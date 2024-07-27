Yes Bank Limited (NSEI:YESBANK) is working towards giving an exit to its current shareholders, particularly State Bank of India (SBI), managing director and chief executive Prashant Kumar told ET. Kumar also confirmed that the lender is in talks with potential investors for selling its stake.
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|24.97 INR
|+1.42%
|+0.81%
|+16.41%
|04:22am
|Yes Bank in Stake Sale Talks to Give Exit to Its Lenders
|CI
|Jul. 22
|Yes Bank Clocks Gains in Fiscal Q1 Consolidated Net Profit
|MT
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|862.45 INR
|+1.64%
|-3.02%
|91.92B
|24.97 INR
|+1.42%
|+0.81%
|9.35B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- YESBANK Stock
- News Yes Bank Limited
- Yes Bank in Stake Sale Talks to Give Exit to Its Lenders