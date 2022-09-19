Yes Bank : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

YBL/CS/2022-23/077

September 19, 2022

Sub: Intimation of allotment of equity shares pursuant to exercise of options

We hereby inform that the Bank has allotted 6,52,000 (Six Lakh Fifty-TwoThousand) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each on September 18, 2022 pursuant to exercise of 6,52,000 options under YBL ESOS 2020 Scheme (YBL PESOP 2020 Plan) and the Bank has realized Rs.83,57,790/- (Rupees Eighty-Three Lakh Fifty-Seven Thousand Seven Hundred and Ninety only) by exercise of options.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs.50,11,03,49,462/- consisting of 25,05,51,74,731 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to Rs.50,11,16,53,462/- consisting of 25,05,58,26,731 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

