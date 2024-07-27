YES BANK Limited is an India-based commercial bank, which offers a range of products, services and technology-driven digital offerings to its corporate, retail, and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) customers. The Company is engaged in providing banking services, including corporate and institutional banking, financial markets, investment banking, corporate finance, branch banking, business and transaction banking and wealth management. Its segments include Treasury, Corporate Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Operations. Treasury segment includes investments, all financial markets activities undertaken on behalf of the Bank's customers and trading. maintenance of reserve requirements and resource mobilization from other banks and financial institutions. Corporate Banking and Retail Banking segment includes lending, deposit-taking and other services offered to corporate and retail customers respectively. Other Banking Operations include para banking activities.