
No.
|
|
|
|
Due Date
|
1.
|
Tier 2 Bonds
|
INE528G08311
|
953220
|
Jan 17, 2022
|
2.
|
Tier 2 Bonds
|
INE528G08329
|
953235
|
Jan 20, 2022
|
3.
|
Tier 2 Bonds
|
INE528G08402
|
957656
|
Feb 22, 2022
|
4.
|
Senior Long term Bonds
|
INE528G08279
|
951713
|
Feb 24, 2022
|
5.
|
Lower Tier II Bonds
|
INE528G08212
|
972728
|
Mar 28, 2022*
|
6.
|
Tier 2 Bonds
|
INE528G08337
|
953688
|
Mar 31, 2022
-
As informed vide our letter dated December 24, 2021 9.90% Unsecured Non-Convertible Lower Tier II Bonds in the nature of debentures issued by the Bank on March 28, 2012 on private placement basis are due for redemption on March 28 2022, subject to receipt of approval from the Reserve Bank of India.
You are requested to take the above on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For YES BANK LIMITED
Shivanand R. Shettigar
Company Secretary
