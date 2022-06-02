YFY : Announced by YFY Inc. on behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd., the new directors were elected
06/02/2022 | 08:22am EDT
Provided by: YFY Inc.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/02
Time of announcement
20:06:38
Subject
Announced by YFY Inc. on behalf of Arizon RFID
Technology Co., Ltd., the new directors were elected
Date of events
2022/05/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/18
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):
independent director, natural-person director, natural-person supervisor
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
1.Director: Felix Ho
2.Director: Bing-Yi Lin
3.Director: Hong Shi Wen
4.Director: Yong Hen Chen
5.Director: Ron Zon Chien
6.Director: Wan Juan Lin
7.Independent Director: Xu Hai
8.Independent Director: Xiao Ming Zhen
9.Independent Director: Hai Ying Zhen
10.Supervisor: Guo Tang Yin
11.Supervisor: Yuan Pei Zhang
12.Supervisor: Qiu Yue Xia
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
1.Director: Felix Ho/Chairman of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.
2.Director: Bing-Yi Lin/Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.
3.Director: Hong Shi Wen/Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.
4.Director: Yong Hen Chen/Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.
5.Director: Ron Zon Chien/Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.
6.Director: Wan Juan Lin/Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.
7.Independent Director: Xu Hai/
Independent Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.
8.Independent Director: Xiao Ming Zhen/
Independent Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.
9.Independent Director: Hai Ying Zhen/
Independent Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.
10.Supervisor: Guo Tang Yin/
Supervisor of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.
11.Supervisor: Yuan Pei Zhang/
Supervisor of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.
12.Supervisor: Qiu Yue Xia/
Supervisor of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
1.Director: Felix Ho
2.Director: Bing-Yi Lin
3.Director: Hong Shi Wen
4.Director: Lin En Chou
5.Direc:Wan Juan Lin
6.Supervisor: Zhi Qing Min
7.Supervisor: Kuan Yu Lin
8.Supervisor: Qiu Yue Xia
6.Resume of the new position holder:
1.Director: Felix Ho/Chairman of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.
2.Director: Bing-Yi Lin/Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.
3.Director: Hong Shi Wen/Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.
4.Direor: Lin En Chou/GM of Transcend Optronics(Yangzhou)
5.Director: Wan Juan Lin/Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.
6.Supervisor: Zhi Qing Min/YFY Paradigm Investment Co., Ltd.
7.Supervisor: Kuan Yu Lin/CFO of Arizon RFID Technology(Cayman) Co., Ltd.
8.Supervisor: Qiu Yue Xia/Supervisor of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expire
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:0 shares
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/04/23~2022/05/18
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/18
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None