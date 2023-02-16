Advanced search
    YETI   US98585X1046

YETI HOLDINGS, INC.

(YETI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:29:14 2023-02-16 am EST
43.03 USD   -2.47%
YETI Names Mike McMullen as Chief Financial Officer
BU
08:03aYeti Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/15No power in engines, pilot of crashed Nepal plane reported -preliminary report
RE
YETI Names Mike McMullen as Chief Financial Officer

02/16/2023 | 10:11am EST
YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI), the global retailer and innovator of premium outdoor products, today announced the appointment of Mike McMullen as its Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. McMullen has served as YETI’s Interim CFO since October 2022.

“Mike’s depth of financial expertise and business insight coupled with his extensive knowledge of YETI made an immediate and positive impact as he seamlessly took on the role of Interim CFO late last year,” said Matt Reintjes, President & CEO at YETI. “On behalf of the Board of Directors and our team, I am pleased to officially welcome him as our Chief Financial Officer and am confident he will continue to be a strong leader for the Company.”

Mr. McMullen joined YETI in 2016 as Head of Financial Planning & Analysis before being promoted to Vice President, Finance in 2017. Mike was a key member of the team that led YETI through our successful initial public offering in 2018. He has over 20 years of experience leading FP&A, treasury management, and strategic and demand planning across omnichannel tech and consumer products companies.

Said Mr. McMullen, “I look forward to leading our finance organization while continuing to partner with Matt and the entire senior leadership team as we look to grow the brand, drive innovation and maximize long-term value for shareholders.”

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond. For more information, please visit www.YETI.com.


Analyst Recommendations on YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 638 M - -
Net income 2022 187 M - -
Net cash 2022 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 805 M 3 805 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 823
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
YETI Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends YETI HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 44,12 $
Average target price 53,27 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew J. Reintjes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert K. Shearer Chairman
Dustan E. McCoy Independent Director
Mary Lou Kelley Independent Director
Frank D. Gibeau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.4.43%3 805
BRP INC.16.11%7 038
POLARIS INC.18.74%6 951
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION22.43%6 468
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.25.80%5 084
TRIGANO4.94%2 729