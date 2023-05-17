Advanced search
    1907   TW0001907004

YFY INC.

(1907)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-15
30.75 TWD   -0.16%
01:40aYfy : 1Q23_Earning Results
PU
05/09Yfy : 2022Q4 Financial Statements
PU
05/09Yfy : 2022Q4 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
YFY : 1Q23_Earning Results

05/17/2023 | 01:40am EDT
YFY

1Q23 Earnings Results

2023/05/17

Disclaimer

This presentation is prepared according to the reviewed financial statements by CPA and the financial numbers hereby are based on IFRS, please refer to the published financial statements for full content.

The presentation may contain forward-looking information and may differ materially from the actual results. YFY does not warrant as to the accuracy or completeness of such information and nor assume any undertaking further information becomes available or in light of changing circumstances. You shall not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The presentation and its contents may not be reproduced to a third party without the prior written consent of YFY.

2

YFY's Management Targets

Improve ROA

Incubation Core Business

Circular

Economy

Energy

Green

Materials

YFY

Venture

Smart

Investment

Tech.

Asset Allocation Adjustments

Multiple return sources

Optimized Returns

Low Carbon, Low Energy, Saccharide

Replacing Petrochemicals

Low Carbon

Established Carbon and Management BU: Create the first Green Energy ROT center in Taiwan

Low Energy

Continuously strive to reduce energy consumption and enhance environmentally friendly power supply through SRF, biogas and biomass generation

Saccharide Replacing Petrochemicals

Develop special materials for total circular economy to enhance product competitiveness

3

1Q23 Financial Results

(

NTD $M

)

1Q23

4Q22

Q/Q

1Q22

Y/Y

Sales

17,531

19,350

-9.4%

19,816

-11.5%

Gross Profit

2,146

2,394

-10.4%

2,941

-27.0%

Operating Profit

-177

-6

-

431

-

None-Operating

256

150

70.7%

188

36.2%

Income/Expenses

Profit Attributable

3

-56

-

244

-98.8%

to Owners

EPS (NTD)

0.00

-0.03

0.15

OP Margin

0.0%

-0.3%

0.3%

1.2%

-1.2%

4

None-Operating Income/Expenses

NTD $M

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

(

)

Share of Profit of Associates

277

301

224

Financial Costs

-298

-284

-134

Interest Income

115

98

32

FX Gains/Losses

40

-100

9

Dividend Income

0

38

0

Other Income

121

96

57

Total

256

150

188

5

Disclaimer

YFY Inc. published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 05:39:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer