YFY : On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd., YFY Inc. announced the Board's resolution of convening the 2022 Annual General Shareholders'Meeting
06/02/2022 | 08:22am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: YFY Inc.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/02
Time of announcement
20:03:30
Subject
On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.,
YFY Inc. announced the Board's resolution of convening
the 2022 Annual General Shareholders'Meeting
Date of events
2022/04/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/28
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/05/18
3.Shareholders meeting location:
15F., No.51, Sec.2 , Chongqing S. Rd., Taipei, Taiwan
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1) Proposal of 2022 annual financial budget report.
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1) Proposal of the 2021 annual financial report.
(2) Proposal of the transactions with related-party of 2021 and the budget
of transactions with related-party of 2022.
(3) Proposal of adopting self-owned idle cash utilization management.
(4) Proposal for company's earning distribution of 2021
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:None
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
(1) Election of the Company's directors and supervisors.
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
(1) Proposal of amendment of articles of incorporation
(2) Proposal of abrogation of independent directors system.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:
Extemporary Motions
10.Book closure starting date: 2022/04/19
11.Book closure ending date: 2022/05/18
12.Any other matters that need to be specified: None