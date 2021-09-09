Log in
    YEW   IE00BDT5KP12

YEW GROVE REIT PLC

(YEW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hardman & Co Research : Yew Grove REIT Plc (YEW): Strong results, strong prospects

09/09/2021 | 02:31am EDT
Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Yew Grove REIT Plc (YEW): Strong results, strong prospects 09-Sep-2021 / 07:30 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research: Strong results, strong prospects

Yew Grove invests in office and industrial assets in the Republic of Ireland (RoI). RoI was the best-performing European economy in 2020, with inward investment from multinationals, including medtech. Yew Grove taps into this strength, deploying the senior team's expertise in managing and acquiring the optimal asset classes in optimal locations. In a busy first half - with the increased dividend reported on 27 August - the group raised fresh equity, achieved rent rises and new lettings. It collected effectively 99% rent and secured the final disposals of its (minimal) non-core portfolio. A strong pipeline of potential acquisitions is held.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/strong-results-strong-prospects/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link

Upcoming event | YEW GROVE REIT PLC

Live webinar

Join us on Thursday 9 September 2021 at 3:00pm for a live presentation and Q&A webinar on Hardman Talks, featuring Jonathan Laredo and Charles Peach of Yew Grove, hosted by Mike Foster of Hardman & Co.

Jonathan and Charles will offer an insight into Yew Grove's recent performance and portfolio. Please submit your questions when you register below.

Click here to register 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co                       Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                                   Mike Foster 
London 
                                                      mf@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                                   +44(0)20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1232183 09-Sep-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232183&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2021 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 12,0 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net income 2021 6,00 M 7,09 M 7,09 M
Net Debt 2021 38,5 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 5,33%
Capitalization 122 M 145 M 145 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart YEW GROVE REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Yew Grove REIT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YEW GROVE REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,98 €
Average target price 1,11 €
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan M. Laredo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Edward Neville Peach Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Barry Odowd Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Thomas Gibbons Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Gearoid Máire O'Dea Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YEW GROVE REIT PLC0.00%145
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)23.46%79 188
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.19.09%46 950
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.16.60%31 661
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION15.33%27 919
SEGRO PLC34.08%20 958