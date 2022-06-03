YFY : On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd., YFY Inc. announced major resolutions of the 2022 Extraordinary General Shareholders'meeting.
06/03/2022 | 12:42am EDT
Provided by: YFY Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/03
Time of announcement
12:33:55
Subject
On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.,
YFY Inc. announced major resolutions of the 2022
Extraordinary General Shareholders'meeting.
Date of events
2022/06/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/06/03
2.Important resolutions:
(1) Approved the proposal of appointment of JiangSu DongHeng CPA firm to
provide the auditing service to The Company in 2022 and the remuneration
(2) Approved the proposal of the 2022 remuneration of directors
(3) Approved the proposal of the 2022 remuneration of supervisors
3.Any other matters that need to be specified: None