  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. YFY Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1907   TW0001907004

YFY INC.

(1907)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
24.00 TWD    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YFY : announced the changes in the number of held companies

07/29/2022 | 03:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: YFY Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/29 Time of announcement 15:41:59
Subject 
 YFY Inc. announced the changes in the number of
held companies
Date of events 2022/07/29 To which item it meets paragraph 41
Statement 
1.Approved by resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting
(please enter: "board of directors" or "shareholders meeting"):
N/A
2.Date of the resolution:2022/07/29
3.Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held companies, name,
industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:
Reason：Established new company to enhance the business development
        in Vietnam
Name of the company: YFY Packaging (Quang Ngai) Co., Ltd.
Industry：Paper packaging
Shareholding Ratios：The company is 100% held by Yuen Foong Yu Paper
         Enterprise (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
4.Reason for the resolution to decrease the no.of held companies, name,
industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:N/A
5.No.of held companies as of the current date:100
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

YFY Inc. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 07:54:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 75 533 M 2 521 M 2 521 M
Net income 2022 1 189 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39 849 M 1 330 M 1 330 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart YFY INC.
Duration : Period :
YFY Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YFY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,00 TWD
Average target price 22,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Ta Ho Chairman & General Manager
Kuo Tang Yin VP-Finance Center & Spokesperson
Ray Chien Vice President-Information Technology
Kun Hsiung Huang Director & Chief Technology Officer
Irene Cheng Manager-Auditing & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YFY INC.-32.49%1 330
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.3.48%4 743
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-15.50%1 840
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-9.94%824
JK PAPER LIMITED65.33%725
CLEARWATER PAPER CORPORATION-1.04%611