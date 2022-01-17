Log in
Yes Bank : News Verification

01/17/2022 | 03:45am EST
YBL/CS/2021-22/101

January 15, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, G Block,

Corporate Relations Department

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

Tel.: 2659 8235/36 8458

Tel.: 2272 8013/15/58/8307

NSE Symbol: YESBANK

BSE Scrip Code: 532648

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Clarification /Confirmation on news item appearing in "Media/Publication"

This is with reference to your email dated January 14, 2022 seeking clarification on the news item appearing in newspaper "MINT" dated January 13, 2022 captioned "Why Yes Bank is seeking a Rs.12,000 crore investment in its ARC".

The Bank would like to clarify that, certain news articles reported by media carrying a reference to the Bank seeking Rs.12,000 crore from potential investors, to partner in the ARC, is speculative and has no bonafide reference. The Bank is not aware of the source, which resulted in the abovementioned news item and as a matter of policy, the Bank would not like to comment on such speculation.

The Bank would like to clarify that, the Bank had initiated a process for Partner Selection for an ARC vide calling a Public Expression of Interest. Currently, the process is underway and there is no specific decision in this regard which is material and requires to be disclosed.

We shall keep the Exchange(s) informed of all the material development as required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Bank's Policy on "Determination of Material Events under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations'.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For YES BANK LIMITED

Shivanand R. Shettigar

Company Secretary

Regd. & Corporate Office: YES BANK Limited, Yes Bank House, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East, Mumbai 400055, India Tel: +91 (22) 5091 9800, +91 (22) 6507 9800, Fax : +91 (22) 2619 2866

Website: www.yesbank.inEmail: communications@yesbank.inCIN - L65190MH2003PLC143249

Disclaimer

Yes Bank Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 08:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
