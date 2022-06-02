YFY : Announced by YFY Inc. on behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd., the new directors were elected

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/18 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): independent director, natural-person director, natural-person supervisor 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: 1.Director: Felix Ho 2.Director: Bing-Yi Lin 3.Director: Hong Shi Wen 4.Director: Yong Hen Chen 5.Director: Ron Zon Chien 6.Director: Wan Juan Lin 7.Independent Director: Xu Hai 8.Independent Director: Xiao Ming Zhen 9.Independent Director: Hai Ying Zhen 10.Supervisor: Guo Tang Yin 11.Supervisor: Yuan Pei Zhang 12.Supervisor: Qiu Yue Xia 4.Resume of the previous position holder: 1.Director: Felix Ho/Chairman of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd. 2.Director: Bing-Yi Lin/Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd. 3.Director: Hong Shi Wen/Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd. 4.Director: Yong Hen Chen/Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd. 5.Director: Ron Zon Chien/Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd. 6.Director: Wan Juan Lin/Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd. 7.Independent Director: Xu Hai/ Independent Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd. 8.Independent Director: Xiao Ming Zhen/ Independent Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd. 9.Independent Director: Hai Ying Zhen/ Independent Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd. 10.Supervisor: Guo Tang Yin/ Supervisor of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd. 11.Supervisor: Yuan Pei Zhang/ Supervisor of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd. 12.Supervisor: Qiu Yue Xia/ Supervisor of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: 1.Director: Felix Ho 2.Director: Bing-Yi Lin 3.Director: Hong Shi Wen 4.Director: Lin En Chou 5.Direc:Wan Juan Lin 6.Supervisor: Zhi Qing Min 7.Supervisor: Kuan Yu Lin 8.Supervisor: Qiu Yue Xia 6.Resume of the new position holder: 1.Director: Felix Ho/Chairman of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd. 2.Director: Bing-Yi Lin/Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd. 3.Director: Hong Shi Wen/Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd. 4.Direor: Lin En Chou/GM of Transcend Optronics(Yangzhou) 5.Director: Wan Juan Lin/Director of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd. 6.Supervisor: Zhi Qing Min/YFY Paradigm Investment Co., Ltd. 7.Supervisor: Kuan Yu Lin/CFO of Arizon RFID Technology(Cayman) Co., Ltd. 8.Supervisor: Qiu Yue Xia/Supervisor of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expire 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/04/23~2022/05/18 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/05/18 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:N/A 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None