YFY : 1Q23_Earning Results

Disclaimer

This presentation is prepared according to the reviewed financial statements by CPA and the financial numbers hereby are based on IFRS, please refer to the published financial statements for full content.

The presentation may contain forward-looking information and may differ materially from the actual results. YFY does not warrant as to the accuracy or completeness of such information and nor assume any undertaking further information becomes available or in light of changing circumstances. You shall not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The presentation and its contents may not be reproduced to a third party without the prior written consent of YFY.