YFY : announced the changes in the number of held companies
07/29/2022 | 03:55am EDT
Provided by: YFY Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/29
Time of announcement
15:41:59
Subject
YFY Inc. announced the changes in the number of
held companies
Date of events
2022/07/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 41
Statement
1.Approved by resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting
(please enter: "board of directors" or "shareholders meeting"):
N/A
2.Date of the resolution:2022/07/29
3.Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held companies, name,
industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:
Reason：Established new company to enhance the business development
in Vietnam
Name of the company: YFY Packaging (Quang Ngai) Co., Ltd.
Industry：Paper packaging
Shareholding Ratios：The company is 100% held by Yuen Foong Yu Paper
Enterprise (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
4.Reason for the resolution to decrease the no.of held companies, name,
industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:N/A
5.No.of held companies as of the current date:100
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None