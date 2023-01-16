Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. YETI Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YETI   US98585X1046

YETI HOLDINGS, INC.

(YETI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-13 pm EST
44.98 USD   +0.87%
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A pilot couple killed in air crashes in Nepal - 16 years apart

01/16/2023 | 02:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Aftermath of Yeti Airlines plane crash, in Pokhara

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - In 2010, Anju Khatiwada joined Nepal's Yeti Airlines, following in the footsteps of her husband, a pilot who had died in a crash four years earlier when a small passenger plane he was flying for the domestic carrier went down minutes before landing.

On Sunday, Khatiwada, 44, was the co-pilot on a Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu that crashed as it approached the city of Pokhara, killing at least 68 people in the Himalayan nation's deadliest plane accident in three decades.

No survivors have been found so far among the 72 people on board.

"Her husband, Dipak Pokhrel, died in 2006 in a crash of a Twin Otter plane of Yeti Airlines in Jumla," airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula told Reuters, referring to Khatiwada. "She got her pilot training with the money she got from the insurance after her husband's death."

A pilot with more than 6,400 hours of flying time, Khatiwada had previously flown the popular tourist route from the capital, Kathmandu, to the country's second-largest city, Pokhara, Bartaula said.

The body of Kamal K.C., the captain of the flight, who had more than 21,900 hours of flight time, has been recovered and identified.

Kathiwada's remains have not been identified but she is feared dead, Bartaula said.

"On Sunday, she was flying the plane with an instructor pilot, which is the standard procedure of the airline," said an Yeti Airlines official, who knew Khatiwada personally.

"She was always ready to take up any duty and had flown to Pokhara earlier," said the official, who asked not to be named because he isn't authorised to speak to media.

Reuters was unable to immediately reach any of her family members.

The ATR-72 aircraft that Khatiwada was co-piloting rolled from side to side before crashing in a gorge near Pokhara airport and catching fire, according to eyewitness accounts and a video of the crash posted on the social media.

The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder from the aircraft, which may help investigators determine what caused it to crash in clear weather, were recovered on Monday.

Nearly 350 people have died since 2000 in plane or helicopter crashes in Nepal - home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest - where sudden weather changes can make for hazardous conditions.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Gopal Sharma


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 638 M - -
Net income 2022 186 M - -
Net cash 2022 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 879 M 3 879 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 823
Free-Float 97,8%
Technical analysis trends YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 44,98 $
Average target price 53,27 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew J. Reintjes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert K. Shearer Chairman
Dustan E. McCoy Independent Director
Mary Lou Kelley Independent Director
Frank D. Gibeau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.8.88%3 879
BRP INC.3.17%6 253
POLARIS INC.5.42%6 171
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION9.96%5 747
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.21.47%4 908
TRIGANO-2.04%2 582