YFY : On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd., YFY In. announced the major resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders'Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/18 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:None 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: (1)The amendment proposal of its articles of incorporation 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: (1)Ratification of the 2021 annual financial statement. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: (1)Ratification on the new elections of the Company's 2nd term of directors and supervisors. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approved proposal of the transactions with related-party of 2021and the budget of transactions with related-party of 2022. (2)Approved proposal of adopting self-owned idle cash utilization management. (3)Approved proposal of abrogation of independent directors system. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None