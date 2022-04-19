Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. YETI Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YETI   US98585X1046

YETI HOLDINGS, INC.

(YETI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/19 04:00:02 pm EDT
56.32 USD   +3.53%
04:13pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in YETI Holdings, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
01:12pUBS Adjusts YETI Holdings Price Target to $59 From $64, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/07Thinking about trading options or stock in Yeti, Chesapeake Energy, Dollar General, AbbVie, or Apple?
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in YETI Holdings, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/19/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI” or “the Company”) (NYSE: YETI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
04:13pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in YETI Holdings, Inc. with..
BU
01:12pUBS Adjusts YETI Holdings Price Target to $59 From $64, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
04/07Thinking about trading options or stock in Yeti, Chesapeake Energy, Dollar General, Abb..
PR
04/07Berenberg Bank Upgrades YETI Holdings to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $92 Fro..
MT
03/15YETI HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15David L. Schnadig Resigns from His Position as A Class Iii Director on the Board of Dir..
CI
02/28YETI : ANNOUNCES A $100 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM - Form 8-K
PU
02/28YETI HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
02/28YETI HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
02/28YETI Holdings, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $100 million worth of its shares.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 684 M - -
Net income 2022 239 M - -
Net cash 2022 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 736 M 4 736 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 823
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
YETI Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 54,40 $
Average target price 90,88 $
Spread / Average Target 67,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew J. Reintjes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul C. Carbone CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Robert K. Shearer Chairman
Dustan E. McCoy Independent Director
Mary Lou Kelley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-34.32%4 736
BRP INC.-6.73%6 641
POLARIS INC.-3.90%6 282
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-24.84%5 778
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-22.17%4 444
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-25.36%3 321