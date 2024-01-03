YFY Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Statements for the
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and Independent Auditors' Review Report
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT
The Board of Directors and Shareholders
YFY Inc.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of YFY Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.
Scope of Review
Except as explained in the following paragraph, we conducted our reviews in accordance with the Standards on Review Engagements of the Republic of China 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Basis for Qualified Conclusion
As disclosed in Notes 13 and 14 to the consolidated financial statements, the financial statements of some non-significant subsidiaries and investments accounted for using the equity method included in the consolidated financial statements referred to in the first paragraph were not reviewed. As of June 30, 2023 and 2022, the combined total assets of these non-significant subsidiaries were NT$21,770,678 thousand and NT$26,212,765 thousand, respectively, representing 15% and 19%, respectively, of the consolidated total assets, and the combined total liabilities of these non-significant subsidiaries were NT$6,349,372 thousand and NT$8,396,842 thousand, respectively, representing 9% and 12%, respectively, of the consolidated total liabilities; for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the amounts of combined comprehensive income of these non-significant subsidiaries were a loss of NT$53,713 thousand, a loss of NT$263,225 thousand, a gain of NT$35,706 thousand, and a gain of NT$680,741 thousand, respectively, representing 5%, 22%, 6% and 16%, respectively, of the consolidated total comprehensive income. As of June 30, 2023 and 2022, the carrying amounts of the above mentioned investments accounted for using the equity method were NT$119,100 thousand and NT$147,621 thousand, respectively; for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022,
the amounts of comprehensive income (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method were a gain of NT$2,747 thousand, a loss of NT$2,508 thousand, a loss of NT$4,006 thousand and a loss of NT$15,517 thousand, respectively.
Qualified Conclusion
Based on our reviews, except for the adjustments, if any, as might have been determined to be necessary had the financial statements of the non-significant subsidiaries and investments accounted for using the equity method as described in the preceding paragraph been reviewed, nothing has come to our attention that caused us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of June 30, 2023 and 2022, its consolidated financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.
The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Chih-Ming Shao and Hui-Min Huang.
Deloitte & Touche
Taipei, Taiwan
Republic of China
August 11, 2023
Notice to Readers
The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in the Republic of China and not those of any other jurisdictions. The standards, procedures and practices to review such consolidated financial statements are those generally applied in the Republic of China.
For the convenience of readers, the independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been translated into English from the original Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements shall prevail.
YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
ASSETS
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
CURRENT ASSETS (Note 4)
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6)
$
9,472,277
7
$
8,698,263
6
$
8,228,185
6
Current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7)
1,226,419
1
914,843
1
2,686,764
2
Current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 8
and 29)
9,007,467
6
7,967,004
6
7,935,052
6
Current financial assets at amortized cost (Note 9)
3,266,281
2
3,045,337
2
3,612,150
3
Notes receivable, net (Notes 10, 21 and 30)
2,755,789
2
2,842,143
2
2,825,550
2
Accounts receivable, net (Notes 10 and 21)
11,073,039
8
12,120,124
9
12,643,351
9
Accounts receivable due from related parties, net (Notes 21 and 29)
71,042
-
64,230
-
59,257
-
Current inventories (Note 11)
12,056,823
9
11,872,315
8
11,482,125
8
Current biological assets (Note 12)
3,234,538
2
3,255,711
2
3,291,734
2
Prepayments
2,068,526
2
2,198,126
2
1,537,081
1
Other current financial assets (Note 30)
465,420
-
827,945
1
675,657
1
Other current assets, others (Note 29)
1,926,634
1
651,794
-
1,480,769
1
Total current assets
56,624,255
40
54,457,835
39
56,457,675
41
NON-CURRENT ASSETS (Note 4)
Non-current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 8
and 29)
18,873,550
13
18,132,758
13
17,405,853
13
Non-current financial assets at amortized cost (Note 9)
1,622,054
1
1,918,107
1
819,233
1
Investments accounted for using equity method (Note 14)
7,340,088
5
7,466,226
5
6,203,015
4
Property, plant and equipment (Notes 15 and 30)
47,977,820
34
49,015,451
35
49,466,397
36
Right-of-use assets (Notes 16 and 30)
2,200,365
2
2,097,384
2
2,076,973
1
Investment property, net (Notes 17 and 29)
3,932,290
3
3,958,773
3
3,491,584
2
Goodwill
528,394
-
521,064
-
504,722
-
Deferred tax assets
310,511
-
305,525
-
331,093
-
Prepayments for business facilities (Notes 15 and 17)
1,221,461
1
712,614
1
1,097,729
1
Net defined benefit asset, non-current (Note 19)
626,487
1
576,233
1
789,936
1
Other non-current assets, others (Note 30)
318,820
-
310,354
-
324,407
-
Total non-current assets
84,951,840
60
85,014,489
61
82,510,942
59
TOTAL ASSETS
$
141,576,095
100
$
139,472,324
100
$
138,968,617
100
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES (Note 4)
Current borrowings (Notes 18 and 30)
$
11,869,068
9
$
8,812,071
7
$
12,998,808
9
Short-term notes and bills payable (Note 18)
16,841,672
12
2,723,116
2
9,515,175
7
Current financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7)
19,390
-
45,843
-
44,995
-
Current contract liabilities (Note 21)
447,825
-
496,039
-
554,246
1
Notes and accounts payable
10,068,119
7
10,759,751
8
11,257,621
8
Accounts payable to related parties (Note 29)
65,345
-
110,870
-
79,924
-
Other payables, others (Note 15)
5,616,653
4
4,124,484
3
7,497,678
5
Current tax liabilities
365,253
-
484,546
-
657,268
1
Current lease liabilities (Note 16)
218,679
-
203,868
-
182,221
-
Long-term liabilities, current portion (Notes 18 and 30)
-
-
-
-
300,000
-
Other current liabilities, others (Note 29)
1,241,856
1
1,237,851
1
1,389,942
1
Total current liabilities
46,753,860
33
28,998,439
21
44,477,878
32
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES (Note 4)
Non-current portion of non-current borrowings (Notes 18 and 30)
21,019,364
15
36,344,562
26
23,693,464
17
Deferred tax liabilities
3,568,358
3
3,565,188
3
3,608,057
3
Non-current lease liabilities (Note 16)
577,133
-
514,916
-
496,602
-
Net defined benefit liability, non-current (Note 19)
6,017
-
7,814
-
41,421
-
Other non-current liabilities, others
413,405
-
448,012
-
416,423
-
Total non-current liabilities
25,584,277
18
40,880,492
29
28,255,967
20
Total liabilities
72,338,137
51
69,878,931
50
72,733,845
52
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT (Notes 4, 20, 25 and 27)
Share capital
16,603,715
12
16,603,715
12
16,603,715
12
Capital surplus
3,726,041
2
3,459,112
2
3,348,899
3
Retained earnings
21,255,440
15
22,536,470
16
21,385,016
15
Other equity interest
12,502,914
9
12,037,107
9
11,126,320
8
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
54,088,110
38
54,636,404
39
52,463,950
38
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
15,149,848
11
14,956,989
11
13,770,822
10
Total equity
69,237,958
49
69,593,393
50
66,234,772
48
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
141,576,095
100
$
139,472,324
100
$
138,968,617
100
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. (With Deloitte & Touche review report dated August 11, 2023)
YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share)
For the Three Months Ended June 30
For the Six Months Ended June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
OPERATING REVENUE
(Notes 4, 21 and 29)
Net sales revenue
$ 16,084,398
89
$ 17,556,109
87
$ 31,627,488
89
$ 34,594,099
87
Other operating revenue, net
2,039,773
11
2,509,978
13
4,028,083
11
5,287,666
13
Total operating revenue
18,124,171
100
20,066,087
100
35,655,571
100
39,881,765
100
OPERATING COSTS (Notes 11,
22 and 29)
Cost of sales
14,338,400
79
15,053,990
75
28,207,693
79
29,856,035
75
Other operating costs
1,527,658
9
1,950,754
10
3,043,676
9
4,023,622
10
Total operating costs
15,866,058
88
17,004,744
85
31,251,369
88
33,879,657
85
GAINS (LOSSES) ON
CHANGES IN FAIR VALUE
LESS COSTS TO SELL OF
BIOLOGICAL ASSETS
(Notes 4 and 12)
322
-
(1,070)
-
8
-
(956)
-
GROSS PROFIT FROM
OPERATIONS
2,258,435
12
3,060,273
15
4,404,210
12
6,001,152
15
OPERATING EXPENSES
(Notes 22 and 29)
Selling expenses
1,360,808
7
1,430,604
7
2,628,269
7
2,858,495
7
Administrative expenses
956,469
5
911,581
4
1,884,518
5
1,841,208
4
Research and development
expenses
132,413
1
148,719
1
260,010
1
300,679
1
Total operating expenses
2,449,690
13
2,490,904
12
4,772,797
13
5,000,382
12
NET OPERATING INCOME
(LOSS)
(191,255)
(1)
569,369
3
(368,587)
(1)
1,000,770
3
NON-OPERATING INCOME
AND EXPENSES
Finance costs, net (Notes 4
and 22)
(248,634)
(1)
(194,642)
(1)
(546,399)
(2)
(328,809)
(1)
Share of profit of associates
accounted for using equity
method, net (Notes 4 and 14)
394,232
2
382,185
2
671,687
2
606,507
2
Interest income
80,801
-
52,637
-
195,487
1
84,954
-
Rent income (Notes 17 and 29)
16,531
-
12,880
-
32,835
-
25,527
-
Dividend income
56,545
-
48,396
-
56,545
-
48,406
-
Other income, others
142,991
1
109,099
1
249,940
1
167,434
-
Gains (losses) on disposals of
property, plant and
equipment
(4,127)
-
4,762
-
3,581
-
4,436
-
Gains on disposals of
investment property
58,344
-
133,414
1
58,970
-
133,414
-
Gains on financial assets or
liabilities at fair value
through profit or loss
(Note 4)
475,350
3
482,755
2
392,775
1
407,580
1
Miscellaneous disbursements
(7,086)
-
(5,807)
-
(17,766)
-
(19,661)
-
Foreign exchange losses
(Note 32)
(428,908)
(2)
(616,060)
(3)
(306,090)
(1)
(532,366)
(1)
Total non-operating
income and expenses
536,039
3
409,619
2
791,565
2
597,422
1
(Continued)
YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share)
For the Three Months Ended June 30
For the Six Months Ended June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
PROFIT FROM CONTINUING
OPERATIONS BEFORE TAX
$
344,784
2
$
978,988
5
$
422,978
1
$
1,598,192
4
TAX EXPENSE (Notes 4 and 23)
(176,996)
(1)
(293,612)
(2)
(263,089)
(1)
(509,971)
(1)
PROFIT FROM CONTINUING
OPERATIONS
167,788
1
685,376
3
159,889
-
1,088,221
3
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME (LOSS) (Notes 4
and 20)
Components of other
comprehensive income that
will not be reclassified to
profit or loss:
Unrealized gains (losses)
from investments in equity
instruments measured at
fair value through other
comprehensive income
959,716
5
(1,793,655)
(9)
538,722
2
1,701,397
4
Share of other
comprehensive income
(loss) of associates
accounted for using equity
method
55,879
-
(265,975)
(1)
109,335
-
(117,998)
-
Components of other
comprehensive income that
will be reclassified to profit
or loss:
Exchange differences on
translation
(89,848)
-
154,552
1
(99,055)
-
1,369,118
4
Share of other
comprehensive income
(loss) of associates
accounted for using equity
method
19,554
-
16,341
-
(68,424)
-
153,853
-
Other comprehensive
income (loss), net
945,301
5
(1,888,737)
(9)
480,578
2
3,106,370
8
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME (LOSS)
$
1,113,089
6
$
(1,203,361)
(6)
$
640,467
2
$
4,194,591
11
PROFIT (LOSS),
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Profit, attributable to owners of
parent
$
190,347
1
$
519,073
2
$
193,184
-
$
763,519
2
Profit (loss), attributable to
non-controlling interests
(22,559)
-
166,303
1
(33,295)
-
324,702
1
$
167,788
1
$
685,376
3
$
159,889
-
$
1,088,221
3
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(LOSS), ATTRIBUTABLE
TO:
Comprehensive income,
attributable to owners of
parent
$
1,138,977
6
$
(1,228,400)
(6)
$
663,423
2
$
3,699,258
10
Comprehensive income,
attributable to
non-controlling interests
(25,888)
-
25,039
-
(22,956)
-
495,333
1
$
1,113,089
6
$
(1,203,361)
(6)
$
640,467
2
$
4,194,591
11
(Continued)
YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share)
For the Three Months Ended June 30
For the Six Months Ended June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
EARNINGS PER SHARE
(Note 24)
Basic earnings per share
$0.12
$0.31
$0.12
$0.46
Diluted earnings per share
$0.12
$0.31
$0.12
$0.46
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
(With Deloitte & Touche review report dated August 11, 2023)
(Concluded)
YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
Equity Attributable to Owners of Parent
Other Equity
Capital Surplus
Unrealized Gains
Differences
(Losses) on
Between
Exchange
Financial Assets
Consideration and
Differences on
Measured at Fair
Carrying Amount
Changes in
Retained Earnings
Translation of
Value Through
Share Capital
of Subsidiaries
Ownership
Unappropriated
Foreign
Other
Shares (In
Acquired or
Interests in
Consolidation
Retained
Financial
Comprehensive
Non-controlling
Thousands)
Amount
Disposed
Subsidiaries
Excess
Others
Total
Legal Reserve
Special Reserve
Earnings
Total
Statements
Income
Total
Interests
Total Equity
BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2022
1,660,372
$
16,603,715
$
1,778,263
$
1,023,927
$
293,124
$
193,204
$
3,288,518
$
4,429,367
$
4,000,001
$
14,490,398
$
22,919,766
$
(2,185,616 )
$
10,575,017
$
51,201,400
$
14,604,732
$
65,806,132
Appropriation of 2021 earnings
Legal reserve appropriated
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
465,605
-
(465,605 )
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends of ordinary share
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,490,557 )
(2,490,557 )
-
-
(2,490,557 )
-
(2,490,557 )
Reversal of special reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,981 )
4,981
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends distributed by subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,320,982 )
(1,320,982 )
Changes in equity of associates accounted for using equity method
-
-
-
-
-
39,151
39,151
-
-
9
9
-
-
39,160
1,838
40,998
Other changes in capital surplus
-
-
-
-
-
(16 )
(16 )
-
-
-
-
-
-
(16 )
-
(16 )
Difference between consideration and carrying amount of subsidiaries
acquired or disposed
-
-
(5,096 )
-
-
-
(5,096 )
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,096 )
508
(4,588 )
Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries
-
-
-
26,342
-
-
26,342
-
-
-
-
(6,541 )
-
19,801
(10,607 )
9,194
Profit for the six months ended June 30, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
763,519
763,519
-
-
763,519
324,702
1,088,221
Other comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,342,306
1,593,433
2,935,739
170,631
3,106,370
Total comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
763,519
763,519
1,342,306
1,593,433
3,699,258
495,333
4,194,591
Disposal of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value
through other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
192,279
192,279
-
(192,279 )
-
-
-
BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2022
1,660,372
$
16,603,715
$
1,773,167
$
1,050,269
$
293,124
$
232,339
$
3,348,899
$
4,894,972
$
3,995,020
$
12,495,024
$
21,385,016
$
(849,851 )
$
11,976,171
$
52,463,950
$
13,770,822
$
66,234,772
BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2023
1,660,372
$
16,603,715
$
1,867,508
$
1,052,665
$
293,124
$
245,815
$
3,459,112
$
4,894,972
$
3,995,020
$
13,646,478
$
22,536,470
$
(357,174 )
$
12,394,281
$
54,636,404
$
14,956,989
$
69,593,393
Appropriation of 2022 earnings
Legal reserve appropriated
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
211,224
-
(211,224 )
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends of ordinary share
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,494,334 )
(1,494,334 )
-
-
(1,494,334 )
-
(1,494,334 )
Reversal of special reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,483 )
2,483
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends distributed by subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(557,974 )
(557,974 )
Changes in equity of associates accounted for using equity method
-
-
-
-
-
8,857
8,857
-
-
(1,701 )
(1,701 )
-
-
7,156
336
7,492
Other changes in capital surplus
-
-
-
-
-
(14 )
(14 )
-
-
-
-
-
-
(14 )
-
(14 )
Difference between consideration and carrying amount of subsidiaries
acquired or disposed
-
-
4,000
-
-
-
4,000
-
-
-
-
604
-
4,604
13,192
17,796
Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries
-
-
-
254,086
-
-
254,086
-
-
-
-
16,785
-
270,871
760,261
1,031,132
Profit (loss) for the six months ended June 30, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
193,184
193,184
-
-
193,184
(33,295 )
159,889
Other comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(103,510 )
573,749
470,239
10,339
480,578
Total comprehensive income for the six months ended June 30, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
193,184
193,184
(103,510 )
573,749
663,423
(22,956 )
640,467
Disposal of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value
through other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
21,821
21,821
-
(21,821 )
-
-
-
BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2023
1,660,372
$
16,603,715
$
1,871,508
$
1,306,751
$
293,124
$
254,658
$
3,726,041
$
5,106,196
$
3,992,537
$
12,156,707
$
21,255,440
$
(443,295 )
$
12,946,209
$
54,088,110
$
15,149,848
$
69,237,958
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. (With Deloitte & Touche review report dated August 11, 2023)
YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, INDIRECT
METHOD
Profit before tax
$ 422,978
$
1,598,192
Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss)
Depreciation and amortization expenses
2,215,959
2,178,547
Expected credit loss (gain)
25,297
(29,153)
Net gain on financial assets or liabilities at fair value through profit
or loss
(392,775)
(407,580)
Finance costs
546,399
328,809
Interest income
(195,487)
(84,954)
Dividend income
(56,545)
(48,406)
Share-based payments
3,155
6,422
Share of profit of associates accounted for using equity method
(671,687)
(606,507)
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(3,581)
(4,436)
Gain on disposal of investment properties
(58,970)
(133,414)
Loss on disposal of investments
30
-
Reversal of impairment loss on non-financial assets
(3,219)
-
Write-downs of inventories (reversed)
(24,991)
15,630
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
139,638
643,195
Loss (gain) arising from changes in fair value less costs to sell of
biological assets
(8)
956
Gain from lease modification
(247)
(6)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Decrease in current financial assets at fair value through profit or
loss, mandatorily measured at fair value
140,039
931,885
Decrease in notes receivable, net
111,275
1,763,068
Decrease in accounts receivable, net
1,130,380
870,845
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable due from related parties,
net
(6,812)
12,146
Decrease (increase) in current inventories
(122,999)
417,412
Increase in current biological assets
(53,812)
(35,334)
Decrease in prepayments
146,499
7,427
Decrease (increase) in other current assets, others
(197,636)
78,424
Decrease in financial liabilities held for trading
(83,416)
(175,478)
Increase (decrease) in current contract liabilities
(45,983)
22,314
Decrease in notes and accounts payable
(774,938)
(1,558,253)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable to related parties
(45,525)
22,912
Decrease in other payable, others
(507,778)
(671,829)
Decrease in other current liabilities, others
(8,425)
(122,020)
Decrease in net defined benefit liability, non-current
(52,051)
(74,760)
Cash inflow generated from operations
1,574,764
4,946,054
Interest received
189,510
87,790
Dividends received
1,365
7,547
(Continued)
YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30
2023
2022
Interest paid
$
(561,870)
$
(323,979)
Income taxes paid
(507,464)
(1,273,901)
Net cash flows generated from operating activities
696,305
3,443,511
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
(1,251,478)
(149,706)
Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
10,829
116,442
Decrease in financial assets at amortized cost
39,827
373,359
Proceeds from disposal of investments accounted for using equity
method
10,348
-
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(1,758,556)
(2,336,271)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
16,378
12,503
Acquisition of use-of-right assets
(71,367)
-
Acquisition of investment properties
-
(311)
Proceeds from disposal of investment properties
64,742
190,910
Decrease (increase) in other financial assets
368,379
(305,696)
Increase in other non-current assets, others
(42,299)
(47,359)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(2,613,197)
(2,146,129)
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Increase in current borrowings
3,035,199
2,757,883
Increase in short-term notes and bills payable
14,118,556
219,018
Repayments of long-term debt
(15,325,198)
(2,585,681)
Payments of lease liabilities
(126,493)
(106,358)
Decrease in other non-current liabilities, others
(15,752)
(48,931)
Change in non-controlling interests
981,415
(29,304)
Overdue dividends paid
(14)
(16)
Net cash flows generated from financing activities
2,667,713
206,611
EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH
EQUIVALENTS
23,193
190,102
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
774,014
1,694,095
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE
PERIOD
8,698,263
6,534,090
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
$
9,472,277
$
8,228,185
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
(With Deloitte & Touche review report dated August 11, 2023)
(Concluded)
