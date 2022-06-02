YFY : On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd, YFY Inc. announced the Board's resolution on appointment of chairman, vice chairman, and general manger.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/05/19 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): chairman, vice chairman and general manager 3.Name of the previous position holder: Felix Ho Bing-Yi Lin 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Felix Ho/Chairman of Arizon RFID Technology Co.,Ltd. Bing-Yi Lin/ Vice chairman and concurrently as general manager of Arizon RFID Technology Co.,Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder: Felix Ho Bing-Yi Lin 6.Resume of the new position holder: Felix Ho/Chairman of Arizon RFID Technology Co.,Ltd. Bing-Yi Lin/ Vice chairman and concurrently as general manager of Arizon RFID Technology Co.,Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:term expired 9.Effective date of the new appointment: 2022/05/19 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None