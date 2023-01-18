Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. YETI Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YETI   US98585X1046

YETI HOLDINGS, INC.

(YETI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:40:49 2023-01-18 pm EST
41.87 USD   -7.40%
02:38pTwo U.S. citizens, two legal permanent U.S. residents among those killed in Nepal crash
RE
02:20pSector Update: Consumer Staples Stocks Falling Hard in Midday Trading Wednesday
MT
11:33aCowen Downgrades YETI Holdings to Market Perform From Outperform, $47 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Two U.S. citizens, two legal permanent U.S. residents among those killed in Nepal crash

01/18/2023 | 02:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. citizens and two legal permanent U.S. residents were among those killed in Nepal's worst air disaster in 30 years, in which at least 71 people died including small children, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

The Yeti Airlines ATR 72 turboprop carrying 72 people crashed on Sunday just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhara.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis and Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
All news about YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
02:38pTwo U.S. citizens, two legal permanent U.S. residents among those killed in Nepal crash
RE
02:20pSector Update: Consumer Staples Stocks Falling Hard in Midday Trading Wedn..
MT
11:33aCowen Downgrades YETI Holdings to Market Perform From Outperform, $47 Price Target
MT
06:48aRelatives of Nepal plane crash victims visit morgue
RE
01/17No hope of any survivors in Nepal's deadliest crash in 30 years, officials say
RE
01/17Bodies from Nepal plane crash arrive in Kathmandu
RE
01/16Nepal plane crash searchers rappel, fly drones to find last passengers
RE
01/16Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mostly Lower; China's Eco..
DJ
01/16A pilot couple killed in air crashes in Nepal - 16 years apart
RE
01/15Search resumes for four people missing in Nepal after deadly air crash
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 638 M - -
Net income 2022 186 M - -
Net cash 2022 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 899 M 3 899 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 823
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
YETI Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 45,21 $
Average target price 53,27 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew J. Reintjes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert K. Shearer Chairman
Dustan E. McCoy Independent Director
Mary Lou Kelley Independent Director
Frank D. Gibeau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.8.88%3 899
BRP INC.3.88%6 308
POLARIS INC.5.88%6 198
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION9.96%5 754
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.21.47%4 832
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.6.23%2 635