Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Yext, Inc.    YEXT

YEXT, INC.

(YEXT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yext : CFO to Participate in D.A. Davidson 19th Annual Software & Internet Virtual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 07:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, today announced that Steve Cakebread, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion hosted by D.A. Davidson on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11:35 a.m. ET / 8:35 a.m. PT.

A live webcast will be available on the Yext Investor Relations website at http://investors.yext.com.

About Yext
The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area — and work-from-home offices all around the world.

For further information, contact:

Investor Relations:
Yuka Broderick
ir@yext.com 

Public Relations:
Amanda Kontor
pr@yext.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yext-cfo-to-participate-in-da-davidson-19th-annual-software--internet-virtual-conference-301124332.html

SOURCE Yext, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about YEXT, INC.
07:01aYEXT : CFO to Participate in D.A. Davidson 19th Annual Software & Internet Virtu..
PR
09/03YEXT : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/03YEXT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
09/03YEXT, INC. : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PR
08/31YEXT, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
08/27YEXT : Releases "Milky Way" Search Algorithm Update, Leveraging BERT
PR
08/20YEXT, INC. : to Report Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results on September 3, ..
PR
07/28YEXT : Answers Goes Global with Language Expansion
PR
07/22YEXT : Summer '20 Release Now Available for General Access
PU
07/22YEXT : Summer '20 Release Now Available for General Access
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group