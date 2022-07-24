Log in
    YESBANK   INE528G01035

YES BANK LIMITED

(YESBANK)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
14.70 INR   +2.80%
03:04aYES BANK : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
07/21Yes Bank Limited Announces Change in Directorship
CI
07/19Yes Bank Plans $1 Billion Fund Raise in FY23
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yes Bank : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

07/24/2022 | 03:04am EDT
YBL/CS/2022-23/047

July 24, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Corporate Relations Department

Plot no. C/1, G Block,

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Bandra - Kurla Complex

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Tel.: 2272 8013/15/58/8307

Tel.: 2659 8235/36 8458

BSE Scrip Code: 532648

NSE Symbol: YESBANK

Dear Sirs,

Sub.: Audio recording of Earnings Call for the un-audited Financial Results of the quarter ended June 30, 2022

Ref.: Reg. 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

We wish to inform you that the audio recording of the Earnings Call hosted by YES Bank Limited ("the Bank") for the un-audited Financial Results of the quarter ended June 30, 2022, has been made available on the Bank's website at the following link, within the timeline prescribed under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

https://www.yesbank.in/about-us/investor-relations/financial-information/financial- results

You are requested to take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For YES BANK LIMITED

SHIVANAND RAMA SHETTIGAR

Digitally signed by

SHIVANAND RAMA SHETTIGAR

Date: 2022.07.24 10:10:46 +05'30'

Shivanand R. Shettigar

Company Secretary

Registered & Corporate Office: YES BANK Limited, YES BANK House, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz (East), Mumbai 400055 Tel: +91 (22) 5091 9800 / +91 (22) 6507 9800, Fax: +91 (22) 2619 2866 Website: www.yesbank.in Email: shareholders@yesbank.in CIN: L65190MH2003PLC143249

Disclaimer

Yes Bank Limited published this content on 24 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2022 07:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
