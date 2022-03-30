YFY : On behalf of YFY MFG (Yangzhou) Co.,Ltd., YFY announced the Board's resolution on the record date of capital increase for cash

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or decision by the Company:2022/03/30 2.Number of shares issued:80,000,000 shares 3.Par Value per share:USD 1 per share 4.Total monetary value of the issuance:USD 80,000,000 5.Issue price:Not applicable 6.Number of shares subscribed for by employees:None 7.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders:100% 8.Method for public sale and no.of shares:None 9.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline:None 10.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: The rights and obligations of the new shares are the same as those of the original shares 11.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase: Strengthening the financial structure 12.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/03/30 13.Last date before book closure:NA 14.Book closure starting date:NA 15.Book closure ending date:NA 16.Payment period:2022/03/30~2022/12/31 17.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds: Not applicable 18.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds:None 19.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds:None 20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None