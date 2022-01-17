Yes Bank : News Verification

YBL/CS/2021-22/101 January 15, 2022 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block, Corporate Relations Department Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) P.J. Towers, Dalal Street Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 Tel.: 2659 8235/36 8458 Tel.: 2272 8013/15/58/8307 NSE Symbol: YESBANK BSE Scrip Code: 532648

Sub: Clarification /Confirmation on news item appearing in "Media/Publication"

This is with reference to your email dated January 14, 2022 seeking clarification on the news item appearing in newspaper "MINT" dated January 13, 2022 captioned "Why Yes Bank is seeking a Rs.12,000 crore investment in its ARC".

The Bank would like to clarify that, certain news articles reported by media carrying a reference to the Bank seeking Rs.12,000 crore from potential investors, to partner in the ARC, is speculative and has no bonafide reference. The Bank is not aware of the source, which resulted in the abovementioned news item and as a matter of policy, the Bank would not like to comment on such speculation.

The Bank would like to clarify that, the Bank had initiated a process for Partner Selection for an ARC vide calling a Public Expression of Interest. Currently, the process is underway and there is no specific decision in this regard which is material and requires to be disclosed.

We shall keep the Exchange(s) informed of all the material development as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Bank's Policy on "Determination of Material Events under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations'.

