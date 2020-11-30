Log in
YEW GROVE REIT PLC

YEW GROVE REIT PLC

(YEW)
November 30, 2020
0.8 EUR   -5.33%
04:49pYEW GROVE REIT : Investor Presentation November 2020
PU
09/30YEW GROVE REIT PLC : Dividends
CO
09/30YEW GROVE REIT PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
Yew Grove REIT : Investor Presentation November 2020

11/30/2020 | 04:49pm EST
November 2020

Disclaimer & Important Notice

Thispresentation (hereinafter "this document")hasbeen preparedby Yew Grove REITplc(the "Company"or "Group")for information purposes only.

This document has been prepared in good faith but the information contained in it has not been independently verified and does not purport to be comprehensive. This document is neithera prospectus nor an offer nor an invitation to apply for securities.

Nothing contained in this document shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company, its group companies, or any of their respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents or any other persons as to the accuracy, completeness, fairness or sufficiency of the information, projections, forecasts or opinions contained in this document. In particular, the market data in this document has been sourced from third parties. Save in the case of fraud, no liability is accepted for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in any of the information or opinions in this document and neither the Company and its group companies nor any of their respective employees, officers, directors, advisers, representatives, agents or affiliates, shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise, whether direct or indirect, in contract, tort or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document. Certain information contained in this document has been obtained from published and non- published sources prepared by other parties, which in certain cases have not been updated to the date hereof. While such information is believed to be reliable for the purpose used in this document, the Company does not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information and which has not been independently verified by the Company. Except where otherwise indicated herein, the information provided in this document is based on matters as they exist as of the date of preparation and not as of any future date and will not be updated or otherwise revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available, or circumstances existing or changes occurring after the datehereof.

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this document. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, newinformation or otherwise except as required by lawor by anyappropriateregulatory authority.

THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER FOR SALE OR SUBSCRIPTION OR SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SECURITIES NOR SHALL IT OR ANY PART OF IT FORM THE BASIS OF OR BE RELIED ON IN CONNECTION WITH ANY CONTRACT OR COMMITMENT TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SECURITIES

2

Agenda

Introduction

4

Financial Highlights

8

Portfolio & Asset Management

15

Summary & Outlook

21

Jonathan Laredo

Charles Peach

MichaelGibbons

Chief FinancialOfficer

Chief ExecutiveOfficer

Chief InvestmentOfficer

3

SECTION 1

Introduction

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yew Grove REIT plc published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 21:48:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
