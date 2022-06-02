YFY : On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd, YFY Inc. announced the Board's resolution on appointment of chairman, vice chairman, and general manger.
06/02/2022 | 08:22am EDT
Provided by: YFY Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/06/02
Time of announcement
20:07:15
On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd,
YFY Inc. announced the Board's resolution on appointment
of chairman, vice chairman, and general manger.
2022/05/19
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/05/19
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
chairman, vice chairman and general manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Felix Ho
Bing-Yi Lin
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Felix Ho/Chairman of Arizon RFID Technology Co.,Ltd.
Bing-Yi Lin/ Vice chairman and concurrently as general manager
of Arizon RFID Technology Co.,Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Felix Ho
Bing-Yi Lin
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Felix Ho/Chairman of Arizon RFID Technology Co.,Ltd.
Bing-Yi Lin/ Vice chairman and concurrently as general manager
of Arizon RFID Technology Co.,Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:term expired
9.Effective date of the new appointment: 2022/05/19
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None