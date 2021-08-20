Log in
    2393   KYG9843W1125

YESTAR HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(2393)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Yestar Healthcare : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

08/20/2021 | 04:34am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Yestar Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 08:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 912 M 756 M 756 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 150 M 331 M 331 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 060
Free-Float 28,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,92 CNY
Average target price 1,00 CNY
Spread / Average Target 8,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Hartono Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hong Wang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chung Man Chan Chief Operating Officer
Yi Ming Hu Independent Non-Executive Director
Liky Sutikno Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YESTAR HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-8.33%331
ABBOTT LABORATORIES14.82%219 705
MEDTRONIC PLC10.06%173 807
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.94%71 312
HOYA CORPORATION17.20%56 755
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH70.47%54 203