  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Yext, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YEXT   US98585N1063

YEXT, INC.

(YEXT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-27 pm EST
6.120 USD   -0.33%
04:22pYext CEO and CFO to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
04:06pYext, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/21Insider Sell: Yext
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yext CEO and CFO to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

12/27/2022 | 04:22pm EST
Michael Walrath and Darryl Bond will be available for one-on-one meetings with attending investors on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that Michael Walrath, CEO and Chair of the Board, will participate in a fireside chat at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8:45 AM ET.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005245/en/

(Graphic: Yext, Inc.)

(Graphic: Yext, Inc.)

Walrath and Darryl Bond, the company’s CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings with attending investors on January 10, 2023.

A live video and audio webcast will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the event until January 9, 2024.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

SOURCE Yext, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on YEXT, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 399 M - -
Net income 2023 -69,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 750 M 750 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,88x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart YEXT, INC.
Yext, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends YEXT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,14 $
Average target price 6,17 $
Spread / Average Target 0,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Walrath Director
Marc Ferrentino President & Chief Operating Officer
Darryl Bond Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Deepika Rayala Chief Information Officer
Rob Figueiredo Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YEXT, INC.-38.10%750
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.90%385 972
NETFLIX, INC.-51.04%131 265
PROSUS N.V.-13.56%89 205
AIRBNB, INC.-48.80%53 978
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-41.24%49 142