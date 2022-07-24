Yes Bank : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
07/24/2022 | 03:04am EDT
YBL/CS/2022-23/047
July 24, 2022
Sub.: Audio recording of Earnings Call for the un-audited Financial Results of the quarter ended June 30, 2022
Ref.: Reg. 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
We wish to inform you that the audio recording of the Earnings Call hosted by YES Bank Limited ("the Bank") for the un-audited Financial Results of the quarter ended June 30, 2022, has been made available on the Bank's website at the following link, within the timeline prescribed under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.