YFY : On behalf of YFY MFG (Yangzhou) Co., Ltd., YFY announced the Board's resolution on the capital increase
03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Provided by: YFY Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/03/30
Time of announcement
17:33:29
Subject
On behalf of YFY MFG (Yangzhou) Co., Ltd., YFY
announced the Board's resolution on the capital increase
Date of events
2022/03/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/30
2.Source of capital increase funds:
capital increase for cash from parent company YFY Packaging (Yangzhou)
Investment Co., Ltd.
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):
No
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):
USD 80,000,000/80,000,000 shares
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:Not applicable
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:Not applicable
7.Par value per share:USD 1 per share
8.Issue price:Not applicable
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:None
10.Number of shares publicly sold:None
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:100%
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:None
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
The rights and obligations of the new shares are the same as those of the
original shares
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
Strengthening the financial structure
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The record date of the transaction is 2022/03/30