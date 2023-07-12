YFY Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Statements for the
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 and Independent Auditors' Review Report
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT
The Board of Directors and Shareholders
YFY Inc.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of YFY Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, the consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.
Scope of Review
Except as explained in the following paragraph, we conducted our reviews in accordance with the Standards on Review Engagements of the Republic of China 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Basis for Qualified Conclusion
As disclosed in Notes 13 and 14 to the consolidated financial statements, the financial statements of some non-significant subsidiaries and investments accounted for using the equity method included in the consolidated financial statements referred to in the first paragraph were not reviewed. As of March 31, 2023 and 2022, the combined total assets of these non-significant subsidiaries were NT$28,046,163 thousand and NT$33,483,845 thousand, respectively, representing 20% and 24%, respectively, of the consolidated total assets, and the combined total liabilities of these non-significant subsidiaries were NT$8,121,880 thousand and NT$10,314,933 thousand, respectively, representing 11% and 14%, respectively, of the consolidated total liabilities; for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the amounts of combined comprehensive income of these non-significant subsidiaries were a gain of NT$89,419 thousand and a gain of NT$943,966 thousand, respectively, representing 19% and 17%, respectively, of the consolidated total comprehensive income. As of March 31, 2023 and 2022, the carrying amounts of the above mentioned investments accounted for using the equity method were NT$120,082 thousand and NT$141,492 thousand, respectively; for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the
amounts of comprehensive income (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method were a loss of NT$6,753 thousand and a loss of NT$13,009 thousand, respectively.
Qualified Conclusion
Based on our reviews, except for the adjustments, if any, as might have been determined to be necessary had the financial statements of the non-significant subsidiaries and investments accounted for using the equity method as described in the preceding paragraph been reviewed, nothing has come to our attention that has caused us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.
The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Chih-Ming Shao and Hui-Min Huang.
Deloitte & Touche
Taipei, Taiwan
Republic of China
May 12, 2023
Notice to Readers
The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in the Republic of China and not those of any other jurisdictions. The standards, procedures and practices to review such consolidated financial statements are those generally applied in the Republic of China.
For the convenience of readers, the independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been translated into English from the original Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements shall prevail.
YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
(Reviewed)
(Audited)
(Reviewed)
ASSETS
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
CURRENT ASSETS (Note 4)
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6)
$
8,936,627
6
$
8,698,263
6
$
8,313,273
6
Current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7)
758,681
1
914,843
1
2,914,192
2
Current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 8
and 29)
8,633,140
6
7,967,004
6
8,711,111
6
Current financial assets at amortized cost (Note 9)
3,059,169
2
3,045,337
2
3,531,236
3
Notes receivable, net (Notes 10, 21 and 30)
2,570,683
2
2,842,143
2
3,962,243
3
Accounts receivable, net (Notes 10 and 21)
11,477,239
8
12,120,124
9
12,277,748
9
Accounts receivable due from related parties, net (Notes 21 and 29)
56,385
-
64,230
-
73,480
-
Current inventories (Note 11)
12,151,844
9
11,872,315
8
11,119,594
8
Current biological assets (Note 12)
3,294,202
2
3,255,711
2
3,373,301
2
Prepayments
2,089,859
2
2,198,126
2
1,676,231
1
Other current financial assets (Note 30)
560,871
1
827,945
1
397,894
-
Other current assets, others (Note 29)
1,781,043
1
651,794
-
1,356,646
1
Total current assets
55,369,743
40
54,457,835
39
57,706,949
41
NON-CURRENT ASSETS (Note 4)
Non-current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 8
and 29)
18,284,608
13
18,132,758
13
18,479,531
13
Non-current financial assets at amortized cost (Note 9)
1,924,082
1
1,918,107
1
698,918
-
Investments accounted for using equity method (Note 14)
6,867,505
5
7,466,226
5
6,018,511
4
Property, plant and equipment (Notes 15 and 30)
48,720,255
35
49,015,451
35
49,536,550
35
Right-of-use assets (Notes 16 and 30)
2,194,252
2
2,097,384
2
2,131,447
2
Investment property, net (Notes 17 and 29)
3,953,652
3
3,958,773
3
3,583,700
3
Goodwill
516,855
-
521,064
-
486,696
-
Deferred tax assets
312,850
-
305,525
-
339,307
-
Prepayments for business facilities (Notes 15 and 17)
763,229
1
712,614
1
1,038,481
1
Net defined benefit asset, non-current (Note 19)
607,437
-
576,233
1
717,957
1
Other non-current assets, others (Note 30)
323,897
-
310,354
-
328,987
-
Total non-current assets
84,468,622
60
85,014,489
61
83,360,085
59
TOTAL ASSETS
$
139,838,365
100
$
139,472,324
100
$
141,067,034
100
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES (Note 4)
Current borrowings (Notes 18 and 30)
$
11,740,072
8
$
8,812,071
6
$
11,995,037
9
Short-term notes and bills payable (Note 18)
21,195,026
15
2,723,116
2
12,170,983
9
Current financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7)
61,887
-
45,843
-
40,559
-
Current contract liabilities (Note 21)
564,475
-
496,039
1
578,501
-
Notes and accounts payable
9,620,959
7
10,759,751
8
11,344,393
8
Accounts payable to related parties (Note 29)
82,447
-
110,870
-
50,682
-
Other payables, others (Note 15)
5,034,226
4
4,124,484
3
6,948,997
5
Current tax liabilities
508,973
-
484,546
-
1,542,861
1
Current lease liabilities (Note 16)
215,169
-
203,868
-
186,710
-
Long-term liabilities, current portion (Notes 18 and 30)
800,000
1
-
-
360,040
-
Other current liabilities, others (Note 29)
1,192,411
1
1,237,851
1
1,441,340
1
Total current liabilities
51,015,645
36
28,998,439
21
46,660,103
33
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES (Note 4)
Non-current portion of non-current borrowings (Notes 18 and 30)
15,800,894
11
36,344,562
26
22,084,021
16
Deferred tax liabilities
3,565,886
3
3,565,188
3
3,606,996
3
Non-current lease liabilities (Note 16)
559,420
1
514,916
-
519,540
-
Net defined benefit liability, non-current (Note 19)
6,446
-
7,814
-
52,576
-
Other non-current liabilities, others
439,741
-
448,012
-
451,765
-
Total non-current liabilities
20,372,387
15
40,880,492
29
26,714,898
19
Total liabilities
71,388,032
51
69,878,931
50
73,375,001
52
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT (Notes 4, 20 and 26)
Share capital
16,603,715
12
16,603,715
12
16,603,715
12
Capital surplus
3,718,868
3
3,459,112
2
3,301,997
2
Retained earnings
21,039,333
15
22,536,470
16
20,808,097
15
Other equity interest
11,580,044
8
12,037,107
9
12,931,630
9
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
52,941,960
38
54,636,404
39
53,645,439
38
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
15,508,373
11
14,956,989
11
14,046,594
10
Total equity
68,450,333
49
69,593,393
50
67,692,033
48
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
139,838,365
100
$
139,472,324
100
$
141,067,034
100
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
(With Deloitte & Touche review report dated May 12, 2023)
YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share) (Reviewed, Not Audited)
For the Three Months Ended March 31
2023
2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
OPERATING REVENUE (Notes 4, 21 and 29)
Net sales revenue
$ 15,543,090
89
$ 17,037,990
86
Other operating revenue, net
1,988,310
11
2,777,688
14
Total operating revenue
17,531,400
100
19,815,678
100
OPERATING COSTS (Notes 11, 22 and 29)
Cost of sales
13,869,293
79
14,802,045
75
Other operating costs
1,516,018
9
2,072,868
10
Total operating costs
15,385,311
88
16,874,913
85
GAINS (LOSSES) ON CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE
LESS COSTS TO SELL OF BIOLOGICAL
ASSETS (Notes 4 and 12)
(314)
-
114
-
GROSS PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS
2,145,775
12
2,940,879
15
OPERATING EXPENSES (Notes 22 and 29)
Selling expenses
1,267,461
7
1,427,891
7
Administrative expenses
928,049
5
929,627
5
Research and development expenses
127,597
1
151,960
1
Total operating expenses
2,323,107
13
2,509,478
13
NET OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
(177,332)
(1)
431,401
2
NON-OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
Finance costs, net (Notes 4 and 22)
(297,765)
(2)
(134,167)
(1)
Share of profit of associates accounted for using
equity method, net (Notes 4 and 14)
277,455
1
224,322
1
Interest income
114,686
1
32,317
-
Rent income (Notes 16 and 29)
16,304
-
12,647
-
Other income, others (Note 27)
107,575
1
58,345
-
Gains (losses) on disposals of property, plant and
equipment
7,708
-
(326)
-
Foreign exchange gains (Note 32)
122,818
1
83,694
1
Miscellaneous disbursements
(10,680)
-
(13,854)
-
Losses on financial assets or liabilities at fair value
through profit or loss (Note 4)
(82,575)
(1)
(75,175)
-
Total non-operating income and expenses
255,526
1
187,803
1
