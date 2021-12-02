Yes Bank : Green Bond Impact Report - FY 2020-21

YES BANK: Green Bond Impact Report

Executive Summary

2020 came with unprecedented challenge for the entire world. During these times the market momentum for green bonds to ﬁnance green projects continued to grow in 2021 and with an issuance of USD 279.8 billion in 2021 and USD 1.38 trillion till date2. Green Bond market showed its resilience in challenging times. According to RBI's Report Green Finance in India: Progress and Challenges-Dated January 2021, the Indian labelled green bond market crossed USD 16.3 billion mark in February 2020. This growing infusion of domestic and foreign ﬁnance in the green market is crucial for India to transition to a low-carbon economy.

A pioneer in sustainable ﬁnance, YES BANK launched India's ﬁrst green bond in February 2015, setting the foundation for raising capital for green projects. This was followed by a unique back to back green bond investment with IFC via its Green Masala Bond programme in August 2015. Lastly, the Bank issued its third green bond in December 2016 with FMO, a Dutch development bank. As on 31st March 2020, the Bank has contributed to ﬁnancing 4.33 GW of wind and solar projects, using the proceeds from its green bond issuances.

This ﬁfth edition of YES BANK's green bond impact report assesses the environmental and social beneﬁts (annual and lifetime) of the three green bonds. These projects would generate 203.46 million MWh of electricity over lifetime, and are expected to avoid 191.25MT of CO2, 1635.81 KT of SO2 and 492.37KT of NOx emissions. Additionally, the projects would help reduce dependency on fossil fuels by potentially decreasing 17.48 MT of fossil fuel usage over the lifetime.

KPMG India has provided assurance services (excerpt on last page) for FY 2020-21, on the use of proceeds of the Green Bonds, in accordance with the Green Bond Principles