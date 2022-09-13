Yext Named One of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Technology™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine

This is the fourth year that Yext has earned a spot on this prestigious list and the first time it has been recognized within the category for large-sized businesses.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that it has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Technology™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine, ranking #38 for large-sized businesses.

This year’s Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on analysis of 151,000 survey responses collected from employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies within the tech industry. In that survey, 89% of Yext’s employees said Yext is a great place to work. This number is 32% higher than the average U.S. company.

“Yext has been consistently committed to recruiting, retaining, and developing the best talent in the tech industry,” said Brian “Skip” Schipper, Chief People Officer at Yext. “It is rewarding for our team members to expand the capabilities of our platform as we strive to create exceptional digital experiences for customers, employees, and partners around the world.”

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determined the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place to Work. “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Technology.”

Earlier this year Yext was named one of the Best Workplaces in New York™. In 2021, Yext ranked as a Best Workplace in the Bay Area™ and a Best Workplace for Parents™. Learn more about Yext and explore open positions here.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) helps organizations answer every question about their business. Yext's Answers Platform collects and organizes content into a Knowledge Graph, then leverages a complementary set of products — including Listings, Pages, Reviews, and Search — to deliver relevant, actionable answers wherever customers, employees, and partners look for information. For over 15 years, thousands of companies worldwide have trusted Yext to create seamless content-driven experiences at scale across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and hundreds of other digital touchpoints. Learn more at yext.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Technology™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Technology™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than over 151,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the technology industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

