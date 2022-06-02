|
YFY : On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd., YFY Inc. announced the Board's resolution on not distributing dividends.
Provided by: YFY Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/02
Time of announcement
20:02:15
Subject
On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd.,
YFY Inc. announced the Board's resolution on not
distributing dividends.
Date of events
2022/04/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/28
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Not distributing dividends
3.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
Disclaimer
YFY Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 12:21:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|Sales 2022
|
75 533 M
2 583 M
2 583 M
|Net income 2022
|
1 189 M
40,7 M
40,7 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|39,7x
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
|
46 822 M
1 601 M
1 601 M
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|0,62x
|EV / Sales 2023
|
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|61,7%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends YFY INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|28,20 TWD
|Average target price
|22,00 TWD
|Spread / Average Target
|-22,0%