    YEXT   US98585N1063

YEXT, INC.

(YEXT)
04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
4.250 USD   -3.19%
Yext Appoints Tom Nielsen as Chief Revenue Officer

10/12/2022 | 07:03am EDT
Nielsen joins Yext with over 20 years’ experience in driving profitable revenue growth for enterprise tech organizations

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that Tom Nielsen has joined Yext as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate and scale global revenue growth. Nielsen will report directly to Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer, and will serve on Yext's leadership team.

Tom Nielsen has joined Yext as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate and scale global revenue growth (Photo: Yext)

With extensive sales leadership experience from New Relic, Inc., TIBCO, Oracle, Secerno, and IBM, Nielsen will be a strong asset to Yext in executing an ambitious sales and go-to-market strategy. Nielsen will oversee Yext’s global revenue organization and will be responsible for driving strategic alignment between all revenue-related functions.

“Tom’s strong customer relationships and deep industry knowledge will play a key role as Yext continues to disrupt the market for digital experience solutions,” said Ferrentino. “We believe his track record of developing successful sales strategies will enable him to make a tremendous impact on the company’s go-to-market execution. We’re thrilled to welcome Tom to the team.”

Nielsen is a globally recognized, results-driven executive with over 20 years of enterprise software sales experience. Most recently, Nielsen served as EVP and Head of Worldwide Sales at New Relic, Inc., where his team developed a sales strategy that tripled year-over-year growth and drove nearly $1 billion in global revenue.

“Throughout my career, I’ve learned that the most effective way to fuel growth is to drive meaningful outcomes for your customers,” said Nielsen. “Yext has a compelling, differentiated platform that manages content and delivers contextualized digital experiences at scale. I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to bring these powerful capabilities to organizations all over the world.”

To learn more about Yext, visit www.yext.com.

About Yext
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 401 M - -
Net income 2023 -81,5 M - -
Net cash 2023 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,56x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 525 M 525 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 82,9%
Managers and Directors
Michael Walrath Director
Marc Ferrentino President & Chief Operating Officer
Darryl Bond Chief Financial Officer
Deepika Rayala Chief Information Officer
Rob Figueiredo Chief Technology Officer
