YFY : 1Q23_Earning Results

This presentation is prepared according to the reviewed financial statements by CPA and the financial numbers hereby are based on IFRS, please refer to the published financial statements for full content.
The presentation may contain forward-looking information and may differ materially from the actual results. YFY does not warrant as to the accuracy or completeness of such information and nor assume any undertaking further information becomes available or in light of changing circumstances. You shall not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.
The presentation and its contents may not be reproduced to a third party without the prior written consent of YFY.
2
YFY's Management Targets
Improve ROA
Incubation Core Business
Circular
Economy
Energy
Green
Materials
YFY
Venture
Smart
Investment
Tech.
Asset Allocation Adjustments
Multiple return sources
Optimized Returns
Low Carbon, Low Energy, Saccharide
Replacing Petrochemicals
Low Carbon
Established Carbon and Management BU: Create the first Green Energy ROT center in Taiwan
Low Energy
Continuously strive to reduce energy consumption and enhance environmentally friendly power supply through SRF, biogas and biomass generation
Saccharide Replacing Petrochemicals
Develop special materials for total circular economy to enhance product competitiveness