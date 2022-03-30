Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. YFY Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1907   TW0001907004

YFY INC.

(1907)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

YFY : On behalf of YFY MFG (Yangzhou) Co.,Ltd., YFY announced the Board's resolution on the record date of capital increase for cash

03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YFY Inc.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/03/30 Time of announcement 17:33:41
Subject 
 On behalf of YFY MFG (Yangzhou) Co.,Ltd., YFY
announced the Board's resolution on the record date of
capital increase for cash
Date of events 2022/03/30 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or
 decision by the Company:2022/03/30
2.Number of shares issued:80,000,000 shares
3.Par Value per share:USD 1 per share
4.Total monetary value of the issuance:USD 80,000,000
5.Issue price:Not applicable
6.Number of shares subscribed for by employees:None
7.Ratio of shares subscribed for by existing shareholders:100%
8.Method for public sale and no.of shares:None
9.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the
deadline:None
10.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
The rights and obligations of the new shares are the same as those of the
original shares
11.Utilization of the funds from the current capital increase:
Strengthening the financial structure
12.Record date of cash capital increase and share subscription:2022/03/30
13.Last date before book closure:NA
14.Book closure starting date:NA
15.Book closure ending date:NA
16.Payment period:2022/03/30~2022/12/31
17.Date of the agreement with the banks to collect and deposit the proceeds:
Not applicable
18.Name of the institution designated to collect the proceeds:None
19.Name of the bank designated to deposit the proceeds:None
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

YFY Inc. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 86 466 M 3 012 M 3 012 M
Net income 2022 4 942 M 172 M 172 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 56 619 M 1 972 M 1 972 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yi Ta Ho Chairman & General Manager
Kuo Tang Yin VP-Finance Center & Spokesperson
Ray Chien Vice President-Information Technology
Kun Hsiung Huang Director & Chief Technology Officer
Irene Cheng Manager-Auditing & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YFY INC.-4.08%1 972
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-2.70%4 721
C&S PAPER CO.,LTD-28.96%2 402
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-9.73%2 087
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-13.83%1 847
SYLVAMO CORPORATION25.89%1 543