Yes Bank : General updates

09/17/2022 | 12:20am EDT
YBL/CS/2022-23/076

September 17, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Corporate Relations Department

Plot no. C/1, G Block,

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Tel.: 2272 8013/15/58/8307

NSE Symbol: YESBANK

BSE Scrip Code: 532648

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR Regulations")

The Bank had acquired 12,63,50,146 equity shares constituting 8.74% of the post-issuepaid-up share capital of Jhabua Power Limited pursuant to invocation of pledge, which was informed to the stock exchanges on June 27, 2020.

Under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of Jhabua Power Limited approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata, as per the Clause 9.2.2 of the Resolution Plan, the existing equity share capital held by the existing lenders stands extinguished and settled with effect from transfer date without liabilities, claims or obligations whatsoever against the Company (i.e. Jhabua Power Ltd.) or the Resolution Applicant. Further, the Resolution Professional of Jhabua Power Limited has informed that the successful Resolution Applicant have made the payment as per the approved resolution plan on September 05, 2022 (Transfer Date) and accordingly, the old equity has been extinguished.

In view of the above, the Bank's holding of 12,63,50,146 equity shares (constituting 8.74% of the paid-up share capital) of Jhabua Power Limited stands extinguished as on September 05, 2022, which came to the knowledge of Yes Bank on September 16, 2022.

The details of extinguishment/disposal of shares in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 are given below:

S. No.

Particulars

Details

1.

the amount and percentage of the

Not Applicable.

turnover or revenue or income

Jhabua Power Limited is an unlisted entity.

and net worth contributed by

such unit or division of the listed

entity during the last financial

year

2.

date on which the agreement for

Not Applicable as the disposal is on account of

sale has been entered into

Resolution Plan approved by NCLT, Kolkata

3.

the expected date of completion

Not Applicable

of sale/disposal

4.

consideration received from such

Nil

sale/disposal

Registered & Corporate Office: YES BANK Limited, YES BANK House, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz (East), Mumbai 400055 Tel: +91 (22) 5091 9800 / +91 (22) 6507 9800, Fax: +91 (22) 2619 2866 Website: www.yesbank.inEmail: shareholders@yesbank.inCIN: L65190MH2003PLC143249

5.

brief details of buyers and

Not Applicable.

whether any of the buyers belong

to the promoter/ promoter

The shares have been extinguished pursuant to

group/group companies. If yes,

Resolution Plan approved by NCLT, Kolkata

details thereof

6.

whether the transaction would

No. Jhabua Power Ltd. is not a related party of

fall within related party

the Bank.

transactions? If yes, whether the

same is done at "arms length"

7.

additionally, in case of a slump

Not Applicable

sale, indicative disclosures

provided for amalgamation/

merger, shall be disclosed by the

listed entity with respect to such

slump sale

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For YES BANK LIMITED

SHIVANAND RAMA SHETTIGAR

Digitally signed by

SHIVANAND RAMA SHETTIGAR Date: 2022.09.17 08:37:21 +05'30'

Shivanand R. Shettigar

Company Secretary

Registered & Corporate Office: YES BANK Limited, YES BANK House, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz (East), Mumbai 400055 Tel: +91 (22) 5091 9800 / +91 (22) 6507 9800, Fax: +91 (22) 2619 2866 Website: www.yesbank.inEmail: shareholders@yesbank.inCIN: L65190MH2003PLC143249

Disclaimer

Yes Bank Limited published this content on 17 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2022 04:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
