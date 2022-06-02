YFY : On behalf of Arizon RFID Technology Co., Ltd, announced the Board's resolution for convening 2022 Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/05/19 2.Special shareholders meeting date:2022/06/03 3.Special shareholders meeting location: 15F., No.51, Sec.2 , Chongqing S.Rd., Taipei, Taiwan 4.Cause for convening the meeting(1)Reported matters:None 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:None 6.Cause for convening the meeting(3)Matters for Discussion: (1) Proposal of the appointment of JiangSu DongHeng CPA firm to provide auditing service and the remuneration in 2022. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:None 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:Extemporary Motions 10.Book closure starting date: 2022/05/04 11.Book closure ending date: 2022/06/03 12.Any other matters that need to be specified: None