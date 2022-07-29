YFY : announced the changes in the number of held companies

Statement

1.Approved by resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting (please enter: "board of directors" or "shareholders meeting"): N/A 2.Date of the resolution:2022/07/29 3.Reason for the resolution to increase the no.of held companies, name, industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies: Reason：Established new company to enhance the business development in Vietnam Name of the company: YFY Packaging (Nghe An) Co., Ltd. Industry：Paper packaging Shareholding Ratios：The company is 100% held by YFY Packaging (Ha Nam) Co., Ltd. 4.Reason for the resolution to decrease the no.of held companies, name, industry, and shareholding ratio of the held companies:N/A 5.No.of held companies as of the current date:101 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None