YFY : On behalf of YFY MFG (Yangzhou) Co., Ltd., YFY announced the Board's resolution on the capital increase

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/30 2.Source of capital increase funds: capital increase for cash from parent company YFY Packaging (Yangzhou) Investment Co., Ltd. 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No): No 4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus): USD 80,000,000/80,000,000 shares 5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:Not applicable 6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:Not applicable 7.Par value per share:USD 1 per share 8.Issue price:Not applicable 9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:None 10.Number of shares publicly sold:None 11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders:100% 12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline:None 13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: The rights and obligations of the new shares are the same as those of the original shares 14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase: Strengthening the financial structure 15.Any other matters that need to be specified: The record date of the transaction is 2022/03/30