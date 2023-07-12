YFY Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Statements for the

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 and Independent Auditors' Review Report

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT

The Board of Directors and Shareholders

YFY Inc.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of YFY Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, the consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.

Scope of Review

Except as explained in the following paragraph, we conducted our reviews in accordance with the Standards on Review Engagements of the Republic of China 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Basis for Qualified Conclusion

As disclosed in Notes 13 and 14 to the consolidated financial statements, the financial statements of some non-significant subsidiaries and investments accounted for using the equity method included in the consolidated financial statements referred to in the first paragraph were not reviewed. As of March 31, 2023 and 2022, the combined total assets of these non-significant subsidiaries were NT$28,046,163 thousand and NT$33,483,845 thousand, respectively, representing 20% and 24%, respectively, of the consolidated total assets, and the combined total liabilities of these non-significant subsidiaries were NT$8,121,880 thousand and NT$10,314,933 thousand, respectively, representing 11% and 14%, respectively, of the consolidated total liabilities; for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the amounts of combined comprehensive income of these non-significant subsidiaries were a gain of NT$89,419 thousand and a gain of NT$943,966 thousand, respectively, representing 19% and 17%, respectively, of the consolidated total comprehensive income. As of March 31, 2023 and 2022, the carrying amounts of the above mentioned investments accounted for using the equity method were NT$120,082 thousand and NT$141,492 thousand, respectively; for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the

- 1 -

amounts of comprehensive income (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method were a loss of NT$6,753 thousand and a loss of NT$13,009 thousand, respectively.

Qualified Conclusion

Based on our reviews, except for the adjustments, if any, as might have been determined to be necessary had the financial statements of the non-significant subsidiaries and investments accounted for using the equity method as described in the preceding paragraph been reviewed, nothing has come to our attention that has caused us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.

The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Chih-Ming Shao and Hui-Min Huang.

Deloitte & Touche

Taipei, Taiwan

Republic of China

May 12, 2023

Notice to Readers

The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in the Republic of China and not those of any other jurisdictions. The standards, procedures and practices to review such consolidated financial statements are those generally applied in the Republic of China.

For the convenience of readers, the independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been translated into English from the original Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements shall prevail.

- 2 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

(Reviewed)

(Audited)

(Reviewed)

ASSETS

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

CURRENT ASSETS (Note 4)

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6)

$

8,936,627

6

$

8,698,263

6

$

8,313,273

6

Current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7)

758,681

1

914,843

1

2,914,192

2

Current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 8

and 29)

8,633,140

6

7,967,004

6

8,711,111

6

Current financial assets at amortized cost (Note 9)

3,059,169

2

3,045,337

2

3,531,236

3

Notes receivable, net (Notes 10, 21 and 30)

2,570,683

2

2,842,143

2

3,962,243

3

Accounts receivable, net (Notes 10 and 21)

11,477,239

8

12,120,124

9

12,277,748

9

Accounts receivable due from related parties, net (Notes 21 and 29)

56,385

-

64,230

-

73,480

-

Current inventories (Note 11)

12,151,844

9

11,872,315

8

11,119,594

8

Current biological assets (Note 12)

3,294,202

2

3,255,711

2

3,373,301

2

Prepayments

2,089,859

2

2,198,126

2

1,676,231

1

Other current financial assets (Note 30)

560,871

1

827,945

1

397,894

-

Other current assets, others (Note 29)

1,781,043

1

651,794

-

1,356,646

1

Total current assets

55,369,743

40

54,457,835

39

57,706,949

41

NON-CURRENT ASSETS (Note 4)

Non-current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 8

and 29)

18,284,608

13

18,132,758

13

18,479,531

13

Non-current financial assets at amortized cost (Note 9)

1,924,082

1

1,918,107

1

698,918

-

Investments accounted for using equity method (Note 14)

6,867,505

5

7,466,226

5

6,018,511

4

Property, plant and equipment (Notes 15 and 30)

48,720,255

35

49,015,451

35

49,536,550

35

Right-of-use assets (Notes 16 and 30)

2,194,252

2

2,097,384

2

2,131,447

2

Investment property, net (Notes 17 and 29)

3,953,652

3

3,958,773

3

3,583,700

3

Goodwill

516,855

-

521,064

-

486,696

-

Deferred tax assets

312,850

-

305,525

-

339,307

-

Prepayments for business facilities (Notes 15 and 17)

763,229

1

712,614

1

1,038,481

1

Net defined benefit asset, non-current (Note 19)

607,437

-

576,233

1

717,957

1

Other non-current assets, others (Note 30)

323,897

-

310,354

-

328,987

-

Total non-current assets

84,468,622

60

85,014,489

61

83,360,085

59

TOTAL ASSETS

$

139,838,365

100

$

139,472,324

100

$

141,067,034

100

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES (Note 4)

Current borrowings (Notes 18 and 30)

$

11,740,072

8

$

8,812,071

6

$

11,995,037

9

Short-term notes and bills payable (Note 18)

21,195,026

15

2,723,116

2

12,170,983

9

Current financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7)

61,887

-

45,843

-

40,559

-

Current contract liabilities (Note 21)

564,475

-

496,039

1

578,501

-

Notes and accounts payable

9,620,959

7

10,759,751

8

11,344,393

8

Accounts payable to related parties (Note 29)

82,447

-

110,870

-

50,682

-

Other payables, others (Note 15)

5,034,226

4

4,124,484

3

6,948,997

5

Current tax liabilities

508,973

-

484,546

-

1,542,861

1

Current lease liabilities (Note 16)

215,169

-

203,868

-

186,710

-

Long-term liabilities, current portion (Notes 18 and 30)

800,000

1

-

-

360,040

-

Other current liabilities, others (Note 29)

1,192,411

1

1,237,851

1

1,441,340

1

Total current liabilities

51,015,645

36

28,998,439

21

46,660,103

33

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES (Note 4)

Non-current portion of non-current borrowings (Notes 18 and 30)

15,800,894

11

36,344,562

26

22,084,021

16

Deferred tax liabilities

3,565,886

3

3,565,188

3

3,606,996

3

Non-current lease liabilities (Note 16)

559,420

1

514,916

-

519,540

-

Net defined benefit liability, non-current (Note 19)

6,446

-

7,814

-

52,576

-

Other non-current liabilities, others

439,741

-

448,012

-

451,765

-

Total non-current liabilities

20,372,387

15

40,880,492

29

26,714,898

19

Total liabilities

71,388,032

51

69,878,931

50

73,375,001

52

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT (Notes 4, 20 and 26)

Share capital

16,603,715

12

16,603,715

12

16,603,715

12

Capital surplus

3,718,868

3

3,459,112

2

3,301,997

2

Retained earnings

21,039,333

15

22,536,470

16

20,808,097

15

Other equity interest

11,580,044

8

12,037,107

9

12,931,630

9

Total equity attributable to owners of parent

52,941,960

38

54,636,404

39

53,645,439

38

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

15,508,373

11

14,956,989

11

14,046,594

10

Total equity

68,450,333

49

69,593,393

50

67,692,033

48

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

139,838,365

100

$

139,472,324

100

$

141,067,034

100

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

(With Deloitte & Touche review report dated May 12, 2023)

- 3 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share) (Reviewed, Not Audited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31

2023

2022

Amount

%

Amount

%

OPERATING REVENUE (Notes 4, 21 and 29)

Net sales revenue

$ 15,543,090

89

$ 17,037,990

86

Other operating revenue, net

1,988,310

11

2,777,688

14

Total operating revenue

17,531,400

100

19,815,678

100

OPERATING COSTS (Notes 11, 22 and 29)

Cost of sales

13,869,293

79

14,802,045

75

Other operating costs

1,516,018

9

2,072,868

10

Total operating costs

15,385,311

88

16,874,913

85

GAINS (LOSSES) ON CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE

LESS COSTS TO SELL OF BIOLOGICAL

ASSETS (Notes 4 and 12)

(314)

-

114

-

GROSS PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS

2,145,775

12

2,940,879

15

OPERATING EXPENSES (Notes 22 and 29)

Selling expenses

1,267,461

7

1,427,891

7

Administrative expenses

928,049

5

929,627

5

Research and development expenses

127,597

1

151,960

1

Total operating expenses

2,323,107

13

2,509,478

13

NET OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(177,332)

(1)

431,401

2

NON-OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

Finance costs, net (Notes 4 and 22)

(297,765)

(2)

(134,167)

(1)

Share of profit of associates accounted for using

equity method, net (Notes 4 and 14)

277,455

1

224,322

1

Interest income

114,686

1

32,317

-

Rent income (Notes 16 and 29)

16,304

-

12,647

-

Other income, others (Note 27)

107,575

1

58,345

-

Gains (losses) on disposals of property, plant and

equipment

7,708

-

(326)

-

Foreign exchange gains (Note 32)

122,818

1

83,694

1

Miscellaneous disbursements

(10,680)

-

(13,854)

-

Losses on financial assets or liabilities at fair value

through profit or loss (Note 4)

(82,575)

(1)

(75,175)

-

Total non-operating income and expenses

255,526

1

187,803

1

(Continued)

- 4 -

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

YFY Inc. published this content on 12 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2023 05:23:00 UTC.