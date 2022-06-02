YFY : On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd., YFY Inc. announced the Board's resolution of convening the 2022 Annual General Shareholders'Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/28 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/18 3.Shareholders meeting location: 15F., No.51, Sec.2 , Chongqing S. Rd., Taipei, Taiwan 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (1) Proposal of 2022 annual financial budget report. 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (1) Proposal of the 2021 annual financial report. (2) Proposal of the transactions with related-party of 2021 and the budget of transactions with related-party of 2022. (3) Proposal of adopting self-owned idle cash utilization management. (4) Proposal for company's earning distribution of 2021 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:None 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: (1) Election of the Company's directors and supervisors. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals: (1) Proposal of amendment of articles of incorporation (2) Proposal of abrogation of independent directors system. 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions: Extemporary Motions 10.Book closure starting date: 2022/04/19 11.Book closure ending date: 2022/05/18 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: None