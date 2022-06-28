YFY : On behalf of YFY Development Corp., YFY Inc. announced the Board's resolution on the record date of dividend distribution
06/28/2022 | 04:11am EDT
Provided by: YFY Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/06/28
Time of announcement
16:00:53
Subject
On behalf of YFY Development Corp., YFY Inc.
announced the Board's resolution on the record date
of dividend distribution
Date of events
2022/06/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/28
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Stock dividends NT$201,000,000
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/09
6.Book closure starting date: 2022/07/10
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/14
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/14
9.Any other matters that need to be specified: None