YFY : On behalf of YFY Development Corp., YFY Inc. announced the change of its representative directors
06/28/2022 | 04:11am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: YFY Inc.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/06/28
Time of announcement
16:01:01
Subject
On behalf of YFY Development Corp., YFY Inc.
announced the change of its representative directors
Date of events
2022/06/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/28
2.Name of legal person: YFY Inc.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Max Ling
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director of YFY Development Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder: Stephanie Ho
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Chairman of Yuen Foong Yu Biotech Co., Ltd.
7.Reason for the change:Re-appointment
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/06/25~2024/06/24
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/28
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None