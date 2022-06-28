YFY : On behalf of YFY Development Corp., YFY Inc. announced the change of its representative directors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/28 2.Name of legal person: YFY Inc. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Max Ling 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director of YFY Development Corp. 5.Name of the new position holder: Stephanie Ho 6.Resume of the new position holder: Chairman of Yuen Foong Yu Biotech Co., Ltd. 7.Reason for the change:Re-appointment 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/06/25~2024/06/24 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/28 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None