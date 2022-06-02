YFY : On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd, announced the Board's resolution for convening 2022 Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting.
06/02/2022 | 08:22am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: YFY Inc.
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/06/02
Time of announcement
20:08:42
Subject
On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd,
announced the Board's resolution for convening 2022
Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events
2022/05/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/05/19
2.Special shareholders meeting date:2022/06/03
3.Special shareholders meeting location:
15F., No.51, Sec.2 , Chongqing S.Rd., Taipei, Taiwan
4.Cause for convening the meeting(1)Reported matters:None
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:None
6.Cause for convening the meeting(3)Matters for Discussion:
(1) Proposal of the appointment of JiangSu DongHeng CPA firm to provide
auditing service and the remuneration in 2022.
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:Extemporary Motions
10.Book closure starting date: 2022/05/04
11.Book closure ending date: 2022/06/03
12.Any other matters that need to be specified: None