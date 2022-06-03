YFY : On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd., YFY Inc. announced major resolutions of the 2022 Extraordinary General Shareholders'meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/06/03 2.Important resolutions: (1) Approved the proposal of appointment of JiangSu DongHeng CPA firm to provide the auditing service to The Company in 2022 and the remuneration (2) Approved the proposal of the 2022 remuneration of directors (3) Approved the proposal of the 2022 remuneration of supervisors 3.Any other matters that need to be specified: None