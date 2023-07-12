INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT

The Board of Directors and Shareholders

YFY Inc.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of YFY Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, the consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.

Scope of Review

Except as explained in the following paragraph, we conducted our reviews in accordance with the Standards on Review Engagements of the Republic of China 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Basis for Qualified Conclusion

As disclosed in Notes 13 and 14 to the consolidated financial statements, the financial statements of some non-significant subsidiaries and investments accounted for using the equity method included in the consolidated financial statements referred to in the first paragraph were not reviewed. As of March 31, 2023 and 2022, the combined total assets of these non-significant subsidiaries were NT$28,046,163 thousand and NT$33,483,845 thousand, respectively, representing 20% and 24%, respectively, of the consolidated total assets, and the combined total liabilities of these non-significant subsidiaries were NT$8,121,880 thousand and NT$10,314,933 thousand, respectively, representing 11% and 14%, respectively, of the consolidated total liabilities; for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the amounts of combined comprehensive income of these non-significant subsidiaries were a gain of NT$89,419 thousand and a gain of NT$943,966 thousand, respectively, representing 19% and 17%, respectively, of the consolidated total comprehensive income. As of March 31, 2023 and 2022, the carrying amounts of the above mentioned investments accounted for using the equity method were NT$120,082 thousand and NT$141,492 thousand, respectively; for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, the

- 1 -