YFY : On behalf of YFY Development Corp., YFY Inc. announced the Board's resolution for the new shares issuance through capitalization of earnings
06/28/2022 | 04:11am EDT
Provided by: YFY Inc.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/28
Time of announcement
16:00:46
Subject
On behalf of YFY Development Corp., YFY Inc.
announced the Board's resolution for the new shares
issuance through capitalization of earnings
Date of events
2022/06/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/28
2.Source of capital increase funds:Capitalization of earnings
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):
No
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):20,100,000
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:Not applicable.
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:Not applicable.
7.Par value per share:NT$10
8.Issue price:Not applicable.
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:Not applicable.
10.Number of shares publicly sold:Not applicable.
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:
119.287834 shares stock dividends per one thousand existing shares.
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:Not applicable.
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
The rights and duties of this bonus share issuance are identical to those of
the existing shares.
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
To enhance the capacity of the working capital.
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None