YFY Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Statements for the
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and Independent Auditors' Review Report
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT
The Board of Directors and Shareholders
YFY Inc.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of YFY Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") as of September 30, 2023 and 2022, the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.
Scope of Review
Except as explained in the following paragraph, we conducted our reviews in accordance with the Standards on Review Engagements of the Republic of China 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Basis for Qualified Conclusion
As disclosed in Notes 14 and 15 to the consolidated financial statements, the financial statements of some non-significant subsidiaries and investments accounted for using the equity method included in the consolidated financial statements referred to in the first paragraph were not reviewed. As of September 30, 2023 and 2022, the combined total assets of these non-significant subsidiaries were NT$28,190,026 thousand and NT$34,054,389 thousand, respectively, representing 20% and 24%, respectively, of the consolidated total assets, and the combined total liabilities of these non-significant subsidiaries were NT$8,162,007 thousand and NT$10,045,139 thousand, respectively, representing 12% and 14%, respectively, of the consolidated total liabilities; for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, the amounts of combined comprehensive income of these non-significant subsidiaries were a gain of NT$441,113 thousand, a gain of NT$953,590 thousand, a gain of NT$476,819 thousand and a gain of NT$1,634,331 thousand, respectively, representing 18%, 27%, 15% and 21%, respectively, of the consolidated total comprehensive income. As of September 30, 2023 and 2022, the carrying amounts of the above mentioned investments accounted for using the equity method were NT$132,201 thousand and NT$140,577 thousand, respectively; for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023
and 2022, the amounts of comprehensive income (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method were a loss of NT$914 thousand and a loss of NT$3,821 thousand, a loss of NT$4,920 thousand and a loss of NT$19,338 thousand, respectively.
Qualified Conclusion
Based on our reviews, except for the adjustments, if any, as might have been determined to be necessary had the financial statements of the non-significant subsidiaries and investments accounted for using the equity method as described in the preceding paragraph been reviewed, nothing has come to our attention that has caused us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of September 30, 2023 and 2022, its consolidated financial performance for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.
The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Chih-Ming Shao and Hui-Min Huang.
Deloitte & Touche
Taipei, Taiwan
Republic of China
November 13, 2023
Notice to Readers
The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in the Republic of China and not those of any other jurisdictions. The standards, procedures and practices to review such consolidated financial statements are those generally applied in the Republic of China.
For the convenience of readers, the independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been translated into English from the original Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements shall prevail.
YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
ASSETS
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
CURRENT ASSETS (Note 4)
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6)
$
9,322,412
7
$
8,698,263
6
$
9,419,988
7
Current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7)
1,299,726
1
914,843
1
1,167,703
1
Current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 8
and 30)
9,197,256
7
7,967,004
6
8,228,024
6
Current financial assets at amortized cost (Note 9)
3,271,117
2
3,045,337
2
2,472,484
2
Notes receivable, net (Notes 11, 22 and 31)
2,564,769
2
2,842,143
2
2,777,214
2
Accounts receivable, net (Notes 11 and 22)
11,632,002
8
12,120,124
9
13,114,759
9
Accounts receivable due from related parties, net (Notes 22 and 30)
103,417
-
64,230
-
54,603
-
Current inventories (Note 12)
11,481,565
8
11,872,315
8
11,814,691
8
Current biological assets (Note 13)
3,446,486
2
3,255,711
2
3,353,409
2
Prepayments
2,021,174
1
2,198,126
2
1,874,953
1
Other current financial assets (Note 31)
528,004
-
827,945
1
910,648
1
Other current assets, others (Note 30)
1,081,915
1
651,794
-
882,424
1
Total current assets
55,949,843
39
54,457,835
39
56,070,900
40
NON-CURRENT ASSETS (Note 4)
Non-current financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7)
117,095
-
-
-
-
-
Non-current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 8
and 30)
18,652,437
13
18,132,758
13
17,860,902
13
Non-current financial assets at amortized cost (Note 9)
1,691,428
1
1,918,107
1
1,542,825
1
Investments accounted for using equity method (Note 15)
7,953,021
6
7,466,226
5
7,014,549
5
Property, plant and equipment (Notes 16, 30 and 31)
48,842,245
34
49,015,451
35
48,978,209
35
Right-of-use assets (Notes 17 and 31)
2,324,413
2
2,097,384
2
2,120,637
1
Investment property, net (Notes 16, 18 and 30)
4,127,319
3
3,958,773
3
3,988,355
3
Goodwill
546,648
-
521,064
-
538,380
-
Deferred tax assets
324,022
-
305,525
-
316,870
-
Prepayments for business facilities (Note 16)
947,114
1
712,614
1
1,118,612
1
Net defined benefit asset, non-current (Note 20)
644,938
1
576,233
1
801,936
1
Other non-current assets, others (Note 31)
329,133
-
310,354
-
309,540
-
Total non-current assets
86,499,813
61
85,014,489
61
84,590,815
60
TOTAL ASSETS
$
142,449,656
100
$
139,472,324
100
$
140,661,715
100
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES (Note 4)
Current borrowings (Notes 19 and 31)
$
11,526,708
8
$
8,812,071
7
$
9,639,792
7
Short-term notes and bills payable (Note 19)
19,210,751
14
2,723,116
2
11,018,218
8
Current financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (Note 7)
10,096
-
45,843
-
23,664
-
Current contract liabilities (Note 22)
531,926
-
496,039
-
504,306
-
Notes and accounts payable
9,967,475
7
10,759,751
8
11,201,540
8
Accounts payable to related parties (Note 30)
60,295
-
110,870
-
112,819
-
Other payables, others (Note 16)
4,218,738
3
4,124,484
3
3,999,848
3
Current tax liabilities
341,290
-
484,546
-
609,496
1
Current lease liabilities (Note 17)
270,116
-
203,868
-
200,680
-
Long-term liabilities, current portion (Notes 19 and 31)
-
-
-
-
300,000
-
Other current liabilities, others (Notes 10 and 30)
1,284,893
1
1,237,851
1
1,458,974
1
Total current liabilities
47,422,288
33
28,998,439
21
39,069,337
28
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES (Note 4)
Non-current portion of non-current borrowings (Notes 19 and 31)
18,678,420
13
36,344,562
26
26,401,705
19
Deferred tax liabilities
3,570,960
3
3,565,188
3
3,610,923
3
Non-current lease liabilities (Note 17)
610,182
1
514,916
-
509,894
-
Net defined benefit liability, non-current (Note 20)
4,633
-
7,814
-
39,662
-
Other non-current liabilities, others
445,073
-
448,012
-
434,331
-
Total non-current liabilities
23,309,268
17
40,880,492
29
30,996,515
22
Total liabilities
70,731,556
50
69,878,931
50
70,065,852
50
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT (Notes 4, 21 and 26)
Share capital
16,603,715
12
16,603,715
12
16,603,715
12
Capital surplus
3,750,571
2
3,459,112
2
3,468,619
3
Retained earnings
22,397,751
16
22,536,470
16
22,842,352
16
Other equity interest
13,510,175
9
12,037,107
9
12,827,329
9
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
56,262,212
39
54,636,404
39
55,742,015
40
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
15,455,888
11
14,956,989
11
14,853,848
10
Total equity
71,718,100
50
69,593,393
50
70,595,863
50
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
142,449,656
100
$
139,472,324
100
$
140,661,715
100
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
(With Deloitte & Touche review report dated November 13, 2023)
YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share)
For the Three Months Ended September 30
For the Nine Months Ended September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
OPERATING REVENUE
(Notes 4, 22 and 30)
Net sales revenue
$ 16,330,319
88
$ 17,847,395
87
$ 47,957,807
89
$ 52,441,494
87
Other operating revenue, net
2,155,708
12
2,557,122
13
6,183,791
11
7,844,788
13
Total operating revenue
18,486,027
100
20,404,517
100
54,141,598
100
60,286,282
100
OPERATING COSTS (Notes 12,
23 and 30)
Cost of sales
14,347,433
78
15,761,569
77
42,555,126
78
45,617,604
75
Other operating costs
1,659,525
9
1,922,739
10
4,703,201
9
5,946,361
10
Total operating costs
16,006,958
87
17,684,308
87
47,258,327
87
51,563,965
85
LOSSES ON CHANGES IN
FAIR VALUE LESS COSTS
TO SELL OF BIOLOGICAL
ASSETS (Notes 4 and 13)
(303)
-
(14)
-
(295)
-
(970)
-
GROSS PROFIT FROM
OPERATIONS
2,478,766
13
2,720,195
13
6,882,976
13
8,721,347
15
OPERATING EXPENSES
(Notes 23 and 30)
Selling expenses
1,451,103
8
1,437,530
7
4,079,372
8
4,296,025
7
Administrative expenses
978,824
5
971,588
4
2,863,342
5
2,812,796
5
Research and development
expenses
143,057
1
159,159
1
403,067
1
459,838
1
Total operating expenses
2,572,984
14
2,568,277
12
7,345,781
14
7,568,659
13
NET OPERATING INCOME
(LOSS)
(94,218)
(1)
151,918
1
(462,805)
(1)
1,152,688
2
NON-OPERATING INCOME
AND EXPENSES
Finance costs, net (Notes 4
and 23)
(272,505)
(2)
(249,769)
(1)
(818,904)
(2)
(578,578)
(1)
Share of profit of associates
accounted for using equity
method, net (Notes 4 and 15)
388,246
2
682,801
3
1,059,933
2
1,289,308
2
Interest income
114,560
1
80,640
-
310,047
1
165,594
-
Rent income (Notes 18 and 30)
16,189
-
15,411
-
49,024
-
40,938
-
Dividend income
785,589
4
941,973
5
842,134
2
990,379
2
Other income, others
142,187
1
137,500
1
392,127
1
304,934
1
Gains (losses) on disposals of
property, plant and
equipment
(2,251)
-
(1,946)
-
1,330
-
2,490
-
Gains on disposals of
investment property
75,606
-
28
-
134,576
-
133,442
-
Gains on financial assets or
liabilities at fair value
through profit or loss
(Note 4)
104,081
1
498,458
2
496,856
1
906,038
2
Miscellaneous disbursements
(7,554)
-
(9,917)
-
(25,320)
-
(29,578)
-
Net gains (losses) on foreign
currency exchange (Note 33)
157,459
1
(402,727)
(2)
(148,631)
-
(935,093)
(2)
Total non-operating
income and expenses
1,501,607
8
1,692,452
8
2,293,172
5
2,289,874
4
YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share)
For the Three Months Ended September 30
For the Nine Months Ended September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
PROFIT FROM CONTINUING
OPERATIONS BEFORE TAX
$
1,407,389
7
$
1,844,370
9
$
1,830,367
4
$
3,442,562
6
TAX EXPENSE (Notes 4 and 24)
(183,414)
(1)
(130,754)
(1)
(446,503)
(1)
(640,725)
(1)
PROFIT FROM CONTINUING
OPERATIONS
1,223,975
6
1,713,616
8
1,383,864
3
2,801,837
5
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME (Notes 4 and 21)
Components of other
comprehensive income that
will not be reclassified to
profit or loss:
Unrealized gains (losses)
from investments in equity
instruments measured at
fair value through other
comprehensive income
(280,936)
(1)
469,112
2
257,786
1
2,170,509
3
Share of other
comprehensive income of
associates accounted for
using equity method
40,778
-
73,510
1
150,113
-
(44,488)
-
Components of other
comprehensive income that
will be reclassified to profit
or loss:
Exchange differences on
translation
1,327,608
7
1,218,193
6
1,228,553
2
2,587,311
4
Gains on hedging
instruments
(3,996)
-
-
-
(3,996)
-
-
-
Share of other
comprehensive income of
associates accounted for
using equity method
164,233
1
47,050
-
95,809
-
200,903
1
Other comprehensive
income, net
1,247,687
7
1,807,865
9
1,728,265
3
4,914,235
8
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME
$
2,471,662
13
$
3,521,481
17
$
3,112,129
6
$
7,716,072
13
PROFIT, ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Profit, attributable to owners of
parent
$
1,133,821
6
$
1,462,015
7
$
1,327,005
3
$
2,225,534
4
Profit, attributable to
non-controlling interests
90,154
-
251,601
1
56,859
-
576,303
1
$
1,223,975
6
$
1,713,616
8
$
1,383,864
3
$
2,801,837
5
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME,
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Comprehensive income,
attributable to owners of
parent
$
2,149,572
11
$
3,134,128
15
$
2,812,995
5
$
6,833,386
11
Comprehensive income,
attributable to
non-controlling interests
322,090
2
387,353
2
299,134
1
882,686
2
$
2,471,662
13
$
3,521,481
17
$
3,112,129
6
$
7,716,072
13
YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share)
For the Three Months Ended September 30
For the Nine Months Ended September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
EARNINGS PER SHARE
(Note 25)
$
0.68
$
0.88
$
0.80
$
1.34
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.68
$
0.88
$
0.80
$
1.34
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
(With Deloitte & Touche review report dated November 13, 2023)
YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
Equity Attributable to Owners of Parent
Capital Surplus
Other Equity
Differences
Unrealized Gains
Between
(Losses) on
Consideration
Exchange
Financial Assets
and Carrying
Differences on
Measured at Fair
Amount of
Changes in
Retained Earnings
Translation of
Value Through
Share Capital
Subsidiaries
Ownership
Unappropriated
Foreign
Other
Gains (Losses) on
Shares
Acquired or
Interests in
Consolidation
Retained
Financial
Comprehensive
Hedging
Non-controlling
(In Thousands)
Amount
Disposed
Subsidiaries
Excess
Others
Total
Legal Reserve
Special Reserve
Earnings
Total
Statements
Income
Instruments
Total
Interests
Total Equity
BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2022
1,660,372
$
16,603,715
$
1,778,263
$
1,023,927
$
293,124
$
193,204
$
3,288,518
$
4,429,367
$
4,000,001
$
14,490,398
$
22,919,766
$
(2,185,616 )
$
10,575,017
$
-
$
51,201,400
$
14,604,732
$
65,806,132
Appropriation of 2021 earnings
Legal reserve appropriated
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
465,605
-
(465,605 )
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends of ordinary share
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,490,557 )
(2,490,557 )
-
-
-
(2,490,557 )
-
(2,490,557 )
Reversal of special reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,981 )
4,981
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends distributed by subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,330,944 )
(1,330,944 )
Changes in equity of associates accounted for using equity method
-
-
-
-
-
60,917
60,917
-
-
(11,243 )
(11,243 )
370
-
-
50,044
2,350
52,394
Other changes in capital surplus
-
-
-
-
-
(26 )
(26 )
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(26 )
-
(26 )
Difference between consideration and carrying amount of subsidiaries
acquired or disposed
-
-
85,492
-
-
-
85,492
-
-
-
-
36,905
-
-
122,397
586,200
708,597
Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries
-
-
-
33,718
-
-
33,718
-
-
(1,806 )
(1,806 )
(6,541 )
-
-
25,371
108,824
134,195
Profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,225,534
2,225,534
-
-
-
2,225,534
576,303
2,801,837
Other comprehensive income for the nine months ended September 30,
2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,472,547
2,135,305
-
4,607,852
306,383
4,914,235
Total comprehensive income for the nine months ended September 30,
2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,225,534
2,225,534
2,472,547
2,135,305
-
6,833,386
882,686
7,716,072
Disposal of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value
through other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
200,658
200,658
-
(200,658 )
-
-
-
-
BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
1,660,372
$
16,603,715
$
1,863,755
$
1,057,645
$
293,124
$
254,095
$
3,468,619
$
4,894,972
$
3,995,020
$
13,952,360
$
22,842,352
$
317,665
$
12,509,664
$
-
$
55,742,015
$
14,853,848
$
70,595,863
BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2023
1,660,372
$
16,603,715
$
1,867,508
$
1,052,665
$
293,124
$
245,815
$
3,459,112
$
4,894,972
$
3,995,020
$
13,646,478
$
22,536,470
$
(357,174 )
$
12,394,281
$
-
$
54,636,404
$
14,956,989
$
69,593,393
Appropriation of 2022 earnings
Legal reserve appropriated
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
211,224
-
(211,224 )
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends of ordinary share
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,494,334 )
(1,494,334 )
-
-
-
(1,494,334 )
-
(1,494,334 )
Reversal of special reserve
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,483 )
2,483
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash dividends distributed by subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(559,142 )
(559,142 )
Changes in equity of associates accounted for using equity method
-
-
-
-
-
14,177
14,177
-
-
(1,701 )
(1,701 )
-
-
-
12,476
583
13,059
Other changes in capital surplus
-
-
-
-
-
(18 )
(18 )
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(18 )
-
(18 )
Difference between consideration and carrying amount of subsidiaries
acquired or disposed
-
-
4,000
-
-
-
4,000
-
-
-
-
604
-
-
4,604
26,300
30,904
Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries
-
-
-
273,300
-
-
273,300
-
-
-
-
16,785
-
-
290,085
732,024
1,022,109
Profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,327,005
1,327,005
-
-
-
1,327,005
56,859
1,383,864
Other comprehensive income for the nine months ended September 30,
2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,148,483
339,848
(2,341 )
1,485,990
242,275
1,728,265
Total comprehensive income for the nine months ended September 30,
2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,327,005
1,327,005
1,148,483
339,848
(2,341 )
2,812,995
299,134
3,112,129
Disposal of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value
through other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
30,311
30,311
-
(30,311 )
-
-
-
-
BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
1,660,372
$
16,603,715
$
1,871,508
$
1,325,965
$
293,124
$
259,974
$
3,750,571
$
5,106,196
$
3,992,537
$
13,299,018
$
22,397,751
$
808,698
$
12,703,818
$
(2,341 )
$
56,262,212
$
15,455,888
$
71,718,100
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
(With Deloitte & Touche review report dated November 13, 2023)
YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, INDIRECT
METHOD
Profit before tax
$ 1,830,367
$ 3,442,562
Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss)
Depreciation and amortization expenses
3,342,605
3,232,066
Expected credit loss (gain)
33,658
(22,967)
Net gain on financial assets or liabilities at fair value through profit
or loss
(496,856)
(906,038)
Finance costs
818,904
578,578
Interest income
(310,047)
(165,594)
Dividend income
(842,134)
(990,379)
Share-based payments
4,377
9,131
Share of profit of associates accounted for using equity method
(1,059,933)
(1,289,308)
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(1,330)
(2,490)
Gain on disposal of investment properties
(134,576)
(133,442)
Gain on disposal of investments
(64)
-
Reversal of impairment loss on non-financial assets
(6,477)
-
Write-downs of inventories (reversed)
(50,403)
18,077
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
(51,976)
1,038,379
Loss arising from changes in fair value less costs to sell of biological
assets
295
970
Loss (gain) from lease modification
516
(48)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Decrease in current financial assets at fair value through profit or
loss, mandatorily measured at fair value
137,249
3,032,290
Decrease in notes receivable, net
397,312
1,948,492
Decrease in accounts receivable, net
818,429
841,347
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable due from related parties,
net
(39,187)
16,800
Decrease in current inventories
619,991
265,538
Increase in current biological assets
(125,917)
(64,397)
Decrease (increase) in prepayments
221,379
(274,310)
Decrease (increase) in other current assets, others
(105,334)
477,770
Decrease in financial liabilities held for trading
(150,897)
(244,425)
Increase (decrease) in current contract liabilities
25,427
(42,715)
Decrease in notes and accounts payable
(1,070,095)
(2,157,607)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable to related parties
(50,575)
55,807
Decrease in other payable, others
(133,908)
(520,730)
Decrease in other current liabilities, others
(116,108)
(302,845)
Decrease in net defined benefit liability, non-current
(71,886)
(88,519)
Cash inflow generated from operations
3,432,806
7,751,993
Interest received
301,927
167,185
Dividends received
1,679,649
1,581,326
YFY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30
2023
2022
Interest paid
$
(834,250)
$
(572,979)
Income taxes paid
(699,967)
(1,637,344)
Net cash flows generated from operating activities
3,880,165
7,290,181
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
(1,494,685)
(416,527)
Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
11,147
116,452
Decrease in financial assets at amortized cost
82,222
803,273
Acquisition of investments accounted for using equity method
(9,278)
-
Proceeds from disposal of investments accounted for using equity
method
10,348
-
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(2,594,874)
(3,031,584)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
30,477
16,354
Acquisition of use-of-right assets
(71,844)
-
Acquisition of investment properties
(278,976)
-
Proceeds from disposal of investment properties
222,803
222,983
Decrease (increase) in other financial assets
330,505
(492,725)
Increase in other non-current assets, others
(67,100)
(55,247)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(3,829,255)
(2,837,021)
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM (USED IN) FINANCING
ACTIVITIES
Net increase (decrease) in current borrowings
2,649,692
(670,368)
Increase in short-term notes and bills payable
16,487,635
1,722,061
Proceeds from (repayments of) long-term debt
(17,666,142)
122,546
Payments of lease liabilities
(208,505)
(167,534)
Increase (decrease) in other non-current liabilities, others
1,600
(76,860)
Cash dividends paid
(1,494,334)
(2,490,557)
Change in non-controlling interests
499,323
(439,206)
Overdue dividends paid
(18)
(26)
Net cash flows generated from (used in) financing activities
269,251
(1,999,944)
EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH
EQUIVALENTS
303,988
432,682
