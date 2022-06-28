YFY : On behalf of YFY Development Corp., YFY Inc. announced the Board's resolution for the new shares issuance through capitalization of earnings

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/28 2.Source of capital increase funds:Capitalization of earnings 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No): No 4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):20,100,000 5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:Not applicable. 6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:Not applicable. 7.Par value per share:NT$10 8.Issue price:Not applicable. 9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:Not applicable. 10.Number of shares publicly sold:Not applicable. 11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders: 119.287834 shares stock dividends per one thousand existing shares. 12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline:Not applicable. 13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: The rights and duties of this bonus share issuance are identical to those of the existing shares. 14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase: To enhance the capacity of the working capital. 15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None