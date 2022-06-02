Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. YFY Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1907   TW0001907004

YFY INC.

(1907)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-31
28.20 TWD   -1.91%
08:22aYFY : On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd, announced the Board's resolution for convening 2022 Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
08:22aYFY : Announced by YFY Inc. on behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd., the new directors were elected
PU
08:22aYFY : On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd., YFY In. announced the major resolutions of 2022 Annual General Shareholders'Meeting.
PU
YFY : On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd, YFY Inc. announced the Board's resolution on appointment of chairman, vice chairman, and general manger.

06/02/2022 | 08:22am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YFY Inc.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/06/02 Time of announcement 20:07:15
Subject 
 On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd,
YFY Inc. announced the Board's resolution on appointment
of chairman, vice chairman, and general manger.
Date of events 2022/05/19 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/05/19
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
chairman, vice chairman and general manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Felix Ho
Bing-Yi Lin
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Felix Ho/Chairman of Arizon RFID Technology Co.,Ltd.
Bing-Yi Lin/ Vice chairman and concurrently as general manager
             of Arizon RFID Technology Co.,Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Felix Ho
Bing-Yi Lin
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Felix Ho/Chairman of Arizon RFID Technology Co.,Ltd.
Bing-Yi Lin/ Vice chairman and concurrently as general manager
             of Arizon RFID Technology Co.,Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment: 2022/05/19
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

YFY Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 12:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
