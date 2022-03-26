Log in
    YEXT   US98585N1063

YEXT, INC.

(YEXT)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Yext, Inc. - YEXT

03/26/2022 | 12:24am EDT
NEW YORK, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Yext, Inc. ("Yext" or the "Company") (NYSE: YEXT).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Yext and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On March 8, 2022, Yext issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results.  Among other items, Yext reported revenue of $100.9 million for the quarter, falling well short of consensus estimates, as well as revenue outlooks for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2023 that likewise missed consensus estimates.  Yext further announced the departure of the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer. 

On this news, Yext's stock price fell $0.55 per share, or 9.29%, to close at $5.37 per share on March 9, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-yext-inc---yext-301511160.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
