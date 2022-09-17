Yes Bank : General updates

YBL/CS/2022-23/076 September 17, 2022 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Corporate Relations Department Plot no. C/1, G Block, P.J. Towers, Dalal Street Bandra - Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Tel.: 2272 8013/15/58/8307 NSE Symbol: YESBANK BSE Scrip Code: 532648 Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR Regulations")

The Bank had acquired 12,63,50,146 equity shares constituting 8.74% of the post-issuepaid-up share capital of Jhabua Power Limited pursuant to invocation of pledge, which was informed to the stock exchanges on June 27, 2020.

Under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of Jhabua Power Limited approved by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata, as per the Clause 9.2.2 of the Resolution Plan, the existing equity share capital held by the existing lenders stands extinguished and settled with effect from transfer date without liabilities, claims or obligations whatsoever against the Company (i.e. Jhabua Power Ltd.) or the Resolution Applicant. Further, the Resolution Professional of Jhabua Power Limited has informed that the successful Resolution Applicant have made the payment as per the approved resolution plan on September 05, 2022 (Transfer Date) and accordingly, the old equity has been extinguished.

In view of the above, the Bank's holding of 12,63,50,146 equity shares (constituting 8.74% of the paid-up share capital) of Jhabua Power Limited stands extinguished as on September 05, 2022, which came to the knowledge of Yes Bank on September 16, 2022.

The details of extinguishment/disposal of shares in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 are given below:

S. No. Particulars Details 1. the amount and percentage of the Not Applicable. turnover or revenue or income Jhabua Power Limited is an unlisted entity. and net worth contributed by such unit or division of the listed entity during the last financial year 2. date on which the agreement for Not Applicable as the disposal is on account of sale has been entered into Resolution Plan approved by NCLT, Kolkata 3. the expected date of completion Not Applicable of sale/disposal 4. consideration received from such Nil sale/disposal

