YFY : On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd., YFY In. announced the major resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders'Meeting.
06/02/2022 | 08:22am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: YFY Inc.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/02
Time of announcement
20:04:42
Subject
On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.,
YFY In. announced the major resolutions of 2022 Annual
General Shareholders'Meeting.
Date of events
2022/05/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/18
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:None
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
(1)The amendment proposal of its articles of incorporation
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
(1)Ratification of the 2021 annual financial statement.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:
(1)Ratification on the new elections of the Company's 2nd term of directors
and supervisors.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approved proposal of the transactions with related-party of 2021and the
budget of transactions with related-party of 2022.
(2)Approved proposal of adopting self-owned idle cash utilization management.
(3)Approved proposal of abrogation of independent directors system.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None