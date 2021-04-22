Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. YETI Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YETI

YETI HOLDINGS, INC.

(YETI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

YETI Holdings, Inc. : Announces Reporting Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

04/22/2021 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) today announced that it plans to report its first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021, before the market opens. YETI will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

Investors and analysts who wish to participate in the call are invited to dial 877-451-6152 (international callers, please dial 201-389-0879) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Please reference Conference ID 13719192 when prompted. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of YETI’s website, www.investors.yeti.com.

A recorded replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available until May 27, 2021. To access the telephone replay, dial 844-512-2921 (international callers, please dial 412-317-6671). The access code for the replay is 13719192. A replay of the webcast will also be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available on the website for 90 days.

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond. For more information, please visit www.YETI.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
08:10aYETI HOLDINGS, INC.  : Announces Reporting Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Fi..
BU
07:40aYETI  : Citigroup Adjusts YETI Holdings' Price Target to $101 From $91, Maintain..
MT
04/06YETI  : Credit Suisse Starts YETI Holdings at Outperform with $85 Price Target
MT
03/18YETI  : reg; Becomes Official National Cooler and Drinkware Partner of Perfect G..
PR
03/05YETI HOLDINGS, INC.  : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial ..
AQ
03/04YETI HOLDINGS, INC.  : Announces Participation in the BofA Securities 2021 Consu..
BU
03/01YETI  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/18YETI  : reg; Releases New Premium Bags Collection Designed for Both Everyday Use..
BU
02/12YETI  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for YETI Holdings to $71 From $62, Ma..
MT
02/12YETI  : Raymond James Adjusts YETI Holdings' Price Target to $83 From $77, Keeps..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 279 M - -
Net income 2021 182 M - -
Net cash 2021 62,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 261 M 7 261 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,63x
EV / Sales 2022 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
YETI Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 83,36 $
Last Close Price 85,85 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew J. Reintjes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul C. Carbone CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
David L. Schnadig Chairman
Roy J. Seiders Independent Director
Dustan E. McCoy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.25.38%7 261
POLARIS INC.51.87%8 761
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION35.19%7 962
BRP INC.33.21%7 620
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.45.96%7 515
GIANT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.33.64%4 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ