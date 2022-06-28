YFY : On behalf of YFY Development Corp., YFY Inc. announced the Board's resolution on the record date of dividend distribution

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/28 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Stock dividends NT$201,000,000 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/09 6.Book closure starting date: 2022/07/10 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/14 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/14 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: None