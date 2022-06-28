Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  YFY Inc.
  News
  Summary
    1907   TW0001907004

YFY INC.

(1907)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
26.80 TWD   +0.37%
04:11aYFY : On behalf of YFY Development Corp., YFY Inc. announced the change of its representative directors
PU
04:11aYFY : On behalf of YFY Development Corp., YFY Inc. announced the Board's resolution for the new shares issuance through capitalization of earnings
PU
04:11aYFY : On behalf of YFY Development Corp., YFY Inc. announced the Board's resolution on the record date of dividend distribution
PU
YFY : On behalf of YFY Development Corp., YFY Inc. announced the change of its representative directors

06/28/2022 | 04:11am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YFY Inc.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/06/28 Time of announcement 16:01:01
Subject 
 On behalf of YFY Development Corp., YFY Inc.
announced the change of its representative directors
Date of events 2022/06/28 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/28
2.Name of legal person: YFY Inc.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Max Ling
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director of YFY Development Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder: Stephanie Ho
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairman of Yuen Foong Yu Biotech Co., Ltd.
7.Reason for the change:Re-appointment
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/06/25~2024/06/24
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/28
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

YFY Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 75 533 M 2 548 M 2 548 M
Net income 2022 1 189 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 498 M 1 501 M 1 501 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart YFY INC.
Duration : Period :
YFY Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YFY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 26,80 TWD
Average target price 22,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Ta Ho Chairman & General Manager
Kuo Tang Yin VP-Finance Center & Spokesperson
Ray Chien Vice President-Information Technology
Kun Hsiung Huang Director & Chief Technology Officer
Irene Cheng Manager-Auditing & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YFY INC.-24.61%1 492
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.4.70%4 820
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-16.11%1 820
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-26.31%1 460
SYLVAMO CORPORATION14.45%1 405
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-12.89%809