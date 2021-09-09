Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Yew Grove REIT Plc (YEW): Strong results, strong prospects 09-Sep-2021 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Yew Grove invests in office and industrial assets in the Republic of Ireland (RoI). RoI was the best-performing European economy in 2020, with inward investment from multinationals, including medtech. Yew Grove taps into this strength, deploying the senior team's expertise in managing and acquiring the optimal asset classes in optimal locations. In a busy first half - with the increased dividend reported on 27 August - the group raised fresh equity, achieved rent rises and new lettings. It collected effectively 99% rent and secured the final disposals of its (minimal) non-core portfolio. A strong pipeline of potential acquisitions is held.

