YFY Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Statements for the

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and Independent Auditors' Review Report

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT

The Board of Directors and Shareholders

YFY Inc.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of YFY Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") as of September 30, 2023 and 2022, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.

Scope of Review

Except as explained in the following paragraph, we conducted our reviews in accordance with the Standards on Review Engagements of the Republic of China 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Basis for Qualified Conclusion

As disclosed in Notes 14 and 15 to the consolidated financial statements, the financial statements of some non-significant subsidiaries and investments accounted for using the equity method included in the consolidated financial statements referred to in the first paragraph were not reviewed. As of September 30, 2023 and 2022, the combined total assets of these non-significant subsidiaries were NT$28,190,026 thousand and NT$34,054,389 thousand, respectively, representing 20% and 24%, respectively, of the consolidated total assets, and the combined total liabilities of these non-significant subsidiaries were NT$8,162,007 thousand and NT$10,045,139 thousand, respectively, representing 12% and 14%, respectively, of the consolidated total liabilities; for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the amounts of combined comprehensive income of these non-significant subsidiaries were a gain of NT$441,113 thousand, a gain of NT$953,590 thousand, a gain of NT$476,819 thousand and a gain of NT$1,634,331 thousand, respectively, representing 18%, 27%, 15% and 21%, respectively, of the consolidated total comprehensive income. As of September 30, 2023 and 2022, the carrying amounts of the above mentioned investments accounted for using the equity method were NT$132,201 thousand and NT$140,577 thousand, respectively; for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023

- 1 -

and 2022, the amounts of comprehensive income (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method were a loss of NT$914 thousand and a loss of NT$3,821 thousand, a loss of NT$4,920 thousand and a loss of NT$19,338 thousand, respectively.

Qualified Conclusion

Based on our reviews, except for the adjustments, if any, as might have been determined to be necessary had the financial statements of the non-significant subsidiaries and investments accounted for using the equity method as described in the preceding paragraph been reviewed, nothing has come to our attention that has caused us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of September 30, 2023 and 2022, its consolidated financial performance for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.

The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Chih-Ming Shao and Hui-Min Huang.

Deloitte & Touche

Taipei, Taiwan

Republic of China

November 13, 2023

Notice to Readers

The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in the Republic of China and not those of any other jurisdictions. The standards, procedures and practices to review such consolidated financial statements are those generally applied in the Republic of China.

For the convenience of readers, the independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been translated into English from the original Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements shall prevail.

- 2 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

ASSETS

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

CURRENT ASSETS (Note 4)

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6)

$

9,322,412

7

$

8,698,263

6

$

9,419,988

7

Current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7)

1,299,726

1

914,843

1

1,167,703

1

Current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 8

and 30)

9,197,256

7

7,967,004

6

8,228,024

6

Current financial assets at amortized cost (Note 9)

3,271,117

2

3,045,337

2

2,472,484

2

Notes receivable, net (Notes 11, 22 and 31)

2,564,769

2

2,842,143

2

2,777,214

2

Accounts receivable, net (Notes 11 and 22)

11,632,002

8

12,120,124

9

13,114,759

9

Accounts receivable due from related parties, net (Notes 22 and 30)

103,417

-

64,230

-

54,603

-

Current inventories (Note 12)

11,481,565

8

11,872,315

8

11,814,691

8

Current biological assets (Note 13)

3,446,486

2

3,255,711

2

3,353,409

2

Prepayments

2,021,174

1

2,198,126

2

1,874,953

1

Other current financial assets (Note 31)

528,004

-

827,945

1

910,648

1

Other current assets, others (Note 30)

1,081,915

1

651,794

-

882,424

1

Total current assets

55,949,843

39

54,457,835

39

56,070,900

40

NON-CURRENT ASSETS (Note 4)

Non-current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7)

117,095

-

-

-

-

-

Non-current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 8

and 30)

18,652,437

13

18,132,758

13

17,860,902

13

Non-current financial assets at amortized cost (Note 9)

1,691,428

1

1,918,107

1

1,542,825

1

Investments accounted for using equity method (Note 15)

7,953,021

6

7,466,226

5

7,014,549

5

Property, plant and equipment (Notes 16, 30 and 31)

48,842,245

34

49,015,451

35

48,978,209

35

Right-of-use assets (Notes 17 and 31)

2,324,413

2

2,097,384

2

2,120,637

1

Investment property, net (Notes 16, 18 and 30)

4,127,319

3

3,958,773

3

3,988,355

3

Goodwill

546,648

-

521,064

-

538,380

-

Deferred tax assets

324,022

-

305,525

-

316,870

-

Prepayments for business facilities (Note 16)

947,114

1

712,614

1

1,118,612

1

Net defined benefit asset, non-current (Note 20)

644,938

1

576,233

1

801,936

1

Other non-current assets, others (Note 31)

329,133

-

310,354

-

309,540

-

Total non-current assets

86,499,813

61

85,014,489

61

84,590,815

60

TOTAL ASSETS

$

142,449,656

100

$

139,472,324

100

$

140,661,715

100

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES (Note 4)

Current borrowings (Notes 19 and 31)

$

11,526,708

8

$

8,812,071

7

$

9,639,792

7

Short-term notes and bills payable (Note 19)

19,210,751

14

2,723,116

2

11,018,218

8

Current financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7)

10,096

-

45,843

-

23,664

-

Current contract liabilities (Note 22)

531,926

-

496,039

-

504,306

-

Notes and accounts payable

9,967,475

7

10,759,751

8

11,201,540

8

Accounts payable to related parties (Note 30)

60,295

-

110,870

-

112,819

-

Other payables, others (Note 16)

4,218,738

3

4,124,484

3

3,999,848

3

Current tax liabilities

341,290

-

484,546

-

609,496

1

Current lease liabilities (Note 17)

270,116

-

203,868

-

200,680

-

Long-term liabilities, current portion (Notes 19 and 31)

-

-

-

-

300,000

-

Other current liabilities, others (Notes 10 and 30)

1,284,893

1

1,237,851

1

1,458,974

1

Total current liabilities

47,422,288

33

28,998,439

21

39,069,337

28

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES (Note 4)

Non-current portion of non-current borrowings (Notes 19 and 31)

18,678,420

13

36,344,562

26

26,401,705

19

Deferred tax liabilities

3,570,960

3

3,565,188

3

3,610,923

3

Non-current lease liabilities (Note 17)

610,182

1

514,916

-

509,894

-

Net defined benefit liability, non-current (Note 20)

4,633

-

7,814

-

39,662

-

Other non-current liabilities, others

445,073

-

448,012

-

434,331

-

Total non-current liabilities

23,309,268

17

40,880,492

29

30,996,515

22

Total liabilities

70,731,556

50

69,878,931

50

70,065,852

50

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT (Notes 4, 21 and 26)

Share capital

16,603,715

12

16,603,715

12

16,603,715

12

Capital surplus

3,750,571

2

3,459,112

2

3,468,619

3

Retained earnings

22,397,751

16

22,536,470

16

22,842,352

16

Other equity interest

13,510,175

9

12,037,107

9

12,827,329

9

Total equity attributable to owners of parent

56,262,212

39

54,636,404

39

55,742,015

40

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

15,455,888

11

14,956,989

11

14,853,848

10

Total equity

71,718,100

50

69,593,393

50

70,595,863

50

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

142,449,656

100

$

139,472,324

100

$

140,661,715

100

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

(With Deloitte & Touche review report dated November 13, 2023)

- 3 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share)

For the Three Months Ended September 30

For the Nine Months Ended September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

OPERATING REVENUE

(Notes 4, 22 and 30)

Net sales revenue

$ 16,330,319

88

$ 17,847,395

87

$ 47,957,807

89

$ 52,441,494

87

Other operating revenue, net

2,155,708

12

2,557,122

13

6,183,791

11

7,844,788

13

Total operating revenue

18,486,027

100

20,404,517

100

54,141,598

100

60,286,282

100

OPERATING COSTS (Notes 12,

23 and 30)

Cost of sales

14,347,433

78

15,761,569

77

42,555,126

78

45,617,604

75

Other operating costs

1,659,525

9

1,922,739

10

4,703,201

9

5,946,361

10

Total operating costs

16,006,958

87

17,684,308

87

47,258,327

87

51,563,965

85

LOSSES ON CHANGES IN

FAIR VALUE LESS COSTS

TO SELL OF BIOLOGICAL

ASSETS (Notes 4 and 13)

(303)

-

(14)

-

(295)

-

(970)

-

GROSS PROFIT FROM

OPERATIONS

2,478,766

13

2,720,195

13

6,882,976

13

8,721,347

15

OPERATING EXPENSES

(Notes 23 and 30)

Selling expenses

1,451,103

8

1,437,530

7

4,079,372

8

4,296,025

7

Administrative expenses

978,824

5

971,588

4

2,863,342

5

2,812,796

5

Research and development

expenses

143,057

1

159,159

1

403,067

1

459,838

1

Total operating expenses

2,572,984

14

2,568,277

12

7,345,781

14

7,568,659

13

NET OPERATING INCOME

(LOSS)

(94,218)

(1)

151,918

1

(462,805)

(1)

1,152,688

2

NON-OPERATING INCOME

AND EXPENSES

Finance costs, net (Notes 4

and 23)

(272,505)

(2)

(249,769)

(1)

(818,904)

(2)

(578,578)

(1)

Share of profit of associates

accounted for using equity

method, net (Notes 4 and 15)

388,246

2

682,801

3

1,059,933

2

1,289,308

2

Interest income

114,560

1

80,640

-

310,047

1

165,594

-

Rent income (Notes 18 and 30)

16,189

-

15,411

-

49,024

-

40,938

-

Dividend income

785,589

4

941,973

5

842,134

2

990,379

2

Other income, others

142,187

1

137,500

1

392,127

1

304,934

1

Gains (losses) on disposals of

property, plant and

equipment

(2,251)

-

(1,946)

-

1,330

-

2,490

-

Gains on disposals of

investment property

75,606

-

28

-

134,576

-

133,442

-

Gains on financial assets or

liabilities at fair value

through profit or loss

(Note 4)

104,081

1

498,458

2

496,856

1

906,038

2

Miscellaneous disbursements

(7,554)

-

(9,917)

-

(25,320)

-

(29,578)

-

Net gains (losses) on foreign

currency exchange (Note 33)

157,459

1

(402,727)

(2)

(148,631)

-

(935,093)

(2)

Total non-operating

income and expenses

1,501,607

8

1,692,452

8

2,293,172

5

2,289,874

4

(Continued)

- 4 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share)

For the Three Months Ended September 30

For the Nine Months Ended September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

PROFIT FROM CONTINUING

OPERATIONS BEFORE TAX

$

1,407,389

7

$

1,844,370

9

$

1,830,367

4

$

3,442,562

6

TAX EXPENSE (Notes 4 and 24)

(183,414)

(1)

(130,754)

(1)

(446,503)

(1)

(640,725)

(1)

PROFIT FROM CONTINUING

OPERATIONS

1,223,975

6

1,713,616

8

1,383,864

3

2,801,837

5

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (Notes 4 and 21)

Components of other

comprehensive income that

will not be reclassified to

profit or loss:

Unrealized gains (losses)

from investments in equity

instruments measured at

fair value through other

comprehensive income

(280,936)

(1)

469,112

2

257,786

1

2,170,509

3

Share of other

comprehensive income of

associates accounted for

using equity method

40,778

-

73,510

1

150,113

-

(44,488)

-

Components of other

comprehensive income that

will be reclassified to profit

or loss:

Exchange differences on

translation

1,327,608

7

1,218,193

6

1,228,553

2

2,587,311

4

Gains on hedging

instruments

(3,996)

-

-

-

(3,996)

-

-

-

Share of other

comprehensive income of

associates accounted for

using equity method

164,233

1

47,050

-

95,809

-

200,903

1

Other comprehensive

income, net

1,247,687

7

1,807,865

9

1,728,265

3

4,914,235

8

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME

$

2,471,662

13

$

3,521,481

17

$

3,112,129

6

$

7,716,072

13

PROFIT, ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Profit, attributable to owners of

parent

$

1,133,821

6

$

1,462,015

7

$

1,327,005

3

$

2,225,534

4

Profit, attributable to

non-controlling interests

90,154

-

251,601

1

56,859

-

576,303

1

$

1,223,975

6

$

1,713,616

8

$

1,383,864

3

$

2,801,837

5

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME,

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Comprehensive income,

attributable to owners of

parent

$

2,149,572

11

$

3,134,128

15

$

2,812,995

5

$

6,833,386

11

Comprehensive income,

attributable to

non-controlling interests

322,090

2

387,353

2

299,134

1

882,686

2

$

2,471,662

13

$

3,521,481

17

$

3,112,129

6

$

7,716,072

13

(Continued)

- 5 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share)

For the Three Months Ended September 30

For the Nine Months Ended September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

EARNINGS PER SHARE

(Note 25)

$

0.68

$

0.88

$

0.80

$

1.34

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.68

$

0.88

$

0.80

$

1.34

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

(With Deloitte & Touche review report dated November 13, 2023)

(Concluded)

- 6 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

Equity Attributable to Owners of Parent

Capital Surplus

Other Equity

Differences

Unrealized Gains

Between

(Losses) on

Consideration

Exchange

Financial Assets

and Carrying

Differences on

Measured at Fair

Amount of

Changes in

Retained Earnings

Translation of

Value Through

Share Capital

Subsidiaries

Ownership

Unappropriated

Foreign

Other

Gains (Losses) on

Shares

Acquired or

Interests in

Consolidation

Retained

Financial

Comprehensive

Hedging

Non-controlling

(In Thousands)

Amount

Disposed

Subsidiaries

Excess

Others

Total

Legal Reserve

Special Reserve

Earnings

Total

Statements

Income

Instruments

Total

Interests

Total Equity

BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2022

1,660,372

$

16,603,715

$

1,778,263

$

1,023,927

$

293,124

$

193,204

$

3,288,518

$

4,429,367

$

4,000,001

$

14,490,398

$

22,919,766

$

(2,185,616 )

$

10,575,017

$

-

$

51,201,400

$

14,604,732

$

65,806,132

Appropriation of 2021 earnings

Legal reserve appropriated

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

465,605

-

(465,605 )

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends of ordinary share

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,490,557 )

(2,490,557 )

-

-

-

(2,490,557 )

-

(2,490,557 )

Reversal of special reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,981 )

4,981

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends distributed by subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,330,944 )

(1,330,944 )

Changes in equity of associates accounted for using equity method

-

-

-

-

-

60,917

60,917

-

-

(11,243 )

(11,243 )

370

-

-

50,044

2,350

52,394

Other changes in capital surplus

-

-

-

-

-

(26 )

(26 )

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(26 )

-

(26 )

Difference between consideration and carrying amount of subsidiaries

acquired or disposed

-

-

85,492

-

-

-

85,492

-

-

-

-

36,905

-

-

122,397

586,200

708,597

Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries

-

-

-

33,718

-

-

33,718

-

-

(1,806 )

(1,806 )

(6,541 )

-

-

25,371

108,824

134,195

Profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,225,534

2,225,534

-

-

-

2,225,534

576,303

2,801,837

Other comprehensive income for the nine months ended September 30,

2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,472,547

2,135,305

-

4,607,852

306,383

4,914,235

Total comprehensive income for the nine months ended September 30,

2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,225,534

2,225,534

2,472,547

2,135,305

-

6,833,386

882,686

7,716,072

Disposal of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value

through other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

200,658

200,658

-

(200,658 )

-

-

-

-

BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

1,660,372

$

16,603,715

$

1,863,755

$

1,057,645

$

293,124

$

254,095

$

3,468,619

$

4,894,972

$

3,995,020

$

13,952,360

$

22,842,352

$

317,665

$

12,509,664

$

-

$

55,742,015

$

14,853,848

$

70,595,863

BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2023

1,660,372

$

16,603,715

$

1,867,508

$

1,052,665

$

293,124

$

245,815

$

3,459,112

$

4,894,972

$

3,995,020

$

13,646,478

$

22,536,470

$

(357,174 )

$

12,394,281

$

-

$

54,636,404

$

14,956,989

$

69,593,393

Appropriation of 2022 earnings

Legal reserve appropriated

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

211,224

-

(211,224 )

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends of ordinary share

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,494,334 )

(1,494,334 )

-

-

-

(1,494,334 )

-

(1,494,334 )

Reversal of special reserve

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,483 )

2,483

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash dividends distributed by subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(559,142 )

(559,142 )

Changes in equity of associates accounted for using equity method

-

-

-

-

-

14,177

14,177

-

-

(1,701 )

(1,701 )

-

-

-

12,476

583

13,059

Other changes in capital surplus

-

-

-

-

-

(18 )

(18 )

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(18 )

-

(18 )

Difference between consideration and carrying amount of subsidiaries

acquired or disposed

-

-

4,000

-

-

-

4,000

-

-

-

-

604

-

-

4,604

26,300

30,904

Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries

-

-

-

273,300

-

-

273,300

-

-

-

-

16,785

-

-

290,085

732,024

1,022,109

Profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,327,005

1,327,005

-

-

-

1,327,005

56,859

1,383,864

Other comprehensive income for the nine months ended September 30,

2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,148,483

339,848

(2,341 )

1,485,990

242,275

1,728,265

Total comprehensive income for the nine months ended September 30,

2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,327,005

1,327,005

1,148,483

339,848

(2,341 )

2,812,995

299,134

3,112,129

Disposal of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value

through other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

30,311

30,311

-

(30,311 )

-

-

-

-

BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

1,660,372

$

16,603,715

$

1,871,508

$

1,325,965

$

293,124

$

259,974

$

3,750,571

$

5,106,196

$

3,992,537

$

13,299,018

$

22,397,751

$

808,698

$

12,703,818

$

(2,341 )

$

56,262,212

$

15,455,888

$

71,718,100

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

(With Deloitte & Touche review report dated November 13, 2023)

- 7 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30

2023

2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, INDIRECT

METHOD

Profit before tax

$ 1,830,367

$ 3,442,562

Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss)

Depreciation and amortization expenses

3,342,605

3,232,066

Expected credit loss (gain)

33,658

(22,967)

Net gain on financial assets or liabilities at fair value through profit

or loss

(496,856)

(906,038)

Finance costs

818,904

578,578

Interest income

(310,047)

(165,594)

Dividend income

(842,134)

(990,379)

Share-based payments

4,377

9,131

Share of profit of associates accounted for using equity method

(1,059,933)

(1,289,308)

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(1,330)

(2,490)

Gain on disposal of investment properties

(134,576)

(133,442)

Gain on disposal of investments

(64)

-

Reversal of impairment loss on non-financial assets

(6,477)

-

Write-downs of inventories (reversed)

(50,403)

18,077

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

(51,976)

1,038,379

Loss arising from changes in fair value less costs to sell of biological

assets

295

970

Loss (gain) from lease modification

516

(48)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Decrease in current financial assets at fair value through profit or

loss, mandatorily measured at fair value

137,249

3,032,290

Decrease in notes receivable, net

397,312

1,948,492

Decrease in accounts receivable, net

818,429

841,347

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable due from related parties,

net

(39,187)

16,800

Decrease in current inventories

619,991

265,538

Increase in current biological assets

(125,917)

(64,397)

Decrease (increase) in prepayments

221,379

(274,310)

Decrease (increase) in other current assets, others

(105,334)

477,770

Decrease in financial liabilities held for trading

(150,897)

(244,425)

Increase (decrease) in current contract liabilities

25,427

(42,715)

Decrease in notes and accounts payable

(1,070,095)

(2,157,607)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable to related parties

(50,575)

55,807

Decrease in other payable, others

(133,908)

(520,730)

Decrease in other current liabilities, others

(116,108)

(302,845)

Decrease in net defined benefit liability, non-current

(71,886)

(88,519)

Cash inflow generated from operations

3,432,806

7,751,993

Interest received

301,927

167,185

Dividends received

1,679,649

1,581,326

(Continued)

- 8 -

YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30

2023

2022

Interest paid

$

(834,250)

$

(572,979)

Income taxes paid

(699,967)

(1,637,344)

Net cash flows generated from operating activities

3,880,165

7,290,181

CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

(1,494,685)

(416,527)

Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

11,147

116,452

Decrease in financial assets at amortized cost

82,222

803,273

Acquisition of investments accounted for using equity method

(9,278)

-

Proceeds from disposal of investments accounted for using equity

method

10,348

-

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(2,594,874)

(3,031,584)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

30,477

16,354

Acquisition of use-of-right assets

(71,844)

-

Acquisition of investment properties

(278,976)

-

Proceeds from disposal of investment properties

222,803

222,983

Decrease (increase) in other financial assets

330,505

(492,725)

Increase in other non-current assets, others

(67,100)

(55,247)

Net cash flows used in investing activities

(3,829,255)

(2,837,021)

CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) FINANCING

ACTIVITIES

Net increase (decrease) in current borrowings

2,649,692

(670,368)

Increase in short-term notes and bills payable

16,487,635

1,722,061

Proceeds from (repayments of) long-term debt

(17,666,142)

122,546

Payments of lease liabilities

(208,505)

(167,534)

Increase (decrease) in other non-current liabilities, others

1,600

(76,860)

Cash dividends paid

(1,494,334)

(2,490,557)

Change in non-controlling interests

499,323

(439,206)

Overdue dividends paid

(18)

(26)

Net cash flows generated from (used in) financing activities

269,251

(1,999,944)

EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS

303,988

432,682

(Continued)

- 9 -

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

YFY Inc. published this content on 03 January 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2024 06:52:47 UTC.