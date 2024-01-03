YFY Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and Independent Auditors' Review Report

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT The Board of Directors and Shareholders YFY Inc. Introduction We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of YFY Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews. Scope of Review Except as explained in the following paragraph, we conducted our reviews in accordance with the Standards on Review Engagements of the Republic of China 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Basis for Qualified Conclusion As disclosed in Notes 13 and 14 to the consolidated financial statements, the financial statements of some non-significant subsidiaries and investments accounted for using the equity method included in the consolidated financial statements referred to in the first paragraph were not reviewed. As of June 30, 2023 and 2022, the combined total assets of these non-significant subsidiaries were NT$21,770,678 thousand and NT$26,212,765 thousand, respectively, representing 15% and 19%, respectively, of the consolidated total assets, and the combined total liabilities of these non-significant subsidiaries were NT$6,349,372 thousand and NT$8,396,842 thousand, respectively, representing 9% and 12%, respectively, of the consolidated total liabilities; for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the amounts of combined comprehensive income of these non-significant subsidiaries were a loss of NT$53,713 thousand, a loss of NT$263,225 thousand, a gain of NT$35,706 thousand, and a gain of NT$680,741 thousand, respectively, representing 5%, 22%, 6% and 16%, respectively, of the consolidated total comprehensive income. As of June 30, 2023 and 2022, the carrying amounts of the above mentioned investments accounted for using the equity method were NT$119,100 thousand and NT$147,621 thousand, respectively; for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, - 1 -

the amounts of comprehensive income (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method were a gain of NT$2,747 thousand, a loss of NT$2,508 thousand, a loss of NT$4,006 thousand and a loss of NT$15,517 thousand, respectively. Qualified Conclusion Based on our reviews, except for the adjustments, if any, as might have been determined to be necessary had the financial statements of the non-significant subsidiaries and investments accounted for using the equity method as described in the preceding paragraph been reviewed, nothing has come to our attention that caused us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, its consolidated financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Chih-Ming Shao and Hui-Min Huang. Deloitte & Touche Taipei, Taiwan Republic of China August 11, 2023 Notice to Readers The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in the Republic of China and not those of any other jurisdictions. The standards, procedures and practices to review such consolidated financial statements are those generally applied in the Republic of China. For the convenience of readers, the independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been translated into English from the original Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements shall prevail. - 2 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 ASSETS Amount % Amount % Amount % CURRENT ASSETS (Note 4) Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6) $ 9,472,277 7 $ 8,698,263 6 $ 8,228,185 6 Current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7) 1,226,419 1 914,843 1 2,686,764 2 Current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 8 and 29) 9,007,467 6 7,967,004 6 7,935,052 6 Current financial assets at amortized cost (Note 9) 3,266,281 2 3,045,337 2 3,612,150 3 Notes receivable, net (Notes 10, 21 and 30) 2,755,789 2 2,842,143 2 2,825,550 2 Accounts receivable, net (Notes 10 and 21) 11,073,039 8 12,120,124 9 12,643,351 9 Accounts receivable due from related parties, net (Notes 21 and 29) 71,042 - 64,230 - 59,257 - Current inventories (Note 11) 12,056,823 9 11,872,315 8 11,482,125 8 Current biological assets (Note 12) 3,234,538 2 3,255,711 2 3,291,734 2 Prepayments 2,068,526 2 2,198,126 2 1,537,081 1 Other current financial assets (Note 30) 465,420 - 827,945 1 675,657 1 Other current assets, others (Note 29) 1,926,634 1 651,794 - 1,480,769 1 Total current assets 56,624,255 40 54,457,835 39 56,457,675 41 NON-CURRENT ASSETS (Note 4) Non-current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 8 and 29) 18,873,550 13 18,132,758 13 17,405,853 13 Non-current financial assets at amortized cost (Note 9) 1,622,054 1 1,918,107 1 819,233 1 Investments accounted for using equity method (Note 14) 7,340,088 5 7,466,226 5 6,203,015 4 Property, plant and equipment (Notes 15 and 30) 47,977,820 34 49,015,451 35 49,466,397 36 Right-of-use assets (Notes 16 and 30) 2,200,365 2 2,097,384 2 2,076,973 1 Investment property, net (Notes 17 and 29) 3,932,290 3 3,958,773 3 3,491,584 2 Goodwill 528,394 - 521,064 - 504,722 - Deferred tax assets 310,511 - 305,525 - 331,093 - Prepayments for business facilities (Notes 15 and 17) 1,221,461 1 712,614 1 1,097,729 1 Net defined benefit asset, non-current (Note 19) 626,487 1 576,233 1 789,936 1 Other non-current assets, others (Note 30) 318,820 - 310,354 - 324,407 - Total non-current assets 84,951,840 60 85,014,489 61 82,510,942 59 TOTAL ASSETS $ 141,576,095 100 $ 139,472,324 100 $ 138,968,617 100 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES (Note 4) Current borrowings (Notes 18 and 30) $ 11,869,068 9 $ 8,812,071 7 $ 12,998,808 9 Short-term notes and bills payable (Note 18) 16,841,672 12 2,723,116 2 9,515,175 7 Current financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7) 19,390 - 45,843 - 44,995 - Current contract liabilities (Note 21) 447,825 - 496,039 - 554,246 1 Notes and accounts payable 10,068,119 7 10,759,751 8 11,257,621 8 Accounts payable to related parties (Note 29) 65,345 - 110,870 - 79,924 - Other payables, others (Note 15) 5,616,653 4 4,124,484 3 7,497,678 5 Current tax liabilities 365,253 - 484,546 - 657,268 1 Current lease liabilities (Note 16) 218,679 - 203,868 - 182,221 - Long-term liabilities, current portion (Notes 18 and 30) - - - - 300,000 - Other current liabilities, others (Note 29) 1,241,856 1 1,237,851 1 1,389,942 1 Total current liabilities 46,753,860 33 28,998,439 21 44,477,878 32 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES (Note 4) Non-current portion of non-current borrowings (Notes 18 and 30) 21,019,364 15 36,344,562 26 23,693,464 17 Deferred tax liabilities 3,568,358 3 3,565,188 3 3,608,057 3 Non-current lease liabilities (Note 16) 577,133 - 514,916 - 496,602 - Net defined benefit liability, non-current (Note 19) 6,017 - 7,814 - 41,421 - Other non-current liabilities, others 413,405 - 448,012 - 416,423 - Total non-current liabilities 25,584,277 18 40,880,492 29 28,255,967 20 Total liabilities 72,338,137 51 69,878,931 50 72,733,845 52 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT (Notes 4, 20, 25 and 27) Share capital 16,603,715 12 16,603,715 12 16,603,715 12 Capital surplus 3,726,041 2 3,459,112 2 3,348,899 3 Retained earnings 21,255,440 15 22,536,470 16 21,385,016 15 Other equity interest 12,502,914 9 12,037,107 9 11,126,320 8 Total equity attributable to owners of parent 54,088,110 38 54,636,404 39 52,463,950 38 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 15,149,848 11 14,956,989 11 13,770,822 10 Total equity 69,237,958 49 69,593,393 50 66,234,772 48 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 141,576,095 100 $ 139,472,324 100 $ 138,968,617 100 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. (With Deloitte & Touche review report dated August 11, 2023) - 3 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share) For the Three Months Ended June 30 For the Six Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % OPERATING REVENUE (Notes 4, 21 and 29) Net sales revenue $ 16,084,398 89 $ 17,556,109 87 $ 31,627,488 89 $ 34,594,099 87 Other operating revenue, net 2,039,773 11 2,509,978 13 4,028,083 11 5,287,666 13 Total operating revenue 18,124,171 100 20,066,087 100 35,655,571 100 39,881,765 100 OPERATING COSTS (Notes 11, 22 and 29) Cost of sales 14,338,400 79 15,053,990 75 28,207,693 79 29,856,035 75 Other operating costs 1,527,658 9 1,950,754 10 3,043,676 9 4,023,622 10 Total operating costs 15,866,058 88 17,004,744 85 31,251,369 88 33,879,657 85 GAINS (LOSSES) ON CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE LESS COSTS TO SELL OF BIOLOGICAL ASSETS (Notes 4 and 12) 322 - (1,070) - 8 - (956) - GROSS PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS 2,258,435 12 3,060,273 15 4,404,210 12 6,001,152 15 OPERATING EXPENSES (Notes 22 and 29) Selling expenses 1,360,808 7 1,430,604 7 2,628,269 7 2,858,495 7 Administrative expenses 956,469 5 911,581 4 1,884,518 5 1,841,208 4 Research and development expenses 132,413 1 148,719 1 260,010 1 300,679 1 Total operating expenses 2,449,690 13 2,490,904 12 4,772,797 13 5,000,382 12 NET OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (191,255) (1) 569,369 3 (368,587) (1) 1,000,770 3 NON-OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES Finance costs, net (Notes 4 and 22) (248,634) (1) (194,642) (1) (546,399) (2) (328,809) (1) Share of profit of associates accounted for using equity method, net (Notes 4 and 14) 394,232 2 382,185 2 671,687 2 606,507 2 Interest income 80,801 - 52,637 - 195,487 1 84,954 - Rent income (Notes 17 and 29) 16,531 - 12,880 - 32,835 - 25,527 - Dividend income 56,545 - 48,396 - 56,545 - 48,406 - Other income, others 142,991 1 109,099 1 249,940 1 167,434 - Gains (losses) on disposals of property, plant and equipment (4,127) - 4,762 - 3,581 - 4,436 - Gains on disposals of investment property 58,344 - 133,414 1 58,970 - 133,414 - Gains on financial assets or liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (Note 4) 475,350 3 482,755 2 392,775 1 407,580 1 Miscellaneous disbursements (7,086) - (5,807) - (17,766) - (19,661) - Foreign exchange losses (Note 32) (428,908) (2) (616,060) (3) (306,090) (1) (532,366) (1) Total non-operating income and expenses 536,039 3 409,619 2 791,565 2 597,422 1 (Continued) - 4 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share) For the Three Months Ended June 30 For the Six Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAX $ 344,784 2 $ 978,988 5 $ 422,978 1 $ 1,598,192 4 TAX EXPENSE (Notes 4 and 23) (176,996) (1) (293,612) (2) (263,089) (1) (509,971) (1) PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 167,788 1 685,376 3 159,889 - 1,088,221 3 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Notes 4 and 20) Components of other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Unrealized gains (losses) from investments in equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income 959,716 5 (1,793,655) (9) 538,722 2 1,701,397 4 Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of associates accounted for using equity method 55,879 - (265,975) (1) 109,335 - (117,998) - Components of other comprehensive income that will be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation (89,848) - 154,552 1 (99,055) - 1,369,118 4 Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of associates accounted for using equity method 19,554 - 16,341 - (68,424) - 153,853 - Other comprehensive income (loss), net 945,301 5 (1,888,737) (9) 480,578 2 3,106,370 8 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,113,089 6 $ (1,203,361) (6) $ 640,467 2 $ 4,194,591 11 PROFIT (LOSS), ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Profit, attributable to owners of parent $ 190,347 1 $ 519,073 2 $ 193,184 - $ 763,519 2 Profit (loss), attributable to non-controlling interests (22,559) - 166,303 1 (33,295) - 324,702 1 $ 167,788 1 $ 685,376 3 $ 159,889 - $ 1,088,221 3 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Comprehensive income, attributable to owners of parent $ 1,138,977 6 $ (1,228,400) (6) $ 663,423 2 $ 3,699,258 10 Comprehensive income, attributable to non-controlling interests (25,888) - 25,039 - (22,956) - 495,333 1 $ 1,113,089 6 $ (1,203,361) (6) $ 640,467 2 $ 4,194,591 11 (Continued) - 5 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share) For the Three Months Ended June 30 For the Six Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % EARNINGS PER SHARE (Note 24) Basic earnings per share $0.12 $0.31 $0.12 $0.46 Diluted earnings per share $0.12 $0.31 $0.12 $0.46 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. (With Deloitte & Touche review report dated August 11, 2023) (Concluded) - 6 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars) Equity Attributable to Owners of Parent Other Equity Capital Surplus Unrealized Gains Differences (Losses) on Between Exchange Financial Assets Consideration and Differences on Measured at Fair Carrying Amount Changes in Retained Earnings Translation of Value Through Share Capital of Subsidiaries Ownership Unappropriated Foreign Other Shares (In Acquired or Interests in Consolidation Retained Financial Comprehensive Non-controlling Thousands) Amount Disposed Subsidiaries Excess Others Total Legal Reserve Special Reserve Earnings Total Statements Income Total Interests Total Equity BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2022 1,660,372 $ 16,603,715 $ 1,778,263 $ 1,023,927 $ 293,124 $ 193,204 $ 3,288,518 $ 4,429,367 $ 4,000,001 $ 14,490,398 $ 22,919,766 $ (2,185,616 ) $ 10,575,017 $ 51,201,400 $ 14,604,732 $ 65,806,132 Appropriation of 2021 earnings Legal reserve appropriated - - - - - - - 465,605 - (465,605 ) - - - - - - Cash dividends of ordinary share - - - - - - - - - (2,490,557 ) (2,490,557 ) - - (2,490,557 ) - (2,490,557 ) Reversal of special reserve - - - - - - - - (4,981 ) 4,981 - - - - - - Cash dividends distributed by subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,320,982 ) (1,320,982 ) Changes in equity of associates accounted for using equity method - - - - - 39,151 39,151 - - 9 9 - - 39,160 1,838 40,998 Other changes in capital surplus - - - - - (16 ) (16 ) - - - - - - (16 ) - (16 ) Difference between consideration and carrying amount of subsidiaries acquired or disposed - - (5,096 ) - - - (5,096 ) - - - - - - (5,096 ) 508 (4,588 ) Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries - - - 26,342 - - 26,342 - - - - (6,541 ) - 19,801 (10,607 ) 9,194 Profit for the six months ended June 30, 2022 - - - - - - - - - 763,519 763,519 - - 763,519 324,702 1,088,221 Other comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 - - - - - - - - - - - 1,342,306 1,593,433 2,935,739 170,631 3,106,370 Total comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 - - - - - - - - - 763,519 763,519 1,342,306 1,593,433 3,699,258 495,333 4,194,591 Disposal of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - - 192,279 192,279 - (192,279 ) - - - BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2022 1,660,372 $ 16,603,715 $ 1,773,167 $ 1,050,269 $ 293,124 $ 232,339 $ 3,348,899 $ 4,894,972 $ 3,995,020 $ 12,495,024 $ 21,385,016 $ (849,851 ) $ 11,976,171 $ 52,463,950 $ 13,770,822 $ 66,234,772 BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2023 1,660,372 $ 16,603,715 $ 1,867,508 $ 1,052,665 $ 293,124 $ 245,815 $ 3,459,112 $ 4,894,972 $ 3,995,020 $ 13,646,478 $ 22,536,470 $ (357,174 ) $ 12,394,281 $ 54,636,404 $ 14,956,989 $ 69,593,393 Appropriation of 2022 earnings Legal reserve appropriated - - - - - - - 211,224 - (211,224 ) - - - - - - Cash dividends of ordinary share - - - - - - - - - (1,494,334 ) (1,494,334 ) - - (1,494,334 ) - (1,494,334 ) Reversal of special reserve - - - - - - - - (2,483 ) 2,483 - - - - - - Cash dividends distributed by subsidiaries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (557,974 ) (557,974 ) Changes in equity of associates accounted for using equity method - - - - - 8,857 8,857 - - (1,701 ) (1,701 ) - - 7,156 336 7,492 Other changes in capital surplus - - - - - (14 ) (14 ) - - - - - - (14 ) - (14 ) Difference between consideration and carrying amount of subsidiaries acquired or disposed - - 4,000 - - - 4,000 - - - - 604 - 4,604 13,192 17,796 Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries - - - 254,086 - - 254,086 - - - - 16,785 - 270,871 760,261 1,031,132 Profit (loss) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 - - - - - - - - - 193,184 193,184 - - 193,184 (33,295 ) 159,889 Other comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 - - - - - - - - - - - (103,510 ) 573,749 470,239 10,339 480,578 Total comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 - - - - - - - - - 193,184 193,184 (103,510 ) 573,749 663,423 (22,956 ) 640,467 Disposal of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - - 21,821 21,821 - (21,821 ) - - - BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2023 1,660,372 $ 16,603,715 $ 1,871,508 $ 1,306,751 $ 293,124 $ 254,658 $ 3,726,041 $ 5,106,196 $ 3,992,537 $ 12,156,707 $ 21,255,440 $ (443,295 ) $ 12,946,209 $ 54,088,110 $ 15,149,848 $ 69,237,958 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. (With Deloitte & Touche review report dated August 11, 2023) - 7 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars) For the Six Months Ended June 30 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, INDIRECT METHOD Profit before tax $ 422,978 $ 1,598,192 Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) Depreciation and amortization expenses 2,215,959 2,178,547 Expected credit loss (gain) 25,297 (29,153) Net gain on financial assets or liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (392,775) (407,580) Finance costs 546,399 328,809 Interest income (195,487) (84,954) Dividend income (56,545) (48,406) Share-based payments 3,155 6,422 Share of profit of associates accounted for using equity method (671,687) (606,507) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (3,581) (4,436) Gain on disposal of investment properties (58,970) (133,414) Loss on disposal of investments 30 - Reversal of impairment loss on non-financial assets (3,219) - Write-downs of inventories (reversed) (24,991) 15,630 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 139,638 643,195 Loss (gain) arising from changes in fair value less costs to sell of biological assets (8) 956 Gain from lease modification (247) (6) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Decrease in current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, mandatorily measured at fair value 140,039 931,885 Decrease in notes receivable, net 111,275 1,763,068 Decrease in accounts receivable, net 1,130,380 870,845 Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable due from related parties, net (6,812) 12,146 Decrease (increase) in current inventories (122,999) 417,412 Increase in current biological assets (53,812) (35,334) Decrease in prepayments 146,499 7,427 Decrease (increase) in other current assets, others (197,636) 78,424 Decrease in financial liabilities held for trading (83,416) (175,478) Increase (decrease) in current contract liabilities (45,983) 22,314 Decrease in notes and accounts payable (774,938) (1,558,253) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable to related parties (45,525) 22,912 Decrease in other payable, others (507,778) (671,829) Decrease in other current liabilities, others (8,425) (122,020) Decrease in net defined benefit liability, non-current (52,051) (74,760) Cash inflow generated from operations 1,574,764 4,946,054 Interest received 189,510 87,790 Dividends received 1,365 7,547 (Continued) - 8 -