  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Yes Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YESBANK   INE528G01035

YES BANK LIMITED

(YESBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
16.75 INR   -2.33%
03:50aYES BANK : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
09/17YES BANK : General updates
PU
09/09Cerberus Capital-ARCIL Reportedly Out of Race to Buy Yes Bank's NPA Portfolio
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Yes Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

09/19/2022 | 03:50am EDT
YBL/CS/2022-23/077

September 19, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relations Department

Exchange Plaza,

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Tel.: 2272 8013/15/58/8307

Mumbai - 400 051.

BSE Scrip Code: 532648

Tel.: 2659 8235/36 8458

NSE Symbol: YESBANK

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of allotment of equity shares pursuant to exercise of options

We hereby inform that the Bank has allotted 6,52,000 (Six Lakh Fifty-TwoThousand) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each on September 18, 2022 pursuant to exercise of 6,52,000 options under YBL ESOS 2020 Scheme (YBL PESOP 2020 Plan) and the Bank has realized Rs.83,57,790/- (Rupees Eighty-Three Lakh Fifty-Seven Thousand Seven Hundred and Ninety only) by exercise of options.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs.50,11,03,49,462/- consisting of 25,05,51,74,731 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs.50,11,16,53,462/- consisting of 25,05,58,26,731 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Kindly take note of the above.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For YES BANK LIMITED

SHIVANAND RAMA SHETTIGAR

Digitally signed by

SHIVANAND RAMA SHETTIGAR Date: 2022.09.19 11:34:49 +05'30'

Shivanand R. Shettigar

Company Secretary

Registered & Corporate Office: YES BANK Limited, YES BANK House, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz (East), Mumbai 400055 Tel: +91 (22) 5091 9800 / +91 (22) 6507 9800, Fax: +91 (22) 2619 2866 Website: www.yesbank.inEmail: shareholders@yesbank.inCIN: L65190MH2003PLC143249

Disclaimer

Yes Bank Limited published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 07:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
