YFY Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Statements for the

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and Independent Auditors' Review Report

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT

The Board of Directors and Shareholders

YFY Inc.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of YFY Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.

Scope of Review

Except as explained in the following paragraph, we conducted our reviews in accordance with the Standards on Review Engagements of the Republic of China 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Basis for Qualified Conclusion

As disclosed in Notes 13 and 14 to the consolidated financial statements, the financial statements of some non-significant subsidiaries and investments accounted for using the equity method included in the consolidated financial statements referred to in the first paragraph were not reviewed. As of June 30, 2023 and 2022, the combined total assets of these non-significant subsidiaries were NT$21,770,678 thousand and NT$26,212,765 thousand, respectively, representing 15% and 19%, respectively, of the consolidated total assets, and the combined total liabilities of these non-significant subsidiaries were NT$6,349,372 thousand and NT$8,396,842 thousand, respectively, representing 9% and 12%, respectively, of the consolidated total liabilities; for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the amounts of combined comprehensive income of these non-significant subsidiaries were a loss of NT$53,713 thousand, a loss of NT$263,225 thousand, a gain of NT$35,706 thousand, and a gain of NT$680,741 thousand, respectively, representing 5%, 22%, 6% and 16%, respectively, of the consolidated total comprehensive income. As of June 30, 2023 and 2022, the carrying amounts of the above mentioned investments accounted for using the equity method were NT$119,100 thousand and NT$147,621 thousand, respectively; for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022,

- 1 -

the amounts of comprehensive income (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method were a gain of NT$2,747 thousand, a loss of NT$2,508 thousand, a loss of NT$4,006 thousand and a loss of NT$15,517 thousand, respectively.

Qualified Conclusion

Based on our reviews, except for the adjustments, if any, as might have been determined to be necessary had the financial statements of the non-significant subsidiaries and investments accounted for using the equity method as described in the preceding paragraph been reviewed, nothing has come to our attention that caused us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, its consolidated financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.

The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Chih-Ming Shao and Hui-Min Huang.

Deloitte & Touche

Taipei, Taiwan

Republic of China

August 11, 2023

Notice to Readers

The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in the Republic of China and not those of any other jurisdictions. The standards, procedures and practices to review such consolidated financial statements are those generally applied in the Republic of China.

For the convenience of readers, the independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been translated into English from the original Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements shall prevail.

- 2 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

ASSETS

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

CURRENT ASSETS (Note 4)

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6)

$

9,472,277

7

$

8,698,263

6

$

8,228,185

6

Current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7)

1,226,419

1

914,843

1

2,686,764

2

Current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 8

and 29)

9,007,467

6

7,967,004

6

7,935,052

6

Current financial assets at amortized cost (Note 9)

3,266,281

2

3,045,337

2

3,612,150

3

Notes receivable, net (Notes 10, 21 and 30)

2,755,789

2

2,842,143

2

2,825,550

2

Accounts receivable, net (Notes 10 and 21)

11,073,039

8

12,120,124

9

12,643,351

9

Accounts receivable due from related parties, net (Notes 21 and 29)

71,042

-

64,230

-

59,257

-

Current inventories (Note 11)

12,056,823

9

11,872,315

8

11,482,125

8

Current biological assets (Note 12)

3,234,538

2

3,255,711

2

3,291,734

2

Prepayments

2,068,526

2

2,198,126

2

1,537,081

1

Other current financial assets (Note 30)

465,420

-

827,945

1

675,657

1

Other current assets, others (Note 29)

1,926,634

1

651,794

-

1,480,769

1

Total current assets

56,624,255

40

54,457,835

39

56,457,675

41

NON-CURRENT ASSETS (Note 4)

Non-current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 8

and 29)

18,873,550

13

18,132,758

13

17,405,853

13

Non-current financial assets at amortized cost (Note 9)

1,622,054

1

1,918,107

1

819,233

1

Investments accounted for using equity method (Note 14)

7,340,088

5

7,466,226

5

6,203,015

4

Property, plant and equipment (Notes 15 and 30)

47,977,820

34

49,015,451

35

49,466,397

36

Right-of-use assets (Notes 16 and 30)

2,200,365

2

2,097,384

2

2,076,973

1

Investment property, net (Notes 17 and 29)

3,932,290

3

3,958,773

3

3,491,584

2

Goodwill

528,394

-

521,064

-

504,722

-

Deferred tax assets

310,511

-

305,525

-

331,093

-

Prepayments for business facilities (Notes 15 and 17)

1,221,461

1

712,614

1

1,097,729

1

Net defined benefit asset, non-current (Note 19)

626,487

1

576,233

1

789,936

1

Other non-current assets, others (Note 30)

318,820

-

310,354

-

324,407

-

Total non-current assets

84,951,840

60

85,014,489

61

82,510,942

59

TOTAL ASSETS

$

141,576,095

100

$

139,472,324

100

$

138,968,617

100

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES (Note 4)

Current borrowings (Notes 18 and 30)

$

11,869,068

9

$

8,812,071

7

$

12,998,808

9

Short-term notes and bills payable (Note 18)

16,841,672

12

2,723,116

2

9,515,175

7

Current financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7)

19,390

-

45,843

-

44,995

-

Current contract liabilities (Note 21)

447,825

-

496,039

-

554,246

1

Notes and accounts payable

10,068,119

7

10,759,751

8

11,257,621

8

Accounts payable to related parties (Note 29)

65,345

-

110,870

-

79,924

-

Other payables, others (Note 15)

5,616,653

4

4,124,484

3

7,497,678

5

Current tax liabilities

365,253

-

484,546

-

657,268

1

Current lease liabilities (Note 16)

218,679

-

203,868

-

182,221

-

Long-term liabilities, current portion (Notes 18 and 30)

-

-

-

-

300,000

-

Other current liabilities, others (Note 29)

1,241,856

1

1,237,851

1

1,389,942

1

Total current liabilities

46,753,860

33

28,998,439

21

44,477,878

32

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES (Note 4)

Non-current portion of non-current borrowings (Notes 18 and 30)

21,019,364

15

36,344,562

26

23,693,464

17

Deferred tax liabilities

3,568,358

3

3,565,188

3

3,608,057

3

Non-current lease liabilities (Note 16)

577,133

-

514,916

-

496,602

-

Net defined benefit liability, non-current (Note 19)

6,017

-

7,814

-

41,421

-

Other non-current liabilities, others

413,405

-

448,012

-

416,423

-

Total non-current liabilities

25,584,277

18

40,880,492

29

28,255,967

20

Total liabilities

72,338,137

51

69,878,931

50

72,733,845

52

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT (Notes 4, 20, 25 and 27)

Share capital

16,603,715

12

16,603,715

12

16,603,715

12

Capital surplus

3,726,041

2

3,459,112

2

3,348,899

3

Retained earnings

21,255,440

15

22,536,470

16

21,385,016

15

Other equity interest

12,502,914

9

12,037,107

9

11,126,320

8

Total equity attributable to owners of parent

54,088,110

38

54,636,404

39

52,463,950

38

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

15,149,848

11

14,956,989

11

13,770,822

10

Total equity

69,237,958

49

69,593,393

50

66,234,772

48

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

141,576,095

100

$

139,472,324

100

$

138,968,617

100

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. (With Deloitte & Touche review report dated August 11, 2023)

- 3 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share)

For the Three Months Ended June 30

For the Six Months Ended June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

OPERATING REVENUE

(Notes 4, 21 and 29)

Net sales revenue

$ 16,084,398

89

$ 17,556,109

87

$ 31,627,488

89

$ 34,594,099

87

Other operating revenue, net

2,039,773

11

2,509,978

13

4,028,083

11

5,287,666

13

Total operating revenue

18,124,171

100

20,066,087

100

35,655,571

100

39,881,765

100

OPERATING COSTS (Notes 11,

22 and 29)

Cost of sales

14,338,400

79

15,053,990

75

28,207,693

79

29,856,035

75

Other operating costs

1,527,658

9

1,950,754

10

3,043,676

9

4,023,622

10

Total operating costs

15,866,058

88

17,004,744

85

31,251,369

88

33,879,657

85

GAINS (LOSSES) ON

CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE

LESS COSTS TO SELL OF

BIOLOGICAL ASSETS

(Notes 4 and 12)

322

-

(1,070)

-

8

-

(956)

-

GROSS PROFIT FROM

OPERATIONS

2,258,435

12

3,060,273

15

4,404,210

12

6,001,152

15

OPERATING EXPENSES

(Notes 22 and 29)

Selling expenses

1,360,808

7

1,430,604

7

2,628,269

7

2,858,495

7

Administrative expenses

956,469

5

911,581

4

1,884,518

5

1,841,208

4

Research and development

expenses

132,413

1

148,719

1

260,010

1

300,679

1

Total operating expenses

2,449,690

13

2,490,904

12

4,772,797

13

5,000,382

12

NET OPERATING INCOME

(LOSS)

(191,255)

(1)

569,369

3

(368,587)

(1)

1,000,770

3

NON-OPERATING INCOME

AND EXPENSES

Finance costs, net (Notes 4

and 22)

(248,634)

(1)

(194,642)

(1)

(546,399)

(2)

(328,809)

(1)

Share of profit of associates

accounted for using equity

method, net (Notes 4 and 14)

394,232

2

382,185

2

671,687

2

606,507

2

Interest income

80,801

-

52,637

-

195,487

1

84,954

-

Rent income (Notes 17 and 29)

16,531

-

12,880

-

32,835

-

25,527

-

Dividend income

56,545

-

48,396

-

56,545

-

48,406

-

Other income, others

142,991

1

109,099

1

249,940

1

167,434

-

Gains (losses) on disposals of

property, plant and

equipment

(4,127)

-

4,762

-

3,581

-

4,436

-

Gains on disposals of

investment property

58,344

-

133,414

1

58,970

-

133,414

-

Gains on financial assets or

liabilities at fair value

through profit or loss

(Note 4)

475,350

3

482,755

2

392,775

1

407,580

1

Miscellaneous disbursements

(7,086)

-

(5,807)

-

(17,766)

-

(19,661)

-

Foreign exchange losses

(Note 32)

(428,908)

(2)

(616,060)

(3)

(306,090)

(1)

(532,366)

(1)

Total non-operating

income and expenses

536,039

3

409,619

2

791,565

2

597,422

1

(Continued)

- 4 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share)

For the Three Months Ended June 30

For the Six Months Ended June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

PROFIT FROM CONTINUING

OPERATIONS BEFORE TAX

$

344,784

2

$

978,988

5

$

422,978

1

$

1,598,192

4

TAX EXPENSE (Notes 4 and 23)

(176,996)

(1)

(293,612)

(2)

(263,089)

(1)

(509,971)

(1)

PROFIT FROM CONTINUING

OPERATIONS

167,788

1

685,376

3

159,889

-

1,088,221

3

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS) (Notes 4

and 20)

Components of other

comprehensive income that

will not be reclassified to

profit or loss:

Unrealized gains (losses)

from investments in equity

instruments measured at

fair value through other

comprehensive income

959,716

5

(1,793,655)

(9)

538,722

2

1,701,397

4

Share of other

comprehensive income

(loss) of associates

accounted for using equity

method

55,879

-

(265,975)

(1)

109,335

-

(117,998)

-

Components of other

comprehensive income that

will be reclassified to profit

or loss:

Exchange differences on

translation

(89,848)

-

154,552

1

(99,055)

-

1,369,118

4

Share of other

comprehensive income

(loss) of associates

accounted for using equity

method

19,554

-

16,341

-

(68,424)

-

153,853

-

Other comprehensive

income (loss), net

945,301

5

(1,888,737)

(9)

480,578

2

3,106,370

8

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS)

$

1,113,089

6

$

(1,203,361)

(6)

$

640,467

2

$

4,194,591

11

PROFIT (LOSS),

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Profit, attributable to owners of

parent

$

190,347

1

$

519,073

2

$

193,184

-

$

763,519

2

Profit (loss), attributable to

non-controlling interests

(22,559)

-

166,303

1

(33,295)

-

324,702

1

$

167,788

1

$

685,376

3

$

159,889

-

$

1,088,221

3

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(LOSS), ATTRIBUTABLE

TO:

Comprehensive income,

attributable to owners of

parent

$

1,138,977

6

$

(1,228,400)

(6)

$

663,423

2

$

3,699,258

10

Comprehensive income,

attributable to

non-controlling interests

(25,888)

-

25,039

-

(22,956)

-

495,333

1

$

1,113,089

6

$

(1,203,361)

(6)

$

640,467

2

$

4,194,591

11

(Continued)

- 5 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share)

For the Three Months Ended June 30

For the Six Months Ended June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Note 24)

Basic earnings per share

$0.12

$0.31

$0.12

$0.46

Diluted earnings per share

$0.12

$0.31

$0.12

$0.46

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

(With Deloitte & Touche review report dated August 11, 2023)

(Concluded)

- 6 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

Equity Attributable to Owners of Parent

Other Equity

Capital Surplus

Unrealized Gains

Differences

(Losses) on

Between

Exchange

Financial Assets

Consideration and

Differences on

Measured at Fair

Carrying Amount

Changes in

Retained Earnings

Translation of

Value Through

Share Capital

of Subsidiaries

Ownership

Unappropriated

Foreign

Other

Shares (In

Acquired or

Interests in

Consolidation

Retained

Financial

Comprehensive

Non-controlling

Thousands)

Amount

Disposed

Subsidiaries

Excess

Others

Total

Legal Reserve

Special Reserve

Earnings

Total

Statements

Income

Total

Interests

Total Equity

BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2022

1,660,372

$

16,603,715

$

1,778,263

$

1,023,927

$

293,124

$

193,204

$

3,288,518

$

4,429,367

$

4,000,001

$

14,490,398

$

22,919,766

$

(2,185,616 )

$

10,575,017

$

51,201,400

$

14,604,732

$

65,806,132

Appropriation of 2021 earnings

Legal reserve appropriated

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

465,605

-

(465,605 )

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends of ordinary share

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,490,557 )

(2,490,557 )

-

-

(2,490,557 )

-

(2,490,557 )

Reversal of special reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,981 )

4,981

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends distributed by subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,320,982 )

(1,320,982 )

Changes in equity of associates accounted for using equity method

-

-

-

-

-

39,151

39,151

-

-

9

9

-

-

39,160

1,838

40,998

Other changes in capital surplus

-

-

-

-

-

(16 )

(16 )

-

-

-

-

-

-

(16 )

-

(16 )

Difference between consideration and carrying amount of subsidiaries

acquired or disposed

-

-

(5,096 )

-

-

-

(5,096 )

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,096 )

508

(4,588 )

Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries

-

-

-

26,342

-

-

26,342

-

-

-

-

(6,541 )

-

19,801

(10,607 )

9,194

Profit for the six months ended June 30, 2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

763,519

763,519

-

-

763,519

324,702

1,088,221

Other comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,342,306

1,593,433

2,935,739

170,631

3,106,370

Total comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

763,519

763,519

1,342,306

1,593,433

3,699,258

495,333

4,194,591

Disposal of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value

through other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

192,279

192,279

-

(192,279 )

-

-

-

BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2022

1,660,372

$

16,603,715

$

1,773,167

$

1,050,269

$

293,124

$

232,339

$

3,348,899

$

4,894,972

$

3,995,020

$

12,495,024

$

21,385,016

$

(849,851 )

$

11,976,171

$

52,463,950

$

13,770,822

$

66,234,772

BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2023

1,660,372

$

16,603,715

$

1,867,508

$

1,052,665

$

293,124

$

245,815

$

3,459,112

$

4,894,972

$

3,995,020

$

13,646,478

$

22,536,470

$

(357,174 )

$

12,394,281

$

54,636,404

$

14,956,989

$

69,593,393

Appropriation of 2022 earnings

Legal reserve appropriated

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

211,224

-

(211,224 )

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends of ordinary share

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,494,334 )

(1,494,334 )

-

-

(1,494,334 )

-

(1,494,334 )

Reversal of special reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,483 )

2,483

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends distributed by subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(557,974 )

(557,974 )

Changes in equity of associates accounted for using equity method

-

-

-

-

-

8,857

8,857

-

-

(1,701 )

(1,701 )

-

-

7,156

336

7,492

Other changes in capital surplus

-

-

-

-

-

(14 )

(14 )

-

-

-

-

-

-

(14 )

-

(14 )

Difference between consideration and carrying amount of subsidiaries

acquired or disposed

-

-

4,000

-

-

-

4,000

-

-

-

-

604

-

4,604

13,192

17,796

Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries

-

-

-

254,086

-

-

254,086

-

-

-

-

16,785

-

270,871

760,261

1,031,132

Profit (loss) for the six months ended June 30, 2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

193,184

193,184

-

-

193,184

(33,295 )

159,889

Other comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(103,510 )

573,749

470,239

10,339

480,578

Total comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

193,184

193,184

(103,510 )

573,749

663,423

(22,956 )

640,467

Disposal of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value

through other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

21,821

21,821

-

(21,821 )

-

-

-

BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2023

1,660,372

$

16,603,715

$

1,871,508

$

1,306,751

$

293,124

$

254,658

$

3,726,041

$

5,106,196

$

3,992,537

$

12,156,707

$

21,255,440

$

(443,295 )

$

12,946,209

$

54,088,110

$

15,149,848

$

69,237,958

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. (With Deloitte & Touche review report dated August 11, 2023)

- 7 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended

June 30

2023

2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, INDIRECT

METHOD

Profit before tax

$ 422,978

$

1,598,192

Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss)

Depreciation and amortization expenses

2,215,959

2,178,547

Expected credit loss (gain)

25,297

(29,153)

Net gain on financial assets or liabilities at fair value through profit

or loss

(392,775)

(407,580)

Finance costs

546,399

328,809

Interest income

(195,487)

(84,954)

Dividend income

(56,545)

(48,406)

Share-based payments

3,155

6,422

Share of profit of associates accounted for using equity method

(671,687)

(606,507)

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(3,581)

(4,436)

Gain on disposal of investment properties

(58,970)

(133,414)

Loss on disposal of investments

30

-

Reversal of impairment loss on non-financial assets

(3,219)

-

Write-downs of inventories (reversed)

(24,991)

15,630

Unrealized foreign exchange loss

139,638

643,195

Loss (gain) arising from changes in fair value less costs to sell of

biological assets

(8)

956

Gain from lease modification

(247)

(6)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Decrease in current financial assets at fair value through profit or

loss, mandatorily measured at fair value

140,039

931,885

Decrease in notes receivable, net

111,275

1,763,068

Decrease in accounts receivable, net

1,130,380

870,845

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable due from related parties,

net

(6,812)

12,146

Decrease (increase) in current inventories

(122,999)

417,412

Increase in current biological assets

(53,812)

(35,334)

Decrease in prepayments

146,499

7,427

Decrease (increase) in other current assets, others

(197,636)

78,424

Decrease in financial liabilities held for trading

(83,416)

(175,478)

Increase (decrease) in current contract liabilities

(45,983)

22,314

Decrease in notes and accounts payable

(774,938)

(1,558,253)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable to related parties

(45,525)

22,912

Decrease in other payable, others

(507,778)

(671,829)

Decrease in other current liabilities, others

(8,425)

(122,020)

Decrease in net defined benefit liability, non-current

(52,051)

(74,760)

Cash inflow generated from operations

1,574,764

4,946,054

Interest received

189,510

87,790

Dividends received

1,365

7,547

(Continued)

- 8 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended

June 30

2023

2022

Interest paid

$

(561,870)

$

(323,979)

Income taxes paid

(507,464)

(1,273,901)

Net cash flows generated from operating activities

696,305

3,443,511

CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

(1,251,478)

(149,706)

Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

10,829

116,442

Decrease in financial assets at amortized cost

39,827

373,359

Proceeds from disposal of investments accounted for using equity

method

10,348

-

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(1,758,556)

(2,336,271)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

16,378

12,503

Acquisition of use-of-right assets

(71,367)

-

Acquisition of investment properties

-

(311)

Proceeds from disposal of investment properties

64,742

190,910

Decrease (increase) in other financial assets

368,379

(305,696)

Increase in other non-current assets, others

(42,299)

(47,359)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(2,613,197)

(2,146,129)

CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Increase in current borrowings

3,035,199

2,757,883

Increase in short-term notes and bills payable

14,118,556

219,018

Repayments of long-term debt

(15,325,198)

(2,585,681)

Payments of lease liabilities

(126,493)

(106,358)

Decrease in other non-current liabilities, others

(15,752)

(48,931)

Change in non-controlling interests

981,415

(29,304)

Overdue dividends paid

(14)

(16)

Net cash flows generated from financing activities

2,667,713

206,611

EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS

23,193

190,102

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

774,014

1,694,095

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE

PERIOD

8,698,263

6,534,090

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

$

9,472,277

$

8,228,185

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

(With Deloitte & Touche review report dated August 11, 2023)

(Concluded)

- 9 -

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

YFY Inc. published this content on 03 January 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2024 06:52:49 UTC.