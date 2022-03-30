YFY : On behalf of YFY MFG (Yangzhou) Co.,Ltd., YFY announced the Board's resolution on the record date of capital increase for cash
03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Provided by: YFY Inc.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/03/30
Time of announcement
17:33:41
Subject
On behalf of YFY MFG (Yangzhou) Co.,Ltd., YFY
announced the Board's resolution on the record date of
capital increase for cash
Date of events
2022/03/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or
decision by the Company:2022/03/30
2.Number of shares issued:80,000,000 shares
3.Par Value per share:USD 1 per share
4.Total monetary value of the issuance:USD 80,000,000
5.Issue price:Not applicable
6.Number of shares subscribed for by employees:None
7.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders:100%
8.Method for public sale and no.of shares:None
9.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the
deadline:None
10.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
The rights and obligations of the new shares are the same as those of the
original shares
11.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase:
Strengthening the financial structure
12.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/03/30
13.Last date before book closure:NA
14.Book closure starting date:NA
15.Book closure ending date:NA
16.Payment period:2022/03/30~2022/12/31
17.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds:
Not applicable
18.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds:None
19.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds:None
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None