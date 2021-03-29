Log in
YEW GROVE REIT PLC

(YEW)
  Report
Hardman & Co Research : Yew Grove (YEW): NAV rise validates an excellent strategy

03/29/2021 | 02:01am EDT
Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: Yew Grove (YEW): NAV rise validates an excellent strategy 
29-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research: NAV rise validates an excellent strategy 
Yew Grove invests in office and industrial assets in the Republic of Ireland (RoI). RoI GDP grew 3.4% in 2020, with 
18.2% gross value added from multinational input. Yew Grove's largest tenant segment is Life Sciences (35%), which 
benefits from Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and, across the board, this macroeconomic attractiveness is being 
captured by the company. In the past four quarters, Yew Grove has achieved an average 99% rent paid on time. The 
valuation on its offices rose 1.9% 2020 and industrial assets by 5.5%. Two rent rises achieved 24% and 25% uplifts. 
Further reversion potential is evident for both offices and industrials. 
Please click on the link below for the full report: 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/nav-rise-validates-an-excellent-strategy/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co                       Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                                   Mike Foster 
London                                                mf@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                                   +44(0)20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1179097 29-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 11,9 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net income 2021 5,60 M 6,60 M 6,60 M
Net Debt 2021 31,1 M 36,6 M 36,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 6,00%
Capitalization 106 M 125 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 92,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan M. Laredo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Edward Neville Peach Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Barry Odowd Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Thomas Gibbons Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Gearoid Máire O'Dea Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YEW GROVE REIT PLC12.43%120
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-6.45%59 783
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.2.44%37 971
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-5.18%24 186
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION3.30%23 867
SEGRO PLC-1.54%15 094
